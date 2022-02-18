Saturday, February 19, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 18, 2022
Voter frustration grows across Texas as some early primary ballots are rejected under the state's new voting law; a judge rules three Trumps must testify; and at-home caregivers press for better pay.

2022Talks - February 18, 2022
NATO's leader warns a Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent, President Biden touts the infrastructure law, and a judge rules former president Trump must testify under oath about his business practices in New York.

The Yonder Report - February 17, 2022
High tech in the Hawkeye State - 3D printed affordable houses to solve supply chain shortages; childcare options inch back in Maine due to a business incubator program; and AgSec Vilsack earmarks $1 billion to help reduce climate pollution due to agriculture.

WA Bill Would Help Public Workers Navigate Loan-Forgiveness Program

Friday, February 18, 2022   

Workers in public service have a federal program at their disposal which could help wipe away student debt, but many struggle to apply. A bill in the Washington state Legislature aims to fix it.

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program erases student debt for public servants after they make 10 years of payments, and was streamlined by the Biden administration last year.

Tessa Bowen, an administrative assistant at Highline College in the Seattle suburb of Des Moines, had $90,000 in debt when she graduated from college, which was difficult to pay off while she worked in education.

"Those are just some of the lowest-paying public service jobs that there are here in Washington," Bowen pointed out. "Because of that and being a single mom for part of that time, I don't have $600 to spend a month on the minimum payment for student loans."

Bowen shared it has been hard to find correct information on the loan-forgiveness program. Senate Bill 5847 has passed the Senate and is scheduled for an executive session Monday in the House Committee on College and Workforce Development.

Seamus Petrie, legislative specialist for the Washington Public Employees Association, said the bill would require the state to provide basic information on navigating the loan-forgiveness program, noting borrowers have found the process frustrating. It also requires annual updates and provides new employees with information within 30 days of starting a job in the public sector.

"It's going to provide a centralized, reliable source of information to public employees so that they know how to qualify for the program and know what resources are available," Petrie explained.

The bill would also ensure part-time faculty qualify for the program by calculating the hours they work outside the classroom.

Bowen argued the bill is an easy way for the state to get the same information out to public service workers.

"We tend to be underappreciated, undervalued and often taken for granted," Bowen contended. "I just feel like the more bills like this one come out, the more light it sheds on the things that we do without asking for a lot in return."


