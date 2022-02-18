UT Lawmakers Ponder Permanent Working Group on Hunger Issues

Statistics showed during the pandemic, the number of Utah families experiencing food insecurity grew, and advocates argued the state needs to take a leading role in finding solutions to the problem.



A bill working its way through the Utah Legislature would formalize a working group of stakeholders who meet periodically to exchange ideas and propose policies.



The legislation, which would consolidate an ad hoc coalition into a state entity with staff and funding, is pending before the Senate Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Committee.



Alex Cragun, food security advocate for Utahns Against Hunger, said creating the State Nutrition Access Coalition (SNAC) would be a major step forward in addressing the problem.



"Reducing food insecurity and reducing hunger as a state is something that is doable, it's actionable," Cragun asserted. "There are several ways to approach it, and the first thing we need to have is a place to discuss that, and a place to prioritize that."



SNAC would be under the auspices of the Utah State University Hunger Solutions Institute and would include agencies administering nutrition programs, public health officials and groups like the Utah Food Bank and Utahns Against Hunger. Cragun believes there is support for the measure, which could come up for consideration early next week.



The idea for SNAC stemmed from an informal coalition of advocates called the Task Force on Food Security, which met and made numerous policy suggestions during the 2021 session.



Sen. Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, put the task force together and is one of the movers behind formalizing the group. Cragun emphasized the state needs an organized effort to address food insecurity.



"Over the last two years, we saw food and security rates doubled to nearly one in five households," Cragun reported. "That period of time will have a lasting impact on the children's families that are impacted by that food insecurity. One in 10 households are still too high."



Cragun added the formalized group would have staff support and continuity to develop program proposals and innovations. Food insecurity is defined as being without reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food.



In the latest COVID variant surge, Ohio's hunger-relief network is facing unique challenges. With missed wages due to illness, quarantining and remote learning for kids, struggling families rely on food banks across the state -- and food banks rely on the support of volunteers.



In the early days of the pandemic, said Kurt Keiber, president and chief executive of the Freestore Foodbank in southwest Ohio, the Ohio National Guard helped fill in the gaps when volunteers had to stay home. Two years later, he noted, volunteer levels still are dramatically low.



"We have to have more space for the volunteers in order to keep them safe by socially distancing as well as setting up Plexiglas barriers between them," he said. "But not getting enough volunteers in to pack boxes of food or sort through the canned goods from food drives has been a bit of a challenge."



Some Ohioans on fixed incomes are turning to food banks because of higher energy, housing and food costs, as well as the end of the advanced expanded Child Tax Credits. Reiber estimated 75% of the families they've served at large-scale food distributions in the past two years have never before had to use a food pantry.



Keeping food-bank shelves stocked is another struggle, as Reiber said they're also contending with rising food prices.



"A pound of hamburger has gone up over 50%; peanut butter has gone up 45% as far as overall cost," he said. "So, that's coupled with the supply-chain issues, as far as not getting the resources in, continues to drive prices up as well."



Despite the setbacks, Reiber said the outpouring of support from the community has made a big difference in keeping operations going.



"Last year alone, when we would have spent about $800,000 on purchased food, we spent over $4 million on food, and that was something we hadn't planned on," he said. "Fortunately, the support that we received from our community allowed us to go out there and make those purchases, and restock the shelves of the families who we are serving."



Reiber encouraged Ohioans to reach out to freestorefoodbank.org or their local food bank or pantry to volunteer their time or donate money if they can.



