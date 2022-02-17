NM Misses Chance to Ban 'Life Without Parole' Sentences for Youths

With hours remaining in New Mexico's 2022 legislative session, a bill to disallow life sentences without the possibility of parole for juveniles was withdrawn from consideration.



The bill would not have guaranteed, but instead created the "opportunity" for parole after 15 years in jail for juveniles sentenced as adults, but advocates such as the ACLU of New Mexico pointed out some lawmakers attempted to amend the bill beyond recognition.



Denali Wilson, staff attorney for the ACLU of New Mexico, said demands for parole eligibility to be increased substantially beyond the 15 years were not acceptable.



"We're proud that bill sponsors rejected amendments that would have violated this principle and eroded the spirit of the legislation," Wilson stated.



Senate Bill 43 passed in the Senate last week, but House GOP lawmakers argued its passage would favor the interests of criminals over their victims. Supporters plan to reintroduce the bill in 2023.



Mike Rose was watching the bill closely, hoping after 28 years, his son Jeremy might be closer to a parole hearing. He said his son is not the same person he was back in 1994 when at age 18, he participated in the stabbing deaths of an elderly couple.



Rose noted his wife passed away in 2021, without knowing if their son will ever get a chance for life outside of prison.



"I can't even begin to imagine what these families have gone through, suffering these tragedies," Rose remarked. "But what does it say about us as a society where we take our children and throw them away into a system, never to be seen again."



In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down life sentences without the possibility of parole for juvenile offenders based on neuroscientific evidence that adolescent brains are undeveloped compared with those of adults.



Wilson emphasized under New Mexico's proposal, a 15-year-old convicted of a heinous crime would not be eligible for parole until they were 30 years old.



"Which is a developmentally meaningful time," Wilson contended. "That is a time in which statistically people pose an extremely low risk of reoffending."



New Mexico would've become the 26th state to abolish juvenile life without parole.



As lawmakers in Illinois and across the nation consider reforms to the nation's juvenile-justice system, one country across the Atlantic could serve as a model.



Northern Ireland's Youth Justice Agency places an emphasis on early diversion, community involvement and restorative justice.



Kelvin Doherty, assistant director of the Agency, said the goal is to keep kids out of police custody and prevent them from building a criminal record.



"Let's address these concerns and these issues before the police are called, and before they get into a court setting," Doherty urged.



Doherty pointed out the restorative-justice process can take one of several paths: including a simple apology, community service or mental-health treatment. According to data from the Youth Justice Agency, more than 97% of victims said they are satisfied with the restorative-justice process.



The Youth Justice Agency was established in 2002, and was born out of the Good Friday Agreement. Doherty explained the program was part of a multipronged effort to modernize Northern Ireland's justice system.



"And the modernization process said, well, for a new justice system in Northern Ireland, it has to be not just about children and reducing reoffending," Doherty explained. "But it also has to be for victims and for communities as well."



From April 2020 to April 2021, Northern Ireland's Justice Department saw a nearly 17% decline in cases where kids came into contact with the criminal-justice system.



Doherty noted early diversion and support programs, typically used when the child is between 10 and 12 years old, can help prevent kids from coming into contact with the criminal-justice system down the line.



"Problems can be resolved in the child's life before they get worse," Doherty asserted. "And it has a better outcome for agencies and service providers, because it often involves less effort and more success, the earlier you are intervening or diverting children within the justice system."



According to the Children's Defense Fund, nearly 2,000 children are arrested in America every day. While the organization noted the overall number of kids in the juvenile-justice system was halved from 2007 to 2020, severe racial disparities persist, as children of color are nearly two times more likely to be arrested than white children.



Keeping track of student arrests and law enforcement referrals is a key tool for transparency and accountability within schools, but a new report found some Pennsylvania schools have regularly underreported data on student arrests.



Analysis by the ACLU of Pennsylvania showed Allegheny County public schools underreported student arrests by 83% in the 2017-2018 school year, including Pittsburgh Public Schools, which reported no arrests.



Ghadah Makoshi, community advocate for the ACLU of Pennsylvania, said misrepresentation erodes trust in the education system.



"It also impacts all their peers. It impacts the adults," Makoshi noted. "It changes the environment, the dynamics, that is happening in that school. And then, when you take that even further, it impacts the community if that student drops out, if they're no longer engaged. It is a greater city/community issue."



Juvenile justice system data show 499 student arrests within Pittsburgh Public Schools that year. District officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The underreporting extends beyond Pennsylvania as well, with discrepancies found in New York and Los Angeles.



The report said the county's Black public-school students were arrested at nearly nine times the rate of white students during the 2018-2019 school year, a difference higher than the national average.



Makoshi pointed out one of the recommendations in the report is to ensure police are not involved in ordinary, everyday school discipline.



"The other thing that happens when police get involved is that things tend to escalate," Makoshi asserted. "Police should only be involved, one, when it's mandated by the state -- and there are specific infractions where police must be notified and must be involved -- or [two], when there's a health-and-safety emergency."



Minor offenses and drug charges accounted for nearly half of all public-school arrests in Allegheny County. Other recommendations in the report include reinvesting funds for police into student resources such as school psychologists, nurses, counselors and social workers.



