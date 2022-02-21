WA Bill Changes Approval for Redistricting, Other Election Adjustments

As Washington state continues to grapple with new voting maps, a measure in the Legislature would ensure future maps comply with the Washington Voting Rights Act.
A lawsuit is challenging the way redistricting happened in the Yakima Valley, arguing the map creates the "facade" of a Latino-majority district.
Audel Ramirez, a community organizer in Yakima community for the group OneAmerica, said Senate Bill 5597 would require changes to the election system be approved under the Washington Voting Rights Act passed in 2018.
"Litigation is costly," Ramirez pointed out. "It takes away resources from communities that should better use those resources to provide services and infrastructure for their residents, instead of fighting prolonged court battles or things over systems that are clearly in violation of the Washington state Voting Rights Act."
Ramirez noted OneAmerica is not involved with the statewide challenge, but he said after a yearslong fight in Yakima County, Latino communities achieved success at opening the door for representation on the commission board. Opponents of the bill say the Washington Voting Rights Act added to voter mistrust.
Melissa Rubio, political director for OneAmerica, said the measure would set up a pre-clearance process similar to a provision in the federal Voting Rights Act before it was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2013. Rubio said the process would eliminate the need for expensive court battles.
"Whether it's redistricting or things like the ability to take away or add language translation to ballots or take away or add ballot boxes, there needs to be something that allows us to make sure that any changes that happen in our local election jurisdiction are in fact in line with the Washington Voting Rights Act," Rubio contended.
Ramirez noted a lack of representation locally has big effects for people on the ground.
"That's something not unique to the Yakima Valley," Ramirez remarked. "We see it throughout the country, throughout the state and other parts of the world where environmentally, socially and economically people are suffering because the people who right now manage that budget don't take their needs into consideration."
The bill has passed the Senate and is scheduled for an executive session in the House Committee on State Government and Tribal Relations Wednesday.
Across Texas, early ballots have been rejected for the March 1 primary, causing voter frustration when election officials explain they've failed to abide by new laws handed down by Texas legislators.
Requests for mail-in ballots were rejected at a rate of nearly 40% last month, while many ballots since returned by mail also have been rejected because voters failed to include a required driver's license or Social Security number.
David Becker, executive director and founder of the Center for Election Innovation and Research, said Texas ranks low for election integrity because of obstacles forcing voters to the polls on election day.
"And by concentrating as much voting into a single period of time, the chance for long lines, the chance that fraud may happen, or some kind of cyberattack might happen, having difficulty detecting it is increased," Becker asserted.
Becker launched the Election Official Legal Defense Network to assist public servants who feel threatened or intimidated with free advice and protection.
Becker argued his legal network for election officials is necessary because they report fear for themselves and their families.
"I can't help but be very saddened by the need for this," Becker remarked. "That a nonprofit like mine needs to protect these civil servants who have worked often in anonymity -- they don't get rich, they don't get famous -- to facilitate the voter's voices."
Texas is one of 19 states to pass laws in 2021 restricting voting access. Becker contended it makes it harder for a democratic election system which relies upon hundreds of thousands of Americans.
"We don't hold a national election. We hold 10,000 small local elections," Becker explained. "We have professional election officials, from liberal Democrats to conservative Republicans to everything in between, who run that system admirably."
Last week, a federal court ruled a provision of Texas' new voting law which makes it more difficult to vote by mail is likely violating the Constitution's First Amendment.
The Wyoming Legislature is getting closer to finalizing new voter district maps. The new 62-31 Plan, which would add one new Senate and two new House districts, cleared its first reading in the House on Wednesday.
Jenn Lowe, executive director of the Equality State Policy Center, said how maps are drawn will determine which laws will pass and which programs will receive -- or not receive -- funding for the next 10 years.
"Knowing where your boundaries are, who in your community is being represented, and who is representing you is critical," Lowe asserted. "Because these are the lines and these are the leaders that are going to be leading the state for the next decade."
The additional districts are seen as a way to ensure the interests of the state's rural counties while accommodating the needs of growing urban centers. Maps are drawn based on data from the once-a-decade Census conducted in 2020.
Unlike neighboring Idaho, Montana and Utah, which all saw significant population gains, Wyoming saw very little growth. And Lowe pointed out most of the growth came in counties holding the state's larger cities and towns.
"A lot of our more rural counties lost population," Lowe noted. "It's tough to lose power, and that has been, I think, at the crux of this conversation over the last six months."
After months of debate, the 62-31 Plan was ultimately agreed upon by the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, whose members are almost all Republicans. Lowe added her group will continue to press the state to limit the potential for gerrymandering, where majority parties carve out districts in ways to give them the best chance to win future elections.
"Several states currently have independent redistricting commissions, and the process seems to be a bit smoother," Lowe contended. "You can design those commissions in a variety of different ways, but taking the lawmakers out of that process makes the most sense."
After a lengthy process, Minnesota has new maps for congressional and legislative districts. A coalition had pushed for maps that better reflect the state's growing diversity, and has a mixed review of the changes.
A special court panel unveiled the maps Tuesday, after the divided Minnesota Legislature couldn't agree on its own plan before this week's deadline.
Kathay Feng, national director of redistricting for the nonpartisan group Common Cause, said they recognize the court had limitations in drawing drastically different lines - but did come close to meeting proposed benchmarks for majority BIPOC and opportunity districts.
"Looking at that, at the congressional, at the Senate and the House level," she said, "we saw a lot of districts that were created that really did have an opportunity for these new communities of color to have a seat at the table."
However, she said some communities still are split up, pointing to large Black and immigrant populations in the Twin Cities' northwest suburbs. The coalition also wanted all Native American reservations in northern Minnesota to be included in the same congressional district. The court did expand the 8th District to encompass those main areas, but some tribal members on the outskirts still are left out.
Feng said a restrained approach in a hurried process is the result of letting lawmakers start redistricting, only to eventually go with maps drawn by the courts. She said she feels there's a better way.
"It starts with the people of Minnesota talking to an independent redistricting commission," she said, "and then ultimately having the courts review those maps."
In past cycles, courts often have had to take charge of Minnesota's redistricting process because of legislative gridlock. For now, Feng said she feels these new maps will provide opportunities for legislative candidates who would be more responsive to communities of color. To use those opportunities, she said, will require strength in organizing.