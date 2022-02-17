Call to MI Small Towns: Submit Proposals to Attract Visitors, New Residents

As small towns struggle to recover from the pandemic, a grant program called Put Your Town on the Map aims to support ideas for revitalization.



Even before COVID-19, many rural and small towns were already facing economic difficulties, for instance, young people leaving for the cities. Some towns had not regained unemployment levels from prior to the 2008 recession, and others have limited access to critical infrastructure such as broadband.



Josh Paciorek, media spokesperson for the Consumers Energy Foundation, which is funding the grant program, said residents and businesses in small towns have great ideas for how to help their communities thrive. They might just need a little assistance to get started.



"It's been a challenging past couple of years with the global pandemic," Paciorek acknowledged. "It's definitely impacted some of the smaller communities that are across our state. But as we look to 2022 and the years to come, we know folks are hopeful."



Michigan towns with fewer than 10,000 people are eligible to enter submissions. The top three entries will receive grants worth $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000, respectively.



Paciorek pointed out last year's winner was Comins Township in Oscoda County, which is now using the money to build a new town square and events area, aimed at attracting visitors and increasing tourism.



"What we're really looking to do with these grant dollars is reward innovative ideas that look to attract visitors or attract folks to move back to these towns," Paciorek explained. "We're looking for ideas that are focused on housing, education or employment, ideas that help create community pride."



The other two towns awarded grant dollars were Pinckney in Livingston County, to build an accessible community garden, and Alma in Gratiot County, for a downtown art corridor.



Many nonprofits and advocacy groups across Maine, and the nation, have seen fewer volunteers during the pandemic, but research shows donating your time to help others can improve physical and mental health.



Volunteering can also provide a sense of purpose, teach new skills and help build and nurture relationships, according to the Mayo Clinic Health System.



Carl Bucciantini, volunteer state president for AARP Maine, said everyone has valuable skills, expertise or opinions to offer. He explained he began with AARP after he and his wife retired about five years ago.



"We were just looking for something that we wanted to do," Bucciantini recounted. "We knew all the things we didn't want to do: We didn't want to be a greeter in a store, we didn't want to be a substitute teacher or bus driver or anything like that. And we thought volunteering would be something we'd like."



Bucciantini pointed out in retirement, he found a passion for legislative advocacy. He hopes as the Omicron variant surge winds down, AARP volunteers can return to weekly 'Tuesdays at the State House,' where they meet with legislators and attend committee meetings to advocate for issues of importance to Mainers over 50.



Bucciantini noted in addition to helping the community, it is great for older volunteers to be able to share their wealth of life experience and knowledge.



"What are your burning interests? What's important in your life? How can we work together to use the experiences you've had over the years to make your voice known?" Bucciantini outlined. "Everyone has a story, and everyone's story is important. And that's how change happens."



He added legislative advocacy is just one avenue for volunteering. Other opportunities through AARP include helping people file their income taxes, packing meal boxes, helping people apply for social services and tutoring underserved children. And people can always check in with local agencies and organizations when looking for ways to serve their community.



South Dakota is seeing another round of below-freezing temperatures. As folks bundle up, Salvation Army chapters hope they'll consider donating winter gear, with more cold weather to come.



Prior to each winter season, the organization launches campaigns for coats, hats and gloves. Capt. Bill Middendorp with the Salvation Army in Mitchell said they usually receive 150 to 200 donated coats. They've seen higher demand than last year, suggesting COVID vaccinations are allowing people to be out more. Even if they have a residence, Middendorp said they still might lack other essentials, such as warm clothing.



"In this area," he said, "it's pretty vital for survival to be even just walking from home here for a meal."



He said there are people released from jail or prison during the winter who find themselves in immediate need of winter gear. And with the federal eviction moratorium no longer in place, more people might be forced to live on the streets in extreme conditions. Rising retail costs might also limit winter clothing purchases for households.



Joe Alvarez of the Aberdeen Salvation Army said their recent holiday toy drive saw enough donations, but they still had to buy extra winter clothing to have a ready supply. He said requests for these items start in the fall, but that doesn't mean the need is over once winter begins.



"We all know that situations change with your job or your health," he said. "Things change where you find yourself in need."



Alvarez said even if you have gently used coats or clothing, the donation still will make a big difference. Monetary donations also are encouraged to allow these groups to make needed purchases. According to local chapters, you can specify whether you want your donation to go to a service center or a Salvation Army thrift shop.



