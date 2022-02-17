Supporters to Speak on Bill to Ban Trans-Affirming Health Care

A hearing will be held today on a bill which would ban gender-affirming health care for transgender youth. The Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act, also called the SAVE Act, would ban Ohio doctors from prescribing puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries to those younger than age 18.



Proponents argued vulnerable youths confused about their gender are becoming the subjects of irreversible and drastic procedures.



Eliana Turan, board member of the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland and a transgender woman, said they are pushing a false narrative of youths in crisis.



"Let's say you're a 16-year-old old trans kid. In most cases, you're not going to be walking into a doctor's office and then walking out with a bunch of irreversible body modifications," Turan contended. "That's just simply not the standards of care in Ohio. I don't think anyone's trying to push for that."



The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends gender-affirming medical care for transgender youths. The SAVE Act will have its first hearing with proponent testimony in the Families, Aging, and Human Services Committee.



Maria Bruno, public policy director for Equality Ohio, said such a ban would take control away from doctors, counselors and parents, and would harm the mental well-being of transgender and nonbinary youth.



"The basic premise is that trans youth are just in a phase that they will grow out of," Bruno explained. "That is just not how the science and the research shows this to work. Actually, trans-affirming medical care decreases suicidal ideations."



The SAVE Act has two sponsors and two dozen co-sponsors, all Republican. Turan asserted as an Ohioan, she believes elected officials should be focusing on important issues.



"As a military veteran who served for six years in uniform during the 'don't ask, don't tell' era, this is not an example of the freedom and protection that I worked so hard to afford to my neighbors," Turan remarked. "It certainly isn't the way that we should be treating our trans neighbors. "



An Arkansas ban passed last year is temporarily paused pending a legal challenge. Similar bills have been introduced in more than 30 other states.



Reporting by Ohio News Connection in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.



References: House Bill 454 2022

Support Center for Christian Virtue 10/19/2021

Position statement American Academy of Pediatrics 10/01/2018

Opposition Equality Ohio 2022



get more stories like this via email



Gov. Gavin Newsom got a six-foot-tall Valentine Monday, thanking him for putting Medi-Cal access for undocumented people into his latest budget proposal.



Advocates brought a giant heart-shaped card to the Capitol, covered in letters from dozens of Californians.



Beatriz Hernandez, Central Valley organizing fellow with the California Immigrant Policy Center, said right now, hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants can only get emergency Medi-Cal coverage.



"They can't just go to any regular visit to the doctor, like you and I," Hernandez explained. "They can only access care if their lives are at risk in an emergency."



Gov. Newsom's proposal would open full-scale Medi-Cal coverage to income-eligible undocumented adults between ages 26 and 49. In recent years, the state has expanded eligibility to undocumented children, seniors and young adults. Opponents of the program cite concerns about cost.



The state Legislative Analyst's Office said the proposal would cover another 700,000 people and cost the state $2.2 billion a year, if implemented starting in 2024.



Hernandez noted it would make California the first state in the nation to offer health care for all.



"It's putting California in the front and center, and to show the rest of the nation that this is something that can be done," Hernandez asserted. "This is what an equitable state can look like when people in power do the right thing."



Sen. Maria Elena Durazo, D- Los Angeles, and Asm. Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno, both supporters of the "Health4All" campaign, also signed the card. The California Legislature has until June to approve a budget.



References: Budget proposal Office of the Governor 01/10/2022

Budget analysis Legislative Analyst's Office 05/05/2021



get more stories like this via email

