Medical Aid-in-Dying Law Still Sought in MN

Minnesota lawmakers have a lot on their plates during a shorter legislative session this year, but supporters of an end-of-life option bill hope it gets another look.



The current proposal would permit mentally capable adults with less than six months to live to request, obtain and take medication to die peacefully in their sleep.



Carrie Framsted, an advocate for the nonprofit Compassion & Choices from Grand Marais, said she became an advocate for the bill following the death of her wife Monica two years ago. She explained it became clear the cancer treatments were too much for Monica to handle.



"She had two wishes, the pain management and quality of life, and she didn't have either one," Framsted recounted.



The House bill has added sponsors in recent weeks, but it's unclear if it will get a hearing. There is also a companion measure in the Senate. One of the concerns opponents have raised in the past is the possibility of taking advantage of vulnerable individuals. Supporters countered there are numerous safeguards and requirements in place, including accessing the service through licensed providers.



Framsted noted supporters are still working through stigma issues, such as people still referring to the option as "assisted suicide."



"It's a decision you make with your family, your physician, with your friends and loved ones, and they are all with you together," Framsted emphasized.



Other provisions in the bill would allow terminally ill people to withdraw their request if they change their mind at any point, and anyone who attempts to coerce a patient would face criminal prosecution. Health-care providers who participate and comply are given civil and criminal immunity.



Similar laws are in place in nearly a dozen other states.



Disclosure: Compassion & Choices contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Health Issues, Senior Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Senate File 1358 2022

State list Compassion & Choices 2022



get more stories like this via email



This week, a South Dakota Senate committee advanced bills designed to limit the scope of the death penalty. For years, advocates have pushed for such measures, but like previous sessions, opponents have voiced their concerns.



One of the measures which cleared the committee would exclude severely mentally ill defendants from being eligible for capital punishment. Another creates avenues for parole for those sentenced to life in prison between the ages of 18 and 25.



Denny Davis, director of South Dakotans for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, argued for those individuals, their brains are not fully formed, and getting a life sentence is equal to a death sentence.



"When you go into prison, and you're gonna be in there the rest of your life, you're gonna die there," Davis pointed out. "I want to take that disguise away."



Under the bill, younger defendants would still have to serve at least 25 years before parole is considered. To address the concerns of prosecutors, the provision no longer applies to first-degree murder. Prosecutors did object to the mental illness measure, saying it creates procedural issues in death penalty cases.



In keeping up his group's efforts to enact changes, Davis questioned why a state deemed "pro-life" would still agree with capital punishment.



"We have to come together and decide together what's right and what's wrong," Davis urged.



South Dakota has administered 20 executions throughout state history, with the latest in 2019. It had four others since 2012, but none before, going back to the late 1970s when capital punishment was reinstated.



References: Senate Bill 159 2022

Senate Bill 172 2022



get more stories like this via email



Idaho lawmakers are considering a bill which would repeal restrictions on banned private militias. Paramilitary actions such as parading in public are barred under a state law from 1927.



Private militia groups are also prohibited under the Idaho Constitution, which states the military is subordinate to civil power: the governor and the Legislature.



Adrienne Evans, executive director of United Vision for Idaho, said this bill would set a dangerous precedent at a time when the country is bitterly divided and could embolden anti-government armed groups in the state.



"To wield their minority influence at the barrel of a gun is not the kind of thing that I think anyone sent our Legislature to do," Evans asserted. "People want our systems to work for us. They don't want rogue actors to destroy a system and to put our entire system in jeopardy."



Major Steve Stokes, general counsel for the Idaho Military Division, introduced the legislation and said his agency identified repealing the provision as part of Gov. Brad Little's Red Tape Reduction Act. Stokes argued the law is antiquated. In support of the bill, a spokesperson for Little said he is a "strong supporter of First and Second Amendment rights."



Although open carry of firearms is allowed in Idaho, Stokes has acknowledged the bill does not violate the First or Second amendments. According to a report from the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at Georgetown Law, every state in the country has a constitutional provision or state law banning private militias.



Evans pointed out paramilitary groups have become normalized and even mainstreamed.



"But we can't afford to allow that to occur," Evans contended. "We have to maintain the code. We have to maintain the social fabric. We need to maintain our moral and ethical standards."



At a public hearing on Wednesday, Sandpoint Mayor Shelby Rognstad stated his opposition to the bill, saying it could endanger public safety as well as law enforcement. He described a scene from 2020 when Sandpoint high school students supporting the Black Lives Matter movement were overrun by heavily armed paramilitary groups.



References: House Bill 475 2022

Private militia data Georgetown Univ. Sep. 2020



get more stories like this via email

