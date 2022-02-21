Monday, February 21, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 21, 2022
Play

Indiana steel producers push President Biden to leave a tariff in place on foreign-made steel adopted during the Trump administration, plus an update on federal protections to limit surprise medical bills.

2022Talks - February 21, 2022
Play

The Ukrainian President proposes meeting with Vladimir Putin, former president Trump's social media network "Truth Social" debuts, and one in four women experiences domestic violence before age 50, a new study says.

The Yonder Report - February 17, 2022
Play

High tech in the Hawkeye State - 3D printed affordable houses to solve supply chain shortages; childcare options inch back in Maine due to a business incubator program; and AgSec Vilsack earmarks $1 billion to help reduce climate pollution due to agriculture.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Calls for Ohio to Make Plan on Remaining ARPA Dollars

Play

Monday, February 21, 2022   

Ohio still has billions of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds on the table, and advocates are calling for a public planning process to ensure the needs of communities are met.

$2.7 billion of the more than $5 billion allotted to the Buckeye State have already been assigned.

William Tarter, Jr., fellow at the Center for Community Solutions, which launched the Greater Cleveland American Rescue Plan Council to examine how the dollars can be maximized, said two schools of thought are emerging.

"One that said let's get these dollars out the door to address the urgent needs of the community, and there's others who are saying, we have time, let's be methodical and deliberate," Tarter explained. "That's why we want to make sure we have a great chorus around the table that can inform those conversations."

ARPA funds need to be assigned by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by the end of 2026.

Kim Murnieks, director of the Office of Budget and Management for Gov. Mike DeWine, argued it is important to avoid investing in the creation of new programs with ongoing costs beyond when ARPA dollars run dry.

"If you look at what the state has already appropriated some of the ARPA funding dollars on things like infrastructure for our children's behavior-health hospitals," Murnieks outlined. "They're one-time costs that have lasting benefits to communities."

Tarter added ARPA dollars can specifically focus on ensuring a fair and equitable recovery by addressing housing affordability, improving health-care access and supporting workers.

"We look at the disparate impact of the pandemic, and how it impacted different portions of the population," Tarter pointed out. "And that's something that I think can be really interesting, in terms of how those dollars are spent, how they respond to the needs of various communities across the state."

Murnieks noted half of Ohio's ARPA funds were already appropriated to the state and the other went to local governments.

"So there are opportunities to approach your counties, your cities, your municipalities, or if you have a local project that you would be beneficial and funded through ARPA dollars, the state is not your only avenue," Murnieks emphasized.

Advocacy groups are calling for public input on how the money will be spent.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.


get more stories like this via email
Michigan is second only to California as the states with the most diverse agriculture industry.(Michael/Adobe Stock)

Environment

MI Farmers Encouraged to Apply for New USDA "Climate-Smart" Program

Michigan farmers say the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) new, billion-dollar investment in projects by "climate-smart" farmers, ranchers and …

Environment

Voters in AZ, West Worried About Water, Climate Change

Voters in Arizona and across the West are increasingly concerned about the effects of climate change on the natural beauty of the Rocky Mountains…

Environment

EPA Could Restore States’ Authority to Regulate Tailpipe Emissions

States will soon be able to set their own tailpipe-emissions limits stricter than the federal government's, thanks to an expected rollback of a Trump-…

The American Association of Pediatric Dentists recommends children receive a regular dental cleaning and exam every six months, starting when their first tooth comes in. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

NC Pediatric Dentists See Uptick in Cavities

February is Children's Dental Health Month, and some pediatric dentists say cavities appear to be on the rise in North Carolina kids. If left …

Environment

Expanded Tax Credit Could Provide Boost for Low-Income MT Families

By Liz Carey for The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Eric Tegethoff for Big Sky Connection reporting for The Daily Yonder-Public News Service Colla…

AARP Wyoming's Virtual Fitness Program is free, open to the public, and you don't have to be an AARP member to participate. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Older Wyomingites Dance, Write to Keep Winter Blues at Bay

As winter's cold and dark days settle in, AARP Wyoming has launched a series of fitness, writing and other creative classes to help people connect …

Social Issues

Hispanic Nurses: Mentorship Key to Diversifying TN Nurse Workforce

The Tennessee Chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses is recruiting new members. The focus on diversifying the nursing workforce comes …

Health and Wellness

MD Extended Open Enrollment Aims to Reach More Uninsured

People in Maryland have one more week to sign up for health insurance coverage through the state-run insurance marketplace, and advocates are hoping …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021