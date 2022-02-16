Wednesday, February 16, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 16, 2022
Play

3.7 million people with disabilities live in New York, and they just got a new advocate in the governor's office; COVID poses more problems for hunger relief.

2022Talks - February 16, 2022
Play

Biden again warns Putin to de-escalate; the January 6th committee digs deeper into reports of false electors; and Sandy Hook families reach a historic settlement with a gun-maker.

The Yonder Report - February 10, 2022
Play

South Texas community steps up support for mental health among struggling teens; in Mississippi, a one-woman crusade to eradicate food deserts; a new digital tool maps America's Black townships; and social media users help rescue dinosaur history in Utah.

Social Issues  |  Native American    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Wabanaki Nations, Allies: Restore Sovereignty to Maine Tribes

Play

Wednesday, February 16, 2022   

More than 100 Mainers attended a Tuesday hearing on a bill to restore tribal sovereignty to Maine's four Wabanaki Nations.

Advocates of LD 1626 say it would remove restrictions in place since the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act of 1980. The Settlement Act was intended to resolve disputes over land claims, but it left Wabanaki Nations with less legal and regulatory authority than that of other tribes across the nation.

Chief Kirk Francis of the Penobscot Nation said that means they're essentially treated as municipalities, rather than sovereign nations. He noted that roughly 150 federal laws have passed benefiting tribes since 1980, but Wabanaki Nations have been excluded.

"The Wabanaki Nations have spent the last 40 years being treated like second-class sovereigns," he said. "We have watched out-of-state corporations come in and thrive by doing the very things we should be able to do but for the Settlement Act."

Almost all attendees at the Judiciary Committee hearing voiced support for the bill, but the hearing ended after eight hours without a vote. The bill is a product of a task force started in 2019 to study the legacy of the Settlement Act and recommend changes.

Chief Clarissa Sabattis of the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians said she believes LD 1626 would help restore self-determination and self-governance for the Wabanaki Nations.

"Without a tax base, and limited economic development opportunities," she said, "it's difficult to generate private and public funding to supplement already underfunded programs, such as housing, health and social services."

The bill's sponsor, state Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, cited research that says the structural inequities formed by the Settlement Act have contributed to Maine tribal members experiencing extreme poverty, high unemployment, poor health, limited educational opportunities and more.

"The State of Maine somehow thought that recognizing the full political existence of our tribal nations would somehow diminish us as a state," she said. "Whatever the cause for those feelings were in 1980, they simply have not turned out to be true - in Maine, or in any of the other states."


get more stories like this via email
The Salt River Project will award $200,000 in grants next year to Arizona teachers for special projects in science and social studies. But they must apply to be considered. (Monkey Business/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Salt River Project Competition Means Grants for Arizona Teachers

Arizona educators constantly are coming up with creative ways to keep their students engaged, but often money is not available for special projects…

Social Issues

Ohio's Hunger-Fighting Network Navigates New Challenges

In the latest COVID variant surge, Ohio's hunger-relief network is facing unique challenges. With missed wages due to illness, quarantining and …

Environment

Fighting Chesapeake Bay Pollution through Regenerative Farming

Chesapeake Bay states have until 2025 to implement watershed pollution-reduction practices, and a new report shows "climate-smart" farming in …

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes were involved in creating a wildlife crossing over U.S. Highway 93 in Montana. (Montana Department of Transportation)

Environment

Tribes Could Get Boost to Protect Wildlife Migration Routes

Migration routes for wildlife across the country are in peril, but tribes could get more support from Congress to protect these corridors. The …

Social Issues

BIPOC Voices: Good and Bad in New MN Political Maps

After a lengthy process, Minnesota has new maps for congressional and legislative districts. A coalition had pushed for maps that better reflect the …

Over the next 20 years, federal officials say North Dakota's drinking-water infrastructure will require $715 million in additional funding. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Infrastructure: ND Prepares to Meet Demand for Water-Project Funding

Approval of the federal infrastructure bill was hailed as a bipartisan breakthrough for public works projects. Now, states such as North Dakota are …

Health and Wellness

NY Governor Appoints New Chief Disability Officer

More than 3.7 million people with disabilities live in New York, according to the federal government, and they just got a new advocate in the …

Environment

Regenerative Farming Can Help PA Reach Pollution-Reduction Goals

Chesapeake Bay states have until 2025 to implement practices to reduce watershed pollution, and a new report shows "climate-smart" farming can help …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021