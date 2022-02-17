Thursday, February 17, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 17, 2022
Play

A CO bill would make it harder for landlords to discriminate against military veterans; and NM lawmakers decline to become the 26th state to abolish juvenile life sentences without parole.

2022Talks - February 17, 2022
Play

President Biden is unswayed by attempts to influence his SCOTUS pick; State Dept. warns of Russian 'false flag' misinformation on Ukraine; and CDC weighs new COVID guidelines as omicron surge wanes.

The Yonder Report - February 17, 2022
Play

High tech in the Hawkeye State - 3D printed affordable houses to solve supply chain shortages; childcare options inch back in Maine due to a business incubator program; and AgSec Vilsack earmarks $1 billion to help reduce climate pollution due to agriculture.

Social Issues  |  Juvenile Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

NM Misses Chance to Ban 'Life Without Parole' Sentences for Youths

Play

Thursday, February 17, 2022   

With hours remaining in New Mexico's 2022 legislative session, a bill to disallow life sentences without the possibility of parole for juveniles was withdrawn from consideration.

The bill would not have guaranteed, but instead created the "opportunity" for parole after 15 years in jail for juveniles sentenced as adults, but advocates such as the ACLU of New Mexico pointed out some lawmakers attempted to amend the bill beyond recognition.

Denali Wilson, staff attorney for the ACLU of New Mexico, said demands for parole eligibility to be increased substantially beyond the 15 years were not acceptable.

"We're proud that bill sponsors rejected amendments that would have violated this principle and eroded the spirit of the legislation," Wilson stated.

Senate Bill 43 passed in the Senate last week, but House GOP lawmakers argued its passage would favor the interests of criminals over their victims. Supporters plan to reintroduce the bill in 2023.

Mike Rose was watching the bill closely, hoping after 28 years, his son Jeremy might be closer to a parole hearing. He said his son is not the same person he was back in 1994 when at age 18, he participated in the stabbing deaths of an elderly couple.

Rose noted his wife passed away in 2021, without knowing if their son will ever get a chance for life outside of prison.

"I can't even begin to imagine what these families have gone through, suffering these tragedies," Rose remarked. "But what does it say about us as a society where we take our children and throw them away into a system, never to be seen again."

In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down life sentences without the possibility of parole for juvenile offenders based on neuroscientific evidence that adolescent brains are undeveloped compared with those of adults.

Wilson emphasized under New Mexico's proposal, a 15-year-old convicted of a heinous crime would not be eligible for parole until they were 30 years old.

"Which is a developmentally meaningful time," Wilson contended. "That is a time in which statistically people pose an extremely low risk of reoffending."

New Mexico would've become the 26th state to abolish juvenile life without parole.

Disclosure: The Annie E. Casey Foundation contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Criminal Justice, Early Childhood Education, Education, Juvenile Justice, and Welfare Reform. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Former prosecutors who oppose the death penalty say it doesn't deter crime the way supporters say it does. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Efforts Renewed to Limit Death Penalty in SD

This week, a South Dakota Senate committee advanced bills designed to limit the scope of the death penalty. For years, advocates have pushed for such …

Social Issues

New Voter Maps Advance in Wyoming Legislature

The Wyoming Legislature is getting closer to finalizing new voter district maps. The new 62-31 Plan, which would add one new Senate and two new House …

Social Issues

ID Bill Would Repeal Prohibitions for Private Militias

Idaho lawmakers are considering a bill which would repeal restrictions on banned private militias. Paramilitary actions such as parading in public …

In Gov. Tom Wolf's final budget proposal, he's asking for $1.9 billion to benefit students from pre-K through college. It requires approval from the General Assembly. (Commonwealth Media Services)

Social Issues

PA Gov. Renews Calls for $200M Investment in Affordable College

Gov. Tom Wolf is calling for sweeping investments to make higher education more affordable with a focus on programs with workforce needs. The average …

Health and Wellness

PA Creates Doula Care Pilot for Incarcerated Pregnant People

A new partnership is bringing support services to incarcerated pregnant women in Pennsylvania as they prepare for childbirth and reentering communitie…

Colorado landlords have denied veterans housing based on their source of income from federal and state benefits. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Homeless-Veterans Measure Advances in Colorado Legislature

A bill making its way through the Colorado Legislature would make it a lot harder for landlords and home sellers to discriminate against military vete…

Health and Wellness

Supporters to Speak on Bill to Ban Trans-Affirming Health Care

A hearing will be held today on a bill which would ban gender-affirming health care for transgender youth. The Save Adolescents from Experimentation …

Social Issues

Virginia Bill Would Expand Police Use of Facial-Recognition Technology

Virginia lawmakers are pursuing a bill which would allow police to use facial-recognition technology in certain cases, a year after the General …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021