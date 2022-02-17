Thursday, February 17, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 17, 2022
Play

A CO bill would make it harder for landlords to discriminate against military veterans; and NM lawmakers decline to become the 26th state to abolish juvenile life sentences without parole.

2022Talks - February 17, 2022
Play

President Biden is unswayed by attempts to influence his SCOTUS pick; State Dept. warns of Russian 'false flag' misinformation on Ukraine; and CDC weighs new COVID guidelines as omicron surge wanes.

The Yonder Report - February 17, 2022
Play

High tech in the Hawkeye State - 3D printed affordable houses to solve supply chain shortages; childcare options inch back in Maine due to a business incubator program; and AgSec Vilsack earmarks $1 billion to help reduce climate pollution due to agriculture.

Social Issues  |  Community Issues and Volunteering    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Call to MI Small Towns: Submit Proposals to Attract Visitors, New Residents

Play

Thursday, February 17, 2022   

As small towns struggle to recover from the pandemic, a grant program called Put Your Town on the Map aims to support ideas for revitalization.

Even before COVID-19, many rural and small towns were already facing economic difficulties, for instance, young people leaving for the cities. Some towns had not regained unemployment levels from prior to the 2008 recession, and others have limited access to critical infrastructure such as broadband.

Josh Paciorek, media spokesperson for the Consumers Energy Foundation, which is funding the grant program, said residents and businesses in small towns have great ideas for how to help their communities thrive. They might just need a little assistance to get started.

"It's been a challenging past couple of years with the global pandemic," Paciorek acknowledged. "It's definitely impacted some of the smaller communities that are across our state. But as we look to 2022 and the years to come, we know folks are hopeful."

Michigan towns with fewer than 10,000 people are eligible to enter submissions. The top three entries will receive grants worth $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000, respectively.

Paciorek pointed out last year's winner was Comins Township in Oscoda County, which is now using the money to build a new town square and events area, aimed at attracting visitors and increasing tourism.

"What we're really looking to do with these grant dollars is reward innovative ideas that look to attract visitors or attract folks to move back to these towns," Paciorek explained. "We're looking for ideas that are focused on housing, education or employment, ideas that help create community pride."

The other two towns awarded grant dollars were Pinckney in Livingston County, to build an accessible community garden, and Alma in Gratiot County, for a downtown art corridor.

Disclosure: Consumers Energy contributes to our fund for reporting on Community Issues and Volunteering, Energy Policy, Environment, and LGBTQIA Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Former prosecutors who oppose the death penalty say it doesn't deter crime the way supporters say it does. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Efforts Renewed to Limit Death Penalty in SD

This week, a South Dakota Senate committee advanced bills designed to limit the scope of the death penalty. For years, advocates have pushed for such …

Social Issues

New Voter Maps Advance in Wyoming Legislature

The Wyoming Legislature is getting closer to finalizing new voter district maps. The new 62-31 Plan, which would add one new Senate and two new House …

Social Issues

ID Bill Would Repeal Prohibitions for Private Militias

Idaho lawmakers are considering a bill which would repeal restrictions on banned private militias. Paramilitary actions such as parading in public …

In Gov. Tom Wolf's final budget proposal, he's asking for $1.9 billion to benefit students from pre-K through college. It requires approval from the General Assembly. (Commonwealth Media Services)

Social Issues

PA Gov. Renews Calls for $200M Investment in Affordable College

Gov. Tom Wolf is calling for sweeping investments to make higher education more affordable with a focus on programs with workforce needs. The average …

Health and Wellness

PA Creates Doula Care Pilot for Incarcerated Pregnant People

A new partnership is bringing support services to incarcerated pregnant women in Pennsylvania as they prepare for childbirth and reentering communitie…

Colorado landlords have denied veterans housing based on their source of income from federal and state benefits. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Homeless-Veterans Measure Advances in Colorado Legislature

A bill making its way through the Colorado Legislature would make it a lot harder for landlords and home sellers to discriminate against military vete…

Health and Wellness

Supporters to Speak on Bill to Ban Trans-Affirming Health Care

A hearing will be held today on a bill which would ban gender-affirming health care for transgender youth. The Save Adolescents from Experimentation …

Social Issues

Virginia Bill Would Expand Police Use of Facial-Recognition Technology

Virginia lawmakers are pursuing a bill which would allow police to use facial-recognition technology in certain cases, a year after the General …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021