Thursday, February 17, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 17, 2022
A CO bill would make it harder for landlords to discriminate against military veterans; and NM lawmakers decline to become the 26th state to abolish juvenile life sentences without parole.

2022Talks - February 17, 2022
President Biden is unswayed by attempts to influence his SCOTUS pick; State Dept. warns of Russian 'false flag' misinformation on Ukraine; and CDC weighs new COVID guidelines as omicron surge wanes.

The Yonder Report - February 17, 2022
High tech in the Hawkeye State - 3D printed affordable houses to solve supply chain shortages; childcare options inch back in Maine due to a business incubator program; and AgSec Vilsack earmarks $1 billion to help reduce climate pollution due to agriculture.

Social Issues  |  Human Rights/Racial Justice    News
Efforts Renewed to Limit Death Penalty in SD

Thursday, February 17, 2022   

This week, a South Dakota Senate committee advanced bills designed to limit the scope of the death penalty. For years, advocates have pushed for such measures, but like previous sessions, opponents have voiced their concerns.

One of the measures which cleared the committee would exclude severely mentally ill defendants from being eligible for capital punishment. Another creates avenues for parole for those sentenced to life in prison between the ages of 18 and 25.

Denny Davis, director of South Dakotans for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, argued for those individuals, their brains are not fully formed, and getting a life sentence is equal to a death sentence.

"When you go into prison, and you're gonna be in there the rest of your life, you're gonna die there," Davis pointed out. "I want to take that disguise away."

Under the bill, younger defendants would still have to serve at least 25 years before parole is considered. To address the concerns of prosecutors, the provision no longer applies to first-degree murder. Prosecutors did object to the mental illness measure, saying it creates procedural issues in death penalty cases.

In keeping up his group's efforts to enact changes, Davis questioned why a state deemed "pro-life" would still agree with capital punishment.

"We have to come together and decide together what's right and what's wrong," Davis urged.

South Dakota has administered 20 executions throughout state history, with the latest in 2019. It had four others since 2012, but none before, going back to the late 1970s when capital punishment was reinstated.


