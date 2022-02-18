WA Bill Would Help Public Workers Navigate Loan-Forgiveness Program

Workers in public service have a federal program at their disposal which could help wipe away student debt, but many struggle to apply. A bill in the Washington state Legislature aims to fix it.



The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program erases student debt for public servants after they make 10 years of payments, and was streamlined by the Biden administration last year.



Tessa Bowen, an administrative assistant at Highline College in the Seattle suburb of Des Moines, had $90,000 in debt when she graduated from college, which was difficult to pay off while she worked in education.



"Those are just some of the lowest-paying public service jobs that there are here in Washington," Bowen pointed out. "Because of that and being a single mom for part of that time, I don't have $600 to spend a month on the minimum payment for student loans."



Bowen shared it has been hard to find correct information on the loan-forgiveness program. Senate Bill 5847 has passed the Senate and is scheduled for an executive session Monday in the House Committee on College and Workforce Development.



Seamus Petrie, legislative specialist for the Washington Public Employees Association, said the bill would require the state to provide basic information on navigating the loan-forgiveness program, noting borrowers have found the process frustrating. It also requires annual updates and provides new employees with information within 30 days of starting a job in the public sector.



"It's going to provide a centralized, reliable source of information to public employees so that they know how to qualify for the program and know what resources are available," Petrie explained.



The bill would also ensure part-time faculty qualify for the program by calculating the hours they work outside the classroom.



Bowen argued the bill is an easy way for the state to get the same information out to public service workers.



"We tend to be underappreciated, undervalued and often taken for granted," Bowen contended. "I just feel like the more bills like this one come out, the more light it sheds on the things that we do without asking for a lot in return."



Gov. Tom Wolf is calling for sweeping investments to make higher education more affordable with a focus on programs with workforce needs. The average student debt for Pennsylvanians now stands at $39,000, one of the highest in the country.



As part of his final budget proposal, the governor is requesting $200 million for the Nellie Bly Scholarship Program to support students who attend a community college or one of the 14 state universities.



Wolf said it is about providing people with more opportunities to get a college education without overwhelming debt.



"All we're asking is that students simply stay in Pennsylvania," Wolf emphasized. "This is a huge investment in our students, but it's more than that. It's really an investment in the future of Pennsylvania. We make college more affordable, we're going to help Pennsylvania. We're going to help our economy. We're going to help everybody."



The scholarship would be funded by both the American Rescue Plan and the Race Horse Development Trust Fund, the latter coming from taxes on slot machines at racetracks. Wolf previously has attempted to fund the scholarship program with the Trust Fund but has received pushback from the horse-racing industry, which said it would hurt it financially.



Kellen Johnson, a student at Harrisburg Area Community College's paralegal studies program, said as a father of two young kids, his furthest concern should be worrying about paying tuition and books. He contended scholarships such as Nellie Bly can ease the burden on students.



"A lot of our students come to Zoom classes with cellphones," Johnson pointed out. "Just extra funding for some of our students really goes a long way. A lot of this can help us focus on other things that actually truly matter, like homework assignments and studying for exams."



The Nellie Bly scholarship is needs-based and can cover tuition, along with other expenses such as housing and books. It will prioritize students pursuing degrees in fields facing worker shortages, such as health care and education. Scholarship recipients must also agree to stay in the state for the same amount of time they received the benefit.



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.



Arizona educators constantly are coming up with creative ways to keep their students engaged, but often money is not available for special projects. With that in mind, the Salt River Project wants teachers in their Arizona service areas to apply for its Classroom Connections grant programs.



One program is for math and science undertakings, and a second is for history and social science projects. Katherine Mascareñas, the project's media coordinator, said teachers interested in the program should think big.



"Teachers can apply for SRP grants, and they can receive up to $5,000 for specific projects in their classrooms," she said. "There's also a second program, called History and Social Science Grants, and with that they can earn up to $2,500 for their classroom."



The grant programs are open to public and nonprofit private schools in metro Phoenix; Pinal, Gila and Yavapai counties; and the Page, St. Johns and Navajo Generating Station communities. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28.



Mascareñas said SRP will consider any creative idea teachers might propose, but dropped a couple of hints on how to draw attention to a project.



"We are obviously a water and power company, so if it's related to water and power, those always pique our interests," she said. "We're also very big in the STEM fields. So anything science, technology, engineering, art and math, it's all kind of up there, in terms of winning."



In addition to enhancing the educational experience for students, Mascareñas said the grants are designed to reward Arizona teachers for their dedication.



"It's anything that a teacher can dream of, he or she can't afford to purchase, they are in those categories," she said. "It often helps a lot, but teachers often use their own money, out of their own pockets, for their kids. And we want to give them a boost"



Information and entry forms are online at srpnet.com/grants.



