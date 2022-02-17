Thursday, February 17, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 17, 2022
Play

A CO bill would make it harder for landlords to discriminate against military veterans; and NM lawmakers decline to become the 26th state to abolish juvenile life sentences without parole.

2022Talks - February 17, 2022
Play

President Biden is unswayed by attempts to influence his SCOTUS pick; State Dept. warns of Russian 'false flag' misinformation on Ukraine; and CDC weighs new COVID guidelines as omicron surge wanes.

The Yonder Report - February 17, 2022
Play

High tech in the Hawkeye State - 3D printed affordable houses to solve supply chain shortages; childcare options inch back in Maine due to a business incubator program; and AgSec Vilsack earmarks $1 billion to help reduce climate pollution due to agriculture.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

New Voter Maps Advance in Wyoming Legislature

Play

Thursday, February 17, 2022   

The Wyoming Legislature is getting closer to finalizing new voter district maps. The new 62-31 Plan, which would add one new Senate and two new House districts, cleared its first reading in the House on Wednesday.

Jenn Lowe, executive director of the Equality State Policy Center, said how maps are drawn will determine which laws will pass and which programs will receive -- or not receive -- funding for the next 10 years.

"Knowing where your boundaries are, who in your community is being represented, and who is representing you is critical," Lowe asserted. "Because these are the lines and these are the leaders that are going to be leading the state for the next decade."

The additional districts are seen as a way to ensure the interests of the state's rural counties while accommodating the needs of growing urban centers. Maps are drawn based on data from the once-a-decade Census conducted in 2020.

Unlike neighboring Idaho, Montana and Utah, which all saw significant population gains, Wyoming saw very little growth. And Lowe pointed out most of the growth came in counties holding the state's larger cities and towns.

"A lot of our more rural counties lost population," Lowe noted. "It's tough to lose power, and that has been, I think, at the crux of this conversation over the last six months."

After months of debate, the 62-31 Plan was ultimately agreed upon by the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, whose members are almost all Republicans. Lowe added her group will continue to press the state to limit the potential for gerrymandering, where majority parties carve out districts in ways to give them the best chance to win future elections.

"Several states currently have independent redistricting commissions, and the process seems to be a bit smoother," Lowe contended. "You can design those commissions in a variety of different ways, but taking the lawmakers out of that process makes the most sense."

References:  
House Bill 100 2022

get more stories like this via email
Former prosecutors who oppose the death penalty say it doesn't deter crime the way supporters say it does. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Efforts Renewed to Limit Death Penalty in SD

This week, a South Dakota Senate committee advanced bills designed to limit the scope of the death penalty. For years, advocates have pushed for such …

Social Issues

ID Bill Would Repeal Prohibitions for Private Militias

Idaho lawmakers are considering a bill which would repeal restrictions on banned private militias. Paramilitary actions such as parading in public …

Social Issues

PA Gov. Renews Calls for $200M Investment in Affordable College

Gov. Tom Wolf is calling for sweeping investments to make higher education more affordable with a focus on programs with workforce needs. The average …

Pilot partners said they hope to expand the doula program to SCI Cambridge Springs, a minimum-security women's prison in Crawford County. (Commonwealth Media Services)

Health and Wellness

PA Creates Doula Care Pilot for Incarcerated Pregnant People

A new partnership is bringing support services to incarcerated pregnant women in Pennsylvania as they prepare for childbirth and reentering communitie…

Social Issues

Homeless-Veterans Measure Advances in Colorado Legislature

A bill making its way through the Colorado Legislature would make it a lot harder for landlords and home sellers to discriminate against military vete…

Medical providers could face punishment for providing gender-affirming care under a proposed bill. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Supporters to Speak on Bill to Ban Trans-Affirming Health Care

A hearing will be held today on a bill which would ban gender-affirming health care for transgender youth. The Save Adolescents from Experimentation …

Social Issues

Virginia Bill Would Expand Police Use of Facial-Recognition Technology

Virginia lawmakers are pursuing a bill which would allow police to use facial-recognition technology in certain cases, a year after the General …

Social Issues

Call to MI Small Towns: Submit Proposals to Attract Visitors, New Residents

As small towns struggle to recover from the pandemic, a grant program called Put Your Town on the Map aims to support ideas for revitalization…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021