Filling IA's Empty Resources Fund Could Aid Local Flood Work

A little-known Iowa program continues to pave the way for local coordination for flood-prevention strategies, and backers of the initiative are emphasizing there is an opportunity this year to enhance funding.



Watershed Management Authorities (WMAs) have been around for more than a decade, and program supporters hope lawmakers do not exclude a funding provision tied to the current Republican tax plan in the state Senate.



WMAs bring together cities, counties, and soil and water conservation districts to better manage flooding and other issues within a watershed.



Kate Hansen, policy associate at the Center for Rural Affairs, said there is so much more these coalitions can do with consistent state support.



"On farm practices or educational programs for watershed planning, staffing, there's so much potential here," Hansen asserted. "We would really like to see this element stay in place."



Income tax changes, opposed by advocates for low-income Iowans, are at the center of the Senate plan. It also calls for moving forward on a voter-approved sales-tax hike from several years ago for a natural resources trust fund. While it would depend on a final formula, supporters hope there would be money for WMAs, so they wouldn't have to mainly rely on competitive grants and fundraising.



Cara Morgan, coordinator for the East and West Nishnabotna Watershed Coalitions, formed in 2017 in southwestern Iowa, said local voices coming together through the program have allowed them to plan and study solutions for a range of flooding issues.



"We really felt that we accomplished a lot," Morgan recounted. "But we also have a lot left to accomplish and that's shown in our watershed plan."



Morgan pointed out local governments and agencies offer up volunteers to be their representatives in the WMAs. But there is often turnover, and a dedicated coordinator still brings it all together. She noted it is difficult to fund such positions without state support.



"A lot of the grants are for funding specific projects, but not funding for people to assist or lead those projects," Morgan stressed.



If a Minnesota worker or family member suddenly falls ill, they cannot always afford to temporarily step away from the job, so a paid family leave program has found its way back into debate in the Legislature.



On Monday, a House committee debated creating a state-administered program, to offer up to 12 weeks of partial wage replacement for medical leave and another 12 for family leave.



The bill was heard last session, and supporters say a growing budget surplus should compel the state to take action.



Tabota Seyon, founder of Infused Life Plant Based Emporium, a small business in Minneapolis, told the House committee she had to organize fundraisers when COVID and injury issues forced her to pause operations.



"Although I can lean on the community for support, I shouldn't have to," Seyon asserted. "This is something that I want to try to maintain on my own, but it's tough."



Supporters say the program would help entrepreneurs compete against corporations, and make it easier for new parents. But some business groups say small companies still struggle with issues like inflation and cannot afford the mandate. The plan calls for employers and employees to contribute to a fund, with the state handling management costs to distribute the benefits.



While some businesses already provide these accommodations, backers of the state-run plan say low-wage and BIPOC workers often have the least access to paid leave.



Rep. Ruth Richardson, DFL-Mendota Heights, the bill's chief House sponsor, said applying an even approach to this benefit would help the state in the long run.



"Research is clear, access to paid leave improves the mental and physical health for new parents," Richardson contended. "Furthermore, access to paid leave decreases nursing home placements, and also results in greater workforce attachments, reducing turnover."



School administrators countered it could add to the staffing burden made worse by the pandemic. Supporters noted paid leave would be an earned benefit, which would help families statewide, including in rural areas.



The bill includes exemptions for businesses that already provide the benefit. Lawmakers are also debating other priorities, including child care access, public safety and bonus pay for front line workers.



