Monday, February 21, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 21, 2022
Play

Indiana steel producers push President Biden to leave a tariff in place on foreign-made steel adopted during the Trump administration, plus an update on federal protections to limit surprise medical bills.

2022Talks - February 21, 2022
Play

The Ukrainian President proposes meeting with Vladimir Putin, former president Trump's social media network "Truth Social" debuts, and one in four women experiences domestic violence before age 50, a new study says.

The Yonder Report - February 17, 2022
Play

High tech in the Hawkeye State - 3D printed affordable houses to solve supply chain shortages; childcare options inch back in Maine due to a business incubator program; and AgSec Vilsack earmarks $1 billion to help reduce climate pollution due to agriculture.

SD's Medicaid Expansion Campaign Pivots Back to Voters

Play

Monday, February 21, 2022   

The push to expand Medicaid in South Dakota took a brief detour to Pierre last week. Now that lawmakers have had their say, supporters are amplifying their messages to voters before they consider the idea this fall.

The state Senate voted down the idea, with some GOP lawmakers citing concerns on how an expansion would impact the budget. But coalitions behind the movement say it's important to remember the federal government covers most of the costs, not the state.

Jill Franken - former director of the Sioux Falls Health Department, and AARP South Dakota Volunteer Executive Council Member - said, with the question still on the November ballot, discussion should center around helping those who need coverage, not government spending.

"There's some notion that somehow if people are now on Medicaid, they aren't gonna work as hard," said Franken. "But that's not the case, it's really a benefit for people that they would have access to when they need to see a doctor."

The South Dakota Legislature's non-partisan Legislative Research Council says expanding Medicaid would provide coverage for more than 40,000 South Dakotans. Annual federal support would be at least $300 million, with the state's share at around $20 million.

But supporters also note there are new federal incentives that could make it even more cost-friendly.

Franken said not providing coverage to these residents actually adds more pressure to county budgets. She noted that healthcare professionals see a lot of positives in expanding Medicaid because they feel better about making sure patients follow through on the care they need without creating obstacles.

"There's a steady reimbursement rather than trying to direct-bill the patient," said Franken. "It's a sense of knowing too that you're not crippling that person, you know, financially. "

South Dakota is among the dozen states that have yet to expand Medicaid since it was first made available under the Affordable Care Act more than a decade ago.

In addition to a number of legislators, Gov. Kristi Noem opposes the idea. But it appears to have strong public backing in statewide polls, including a recent survey of older residents, with 65% of respondents saying they're likely to vote yes.




