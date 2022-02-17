PA Gov. Renews Calls for $200M Investment in Affordable College

Gov. Tom Wolf is calling for sweeping investments to make higher education more affordable with a focus on programs with workforce needs. The average student debt for Pennsylvanians now stands at $39,000, one of the highest in the country.



As part of his final budget proposal, the governor is requesting $200 million for the Nellie Bly Scholarship Program to support students who attend a community college or one of the 14 state universities.



Wolf said it is about providing people with more opportunities to get a college education without overwhelming debt.



"All we're asking is that students simply stay in Pennsylvania," Wolf emphasized. "This is a huge investment in our students, but it's more than that. It's really an investment in the future of Pennsylvania. We make college more affordable, we're going to help Pennsylvania. We're going to help our economy. We're going to help everybody."



The scholarship would be funded by both the American Rescue Plan and the Race Horse Development Trust Fund, the latter coming from taxes on slot machines at racetracks. Wolf previously has attempted to fund the scholarship program with the Trust Fund but has received pushback from the horse-racing industry, which said it would hurt it financially.



Kellen Johnson, a student at Harrisburg Area Community College's paralegal studies program, said as a father of two young kids, his furthest concern should be worrying about paying tuition and books. He contended scholarships such as Nellie Bly can ease the burden on students.



"A lot of our students come to Zoom classes with cellphones," Johnson pointed out. "Just extra funding for some of our students really goes a long way. A lot of this can help us focus on other things that actually truly matter, like homework assignments and studying for exams."



The Nellie Bly scholarship is needs-based and can cover tuition, along with other expenses such as housing and books. It will prioritize students pursuing degrees in fields facing worker shortages, such as health care and education. Scholarship recipients must also agree to stay in the state for the same amount of time they received the benefit.



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.



References: Proposed budget Office of the Governor 02/08/2022

House Resolution 1319 (2021) 03/11/2021

Race Horse fund 11/11/2017



get more stories like this via email



Arizona educators constantly are coming up with creative ways to keep their students engaged, but often money is not available for special projects. With that in mind, the Salt River Project wants teachers in their Arizona service areas to apply for its Classroom Connections grant programs.



One program is for math and science undertakings, and a second is for history and social science projects. Katherine Mascareñas, the project's media coordinator, said teachers interested in the program should think big.



"Teachers can apply for SRP grants, and they can receive up to $5,000 for specific projects in their classrooms," she said. "There's also a second program, called History and Social Science Grants, and with that they can earn up to $2,500 for their classroom."



The grant programs are open to public and nonprofit private schools in metro Phoenix; Pinal, Gila and Yavapai counties; and the Page, St. Johns and Navajo Generating Station communities. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28.



Mascareñas said SRP will consider any creative idea teachers might propose, but dropped a couple of hints on how to draw attention to a project.



"We are obviously a water and power company, so if it's related to water and power, those always pique our interests," she said. "We're also very big in the STEM fields. So anything science, technology, engineering, art and math, it's all kind of up there, in terms of winning."



In addition to enhancing the educational experience for students, Mascareñas said the grants are designed to reward Arizona teachers for their dedication.



"It's anything that a teacher can dream of, he or she can't afford to purchase, they are in those categories," she said. "It often helps a lot, but teachers often use their own money, out of their own pockets, for their kids. And we want to give them a boost"



Information and entry forms are online at srpnet.com/grants.



References: Info/applications Salt River Project 2022



get more stories like this via email



The pandemic caused kids' screen time to soar, some of it spent playing video games and using social media. Now, the National Parent Teachers Association has introduced a "Smart Talk" tool to address the issue.



Carrie Neill, the NPTA's Connected Ambassador, said the tool is designed to help parents start a meaningful conversation with their kids and lay out ground rules for being online and using mobile devices.



"The Smart Talk tool brings that power to families to collaboratively discuss, 'What are we comfortable with? What are the parameters?' and gives parents some language to work off of," she said, "and it gives kids a voice in the conversation."



Neill said PTA Connected is designed to educate and engage families on everything digital - from wellness to security to access, equity and literacy. She added that parents can go to the website PTA.org/saferinternet for guidance on how to facilitate a safe experience when kids use social media or gaming sites.



Neill said parents should not wait to address the issue of screen time until their kids are "missing in action" from family activities or it's causing friction among family members.



"So really, it's just being brave and having that conversation with your child - not avoiding it or waiting until there is a problem or a situation that might result in a consequence," she said. "So, proactively reaching out and having that discussion is so, so important."



She added that the tool encourages parents to explain, for example, who should be considered a stranger online, and to make sure kids know not to give out personal information such as their address, school or birthdate online. The national PTA site also has links to programs such as "Create with Kindness," addressing responsible online behavior and how to enable parental controls on TikTok.



Disclosure: National PTA contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Education, Health Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Smart Talk program National PTA 2022



get more stories like this via email

