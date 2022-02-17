Thursday, February 17, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 17, 2022
Play

A CO bill would make it harder for landlords to discriminate against military veterans; and NM lawmakers decline to become the 26th state to abolish juvenile life sentences without parole.

2022Talks - February 17, 2022
Play

President Biden is unswayed by attempts to influence his SCOTUS pick; State Dept. warns of Russian 'false flag' misinformation on Ukraine; and CDC weighs new COVID guidelines as omicron surge wanes.

The Yonder Report - February 17, 2022
Play

High tech in the Hawkeye State - 3D printed affordable houses to solve supply chain shortages; childcare options inch back in Maine due to a business incubator program; and AgSec Vilsack earmarks $1 billion to help reduce climate pollution due to agriculture.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Supporters to Speak on Bill to Ban Trans-Affirming Health Care

Play

Thursday, February 17, 2022   

A hearing will be held today on a bill which would ban gender-affirming health care for transgender youth. The Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act, also called the SAVE Act, would ban Ohio doctors from prescribing puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries to those younger than age 18.

Proponents argued vulnerable youths confused about their gender are becoming the subjects of irreversible and drastic procedures.

Eliana Turan, board member of the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland and a transgender woman, said they are pushing a false narrative of youths in crisis.

"Let's say you're a 16-year-old old trans kid. In most cases, you're not going to be walking into a doctor's office and then walking out with a bunch of irreversible body modifications," Turan contended. "That's just simply not the standards of care in Ohio. I don't think anyone's trying to push for that."

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends gender-affirming medical care for transgender youths. The SAVE Act will have its first hearing with proponent testimony in the Families, Aging, and Human Services Committee.

Maria Bruno, public policy director for Equality Ohio, said such a ban would take control away from doctors, counselors and parents, and would harm the mental well-being of transgender and nonbinary youth.

"The basic premise is that trans youth are just in a phase that they will grow out of," Bruno explained. "That is just not how the science and the research shows this to work. Actually, trans-affirming medical care decreases suicidal ideations."

The SAVE Act has two sponsors and two dozen co-sponsors, all Republican. Turan asserted as an Ohioan, she believes elected officials should be focusing on important issues.

"As a military veteran who served for six years in uniform during the 'don't ask, don't tell' era, this is not an example of the freedom and protection that I worked so hard to afford to my neighbors," Turan remarked. "It certainly isn't the way that we should be treating our trans neighbors. "

An Arkansas ban passed last year is temporarily paused pending a legal challenge. Similar bills have been introduced in more than 30 other states.

Reporting by Ohio News Connection in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.


get more stories like this via email
Former prosecutors who oppose the death penalty say it doesn't deter crime the way supporters say it does. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Efforts Renewed to Limit Death Penalty in SD

This week, a South Dakota Senate committee advanced bills designed to limit the scope of the death penalty. For years, advocates have pushed for such …

Social Issues

New Voter Maps Advance in Wyoming Legislature

The Wyoming Legislature is getting closer to finalizing new voter district maps. The new 62-31 Plan, which would add one new Senate and two new House …

Social Issues

ID Bill Would Repeal Prohibitions for Private Militias

Idaho lawmakers are considering a bill which would repeal restrictions on banned private militias. Paramilitary actions such as parading in public …

In Gov. Tom Wolf's final budget proposal, he's asking for $1.9 billion to benefit students from pre-K through college. It requires approval from the General Assembly. (Commonwealth Media Services)

Social Issues

PA Gov. Renews Calls for $200M Investment in Affordable College

Gov. Tom Wolf is calling for sweeping investments to make higher education more affordable with a focus on programs with workforce needs. The average …

Health and Wellness

PA Creates Doula Care Pilot for Incarcerated Pregnant People

A new partnership is bringing support services to incarcerated pregnant women in Pennsylvania as they prepare for childbirth and reentering communitie…

Colorado landlords have denied veterans housing based on their source of income from federal and state benefits. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Homeless-Veterans Measure Advances in Colorado Legislature

A bill making its way through the Colorado Legislature would make it a lot harder for landlords and home sellers to discriminate against military vete…

Social Issues

Virginia Bill Would Expand Police Use of Facial-Recognition Technology

Virginia lawmakers are pursuing a bill which would allow police to use facial-recognition technology in certain cases, a year after the General …

Social Issues

Call to MI Small Towns: Submit Proposals to Attract Visitors, New Residents

As small towns struggle to recover from the pandemic, a grant program called Put Your Town on the Map aims to support ideas for revitalization…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021