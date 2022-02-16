Wednesday, February 16, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 16, 2022
3.7 million people with disabilities live in New York, and they just got a new advocate in the governor's office; COVID poses more problems for hunger relief.

2022Talks - February 16, 2022
Biden again warns Putin to de-escalate; the January 6th committee digs deeper into reports of false electors; and Sandy Hook families reach a historic settlement with a gun-maker.

The Yonder Report - February 10, 2022
South Texas community steps up support for mental health among struggling teens; in Mississippi, a one-woman crusade to eradicate food deserts; a new digital tool maps America's Black townships; and social media users help rescue dinosaur history in Utah.

Tribes Could Get Boost to Protect Wildlife Migration Routes

Wednesday, February 16, 2022   

Migration routes for wildlife across the country are in peril, but tribes could get more support from Congress to protect these corridors.

The Tribal Wildlife Corridors Act would send $50 million per year in grants for Native American efforts to improve wildlife habitat.

Shailyn Miller, wildlife connectivity coordinator for the Native American Fish and Wildlife Society, said animals don't recognize political boundaries. She added that this legislation would ensure they can travel safely across a checkerboard of lands, while reinforcing tribal sovereignty to manage corridors.

"Tribes are severely underfunded and at a huge disadvantage due to extremely limited resources," she said, "especially when compared to state or federal wildlife agencies."

Migration corridors especially are important for big-game species such as elk, mule deer and pronghorn. More than 20 tribal nations and organizations have supported the legislation so far. There are 12 federally recognized tribes in Montana.

Miller, who grew up in Montana, said tribes already are working to protect wildlife migration paths, including the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes in northwest Montana.

"The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes were one of the first tribes to be involved in wildlife corridor work, starting in the early 2000s," she said. "This includes a project that installed wildlife fencing, combined with dozens of wildlife underpasses and one wildlife overpass on tribal land."

In the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, $350 million has been set aside over five years for the Wildlife Crossings Pilot Program. Miller said tribes also can apply for this funding to help supplement their habitat-protection work.

