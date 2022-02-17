New Voter Maps Advance in Wyoming Legislature

The Wyoming Legislature is getting closer to finalizing new voter district maps. The new 62-31 Plan, which would add one new Senate and two new House districts, cleared its first reading in the House on Wednesday.
Jenn Lowe, executive director of the Equality State Policy Center, said how maps are drawn will determine which laws will pass and which programs will receive -- or not receive -- funding for the next 10 years.
"Knowing where your boundaries are, who in your community is being represented, and who is representing you is critical," Lowe asserted. "Because these are the lines and these are the leaders that are going to be leading the state for the next decade."
The additional districts are seen as a way to ensure the interests of the state's rural counties while accommodating the needs of growing urban centers. Maps are drawn based on data from the once-a-decade Census conducted in 2020.
Unlike neighboring Idaho, Montana and Utah, which all saw significant population gains, Wyoming saw very little growth. And Lowe pointed out most of the growth came in counties holding the state's larger cities and towns.
"A lot of our more rural counties lost population," Lowe noted. "It's tough to lose power, and that has been, I think, at the crux of this conversation over the last six months."
After months of debate, the 62-31 Plan was ultimately agreed upon by the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, whose members are almost all Republicans. Lowe added her group will continue to press the state to limit the potential for gerrymandering, where majority parties carve out districts in ways to give them the best chance to win future elections.
"Several states currently have independent redistricting commissions, and the process seems to be a bit smoother," Lowe contended. "You can design those commissions in a variety of different ways, but taking the lawmakers out of that process makes the most sense."
After a lengthy process, Minnesota has new maps for congressional and legislative districts. A coalition had pushed for maps that better reflect the state's growing diversity, and has a mixed review of the changes.
A special court panel unveiled the maps Tuesday, after the divided Minnesota Legislature couldn't agree on its own plan before this week's deadline.
Kathay Feng, national director of redistricting for the nonpartisan group Common Cause, said they recognize the court had limitations in drawing drastically different lines - but did come close to meeting proposed benchmarks for majority BIPOC and opportunity districts.
"Looking at that, at the congressional, at the Senate and the House level," she said, "we saw a lot of districts that were created that really did have an opportunity for these new communities of color to have a seat at the table."
However, she said some communities still are split up, pointing to large Black and immigrant populations in the Twin Cities' northwest suburbs. The coalition also wanted all Native American reservations in northern Minnesota to be included in the same congressional district. The court did expand the 8th District to encompass those main areas, but some tribal members on the outskirts still are left out.
Feng said a restrained approach in a hurried process is the result of letting lawmakers start redistricting, only to eventually go with maps drawn by the courts. She said she feels there's a better way.
"It starts with the people of Minnesota talking to an independent redistricting commission," she said, "and then ultimately having the courts review those maps."
In past cycles, courts often have had to take charge of Minnesota's redistricting process because of legislative gridlock. For now, Feng said she feels these new maps will provide opportunities for legislative candidates who would be more responsive to communities of color. To use those opportunities, she said, will require strength in organizing.
By almost any measure, Utah's 2020 elections were among the most successful in state history, with record turnout and no evidence of voting irregularities. So, why do some members of the Utah Legislature want to make registering voters a crime?
At least one group, the Rural Utah Project, contended it is because its members did too good a job of getting Utahns to the polls.
House Bill 371, filed last week by Rep. Phil Lyman, R-Blanding, also seeks to end mail-in ballots and drop-off collection boxes.
T.J. Ellerbeck, executive director of the Rural Utah Project, said the law is aimed straight at political organizers.
"As far as registering people to vote, this bill would make that impossible, legally," Ellerbeck argued. "Because this bill also makes it illegal for an organization like ours, or any random person on the street, to register someone else to vote."
The Rural Utah Project has registered more than 5,600 new voters, many in tribal areas and in San Juan County, which coincidentally is in Lyman's district. When asked about his bill, Lyman told Capitol reporters it is not about finding voter fraud, but to restore "election integrity." The measure drew immediate opposition from Lieutenant Gov. Diedre Henderson, who said it has "no basis in reality."
In 2018, two of the three San Juan County Commission seats were won by members of the Navajo Nation. Ellerbeck stressed if the measure becomes law, almost everything making Utah elections work well would be tossed out.
"We're an all-vote-by-mail state," Ellerbeck pointed out. "In 2020, 94% of Utahns voted by mail, and this would eliminate that. It would probably cause our elections to triple in cost, and just generally be pretty catastrophic for voter turnout."
The Rural Utah Project is part of a coalition of organizers, including the ACLU of Utah, Utah Disability Law Center, Utah Muslim Civic League, and the League of Women Voters of Utah. Ellerbeck noted the group was formed to protect their hard-fought electoral gains.
"Our vote-by-mail system in Utah works, and that's because we know county clerks across the state have figured out a way to implement it cheaply and safely," Ellerbeck emphasized. "And there's no reason to change that system because it is working, and it is already secure."
Backers of multiple efforts to change the way Nevadans cast their ballots are gathering signatures right now, with the goal of getting them onto the November ballot.
A group known as "Repair the Vote," led by a former Republican congressional candidate, David Gibbs, wants to require voters to show ID at the polls.
Mathilda Guerrero, democracy manager for Silver State Voices, said her group's view is voter ID laws are a powerful form of voter suppression aimed at low-income communities of color, which have a greater proportion of people who lack official forms of identification.
"According to the ACLU, about 11%, or about 21 million Americans, do not have an ID," Guerrero reported. "Millions of Americans would be prevented from having their voices heard because of a voter ID law."
Supporters of voter ID call it a common-sense election security measure. The Repair the Vote group is also working on a referendum to repeal last year's Assembly Bill 321, which instructed counties to send prepaid mail-in ballots to all voters, and allowed voters to designate someone else to turn in their ballot. Critics of the bill cited concerns about the potential for voter fraud.
Guerrero pointed out mail-in ballots increase participation by making it more convenient to vote.
"If repealed, these measures would inherently create barriers for voters to truly be able to cast their ballot easily and safely," Guerrero contended.
A third proposal, from the group "Nevada Voters First," would allow voters from all parties to participate in an open primary for federal races, in which the top five vote-getters would advance to the General Election. Known as "ranked-choice" voting, it would allow voters to rank candidates in order of preference.