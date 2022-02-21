Calls for Ohio to Make Plan on Remaining ARPA Dollars

Ohio still has billions of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds on the table, and advocates are calling for a public planning process to ensure the needs of communities are met.



$2.7 billion of the more than $5 billion allotted to the Buckeye State have already been assigned.



William Tarter, Jr., fellow at the Center for Community Solutions, which launched the Greater Cleveland American Rescue Plan Council to examine how the dollars can be maximized, said two schools of thought are emerging.



"One that said let's get these dollars out the door to address the urgent needs of the community, and there's others who are saying, we have time, let's be methodical and deliberate," Tarter explained. "That's why we want to make sure we have a great chorus around the table that can inform those conversations."



ARPA funds need to be assigned by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by the end of 2026.



Kim Murnieks, director of the Office of Budget and Management for Gov. Mike DeWine, argued it is important to avoid investing in the creation of new programs with ongoing costs beyond when ARPA dollars run dry.



"If you look at what the state has already appropriated some of the ARPA funding dollars on things like infrastructure for our children's behavior-health hospitals," Murnieks outlined. "They're one-time costs that have lasting benefits to communities."



Tarter added ARPA dollars can specifically focus on ensuring a fair and equitable recovery by addressing housing affordability, improving health-care access and supporting workers.



"We look at the disparate impact of the pandemic, and how it impacted different portions of the population," Tarter pointed out. "And that's something that I think can be really interesting, in terms of how those dollars are spent, how they respond to the needs of various communities across the state."



Murnieks noted half of Ohio's ARPA funds were already appropriated to the state and the other went to local governments.



"So there are opportunities to approach your counties, your cities, your municipalities, or if you have a local project that you would be beneficial and funded through ARPA dollars, the state is not your only avenue," Murnieks emphasized.



Advocacy groups are calling for public input on how the money will be spent.



The push to expand Medicaid in South Dakota took a brief detour to Pierre last week. Now that lawmakers have had their say, supporters are amplifying their messages to voters before they consider the idea this fall.



The state Senate voted down the idea, with some GOP lawmakers citing concerns on how an expansion would impact the budget. But coalitions behind the movement say it's important to remember the federal government covers most of the costs, not the state.



Jill Franken - former director of the Sioux Falls Health Department, and AARP South Dakota Volunteer Executive Council Member - said, with the question still on the November ballot, discussion should center around helping those who need coverage, not government spending.



"There's some notion that somehow if people are now on Medicaid, they aren't gonna work as hard," said Franken. "But that's not the case, it's really a benefit for people that they would have access to when they need to see a doctor."



The South Dakota Legislature's non-partisan Legislative Research Council says expanding Medicaid would provide coverage for more than 40,000 South Dakotans. Annual federal support would be at least $300 million, with the state's share at around $20 million.



But supporters also note there are new federal incentives that could make it even more cost-friendly.



Franken said not providing coverage to these residents actually adds more pressure to county budgets. She noted that healthcare professionals see a lot of positives in expanding Medicaid because they feel better about making sure patients follow through on the care they need without creating obstacles.



"There's a steady reimbursement rather than trying to direct-bill the patient," said Franken. "It's a sense of knowing too that you're not crippling that person, you know, financially. "



South Dakota is among the dozen states that have yet to expand Medicaid since it was first made available under the Affordable Care Act more than a decade ago.



In addition to a number of legislators, Gov. Kristi Noem opposes the idea. But it appears to have strong public backing in statewide polls, including a recent survey of older residents, with 65% of respondents saying they're likely to vote yes.







