Tribes Could Get Boost to Protect Wildlife Migration Routes

Migration routes for wildlife across the country are in peril, but tribes could get more support from Congress to protect these corridors.



The Tribal Wildlife Corridors Act would send $50 million per year in grants for Native American efforts to improve wildlife habitat.



Shailyn Miller, wildlife connectivity coordinator for the Native American Fish and Wildlife Society, said animals don't recognize political boundaries. She added that this legislation would ensure they can travel safely across a checkerboard of lands, while reinforcing tribal sovereignty to manage corridors.



"Tribes are severely underfunded and at a huge disadvantage due to extremely limited resources," she said, "especially when compared to state or federal wildlife agencies."



Migration corridors especially are important for big-game species such as elk, mule deer and pronghorn. More than 20 tribal nations and organizations have supported the legislation so far. There are 12 federally recognized tribes in Montana.



Miller, who grew up in Montana, said tribes already are working to protect wildlife migration paths, including the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes in northwest Montana.



"The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes were one of the first tribes to be involved in wildlife corridor work, starting in the early 2000s," she said. "This includes a project that installed wildlife fencing, combined with dozens of wildlife underpasses and one wildlife overpass on tribal land."



In the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, $350 million has been set aside over five years for the Wildlife Crossings Pilot Program. Miller said tribes also can apply for this funding to help supplement their habitat-protection work.



A contest to "Re-Wild the Colorado River" is seeking engineering alternatives from the public for the future of Glen Canyon Dam.



Conservation groups have maintained for years that Glen Canyon Dam is no longer useful and should be re-engineered to allow the Colorado River to flow freely again along the Arizona-Utah border. Daniel Beard, a former commissioner of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, said the massive structure has outlived its usefulness.



"Because of climate change, the nature and distribution of precipitation in the Colorado River Basin has changed," he said. "Water is distributed from Lake Mead for a purpose - for drinking water supply, meeting international commitments and so forth. But Glen Canyon doesn't have a purpose like that."



The dam was completed in the 1960s for water storage and power generation. Over time, water levels have dropped and the river's ecology has been degraded. However, powerful interests, including seven states and the federal government, want the multimillion-dollar structure to stay right where it is.



In addition to restoring proper river flows, Beard said, bypassing Glen Canyon Dam could begin refilling Lake Mead, which is at the lowest level in its history.



"Dams are not permanent features on the landscape," he said. "They change, they deteriorate with age, they silt up - and they outlive their usefulness. And in the case of Glen Canyon Dam, it has no purpose in today's world."



Gary Wockner, executive director of Save the Colorado, also a contest sponsor, said he hopes the competition can draw sharp minds that will produce an elegant solution.



"Ideally," he said, "engineering students across the United States embrace the idea of putting in a proposal to either tear down Glen Canyon Dam or tunnel through Glen Canyon Dam, or tunnel around Glen Canyon Dam - some way to get the river flowing more freely."



Along with Beard and Wockner, contest sponsors include Clark County, Nev., Commissioner Tick Segerblom and groups such as the Great Basin Water Network and Living Rivers. Organizers have said they're also looking for donations to increase the prize fund by the time the contest closes in November.





