PNS Daily Newscast - February 18, 2022
Voter frustration grows across Texas as some early primary ballots are rejected under the state's new voting law; a judge rules three Trumps must testify; and at-home caregivers press for better pay.

2022Talks - February 18, 2022
NATO's leader warns a Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent, President Biden touts the infrastructure law, and a judge rules former president Trump must testify under oath about his business practices in New York.

The Yonder Report - February 17, 2022
High tech in the Hawkeye State - 3D printed affordable houses to solve supply chain shortages; childcare options inch back in Maine due to a business incubator program; and AgSec Vilsack earmarks $1 billion to help reduce climate pollution due to agriculture.

Medical Aid-in-Dying Law Still Sought in MN

Friday, February 18, 2022   

Minnesota lawmakers have a lot on their plates during a shorter legislative session this year, but supporters of an end-of-life option bill hope it gets another look.

The current proposal would permit mentally capable adults with less than six months to live to request, obtain and take medication to die peacefully in their sleep.

Carrie Framsted, an advocate for the nonprofit Compassion & Choices from Grand Marais, said she became an advocate for the bill following the death of her wife Monica two years ago. She explained it became clear the cancer treatments were too much for Monica to handle.

"She had two wishes, the pain management and quality of life, and she didn't have either one," Framsted recounted.

The House bill has added sponsors in recent weeks, but it's unclear if it will get a hearing. There is also a companion measure in the Senate. One of the concerns opponents have raised in the past is the possibility of taking advantage of vulnerable individuals. Supporters countered there are numerous safeguards and requirements in place, including accessing the service through licensed providers.

Framsted noted supporters are still working through stigma issues, such as people still referring to the option as "assisted suicide."

"It's a decision you make with your family, your physician, with your friends and loved ones, and they are all with you together," Framsted emphasized.

Other provisions in the bill would allow terminally ill people to withdraw their request if they change their mind at any point, and anyone who attempts to coerce a patient would face criminal prosecution. Health-care providers who participate and comply are given civil and criminal immunity.

Similar laws are in place in nearly a dozen other states.

Disclosure: Compassion & Choices contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Health Issues, Senior Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


