Monday, February 21, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 21, 2022
Play

Indiana steel producers push President Biden to leave a tariff in place on foreign-made steel adopted during the Trump administration, plus an update on federal protections to limit surprise medical bills.

2022Talks - February 21, 2022
Play

The Ukrainian President proposes meeting with Vladimir Putin, former president Trump's social media network "Truth Social" debuts, and one in four women experiences domestic violence before age 50, a new study says.

The Yonder Report - February 17, 2022
Play

High tech in the Hawkeye State - 3D printed affordable houses to solve supply chain shortages; childcare options inch back in Maine due to a business incubator program; and AgSec Vilsack earmarks $1 billion to help reduce climate pollution due to agriculture.

WA Bill Changes Approval for Redistricting, Other Election Adjustments

Play

Monday, February 21, 2022   

As Washington state continues to grapple with new voting maps, a measure in the Legislature would ensure future maps comply with the Washington Voting Rights Act.

A lawsuit is challenging the way redistricting happened in the Yakima Valley, arguing the map creates the "facade" of a Latino-majority district.

Audel Ramirez, a community organizer in Yakima community for the group OneAmerica, said Senate Bill 5597 would require changes to the election system be approved under the Washington Voting Rights Act passed in 2018.

"Litigation is costly," Ramirez pointed out. "It takes away resources from communities that should better use those resources to provide services and infrastructure for their residents, instead of fighting prolonged court battles or things over systems that are clearly in violation of the Washington state Voting Rights Act."

Ramirez noted OneAmerica is not involved with the statewide challenge, but he said after a yearslong fight in Yakima County, Latino communities achieved success at opening the door for representation on the commission board. Opponents of the bill say the Washington Voting Rights Act added to voter mistrust.

Melissa Rubio, political director for OneAmerica, said the measure would set up a pre-clearance process similar to a provision in the federal Voting Rights Act before it was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2013. Rubio said the process would eliminate the need for expensive court battles.

"Whether it's redistricting or things like the ability to take away or add language translation to ballots or take away or add ballot boxes, there needs to be something that allows us to make sure that any changes that happen in our local election jurisdiction are in fact in line with the Washington Voting Rights Act," Rubio contended.

Ramirez noted a lack of representation locally has big effects for people on the ground.

"That's something not unique to the Yakima Valley," Ramirez remarked. "We see it throughout the country, throughout the state and other parts of the world where environmentally, socially and economically people are suffering because the people who right now manage that budget don't take their needs into consideration."

The bill has passed the Senate and is scheduled for an executive session in the House Committee on State Government and Tribal Relations Wednesday.


