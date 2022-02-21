WA Bill Changes Approval for Redistricting, Other Election Adjustments

As Washington state continues to grapple with new voting maps, a measure in the Legislature would ensure future maps comply with the Washington Voting Rights Act.



A lawsuit is challenging the way redistricting happened in the Yakima Valley, arguing the map creates the "facade" of a Latino-majority district.



Audel Ramirez, a community organizer in Yakima community for the group OneAmerica, said Senate Bill 5597 would require changes to the election system be approved under the Washington Voting Rights Act passed in 2018.



"Litigation is costly," Ramirez pointed out. "It takes away resources from communities that should better use those resources to provide services and infrastructure for their residents, instead of fighting prolonged court battles or things over systems that are clearly in violation of the Washington state Voting Rights Act."



Ramirez noted OneAmerica is not involved with the statewide challenge, but he said after a yearslong fight in Yakima County, Latino communities achieved success at opening the door for representation on the commission board. Opponents of the bill say the Washington Voting Rights Act added to voter mistrust.



Melissa Rubio, political director for OneAmerica, said the measure would set up a pre-clearance process similar to a provision in the federal Voting Rights Act before it was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2013. Rubio said the process would eliminate the need for expensive court battles.



"Whether it's redistricting or things like the ability to take away or add language translation to ballots or take away or add ballot boxes, there needs to be something that allows us to make sure that any changes that happen in our local election jurisdiction are in fact in line with the Washington Voting Rights Act," Rubio contended.



Ramirez noted a lack of representation locally has big effects for people on the ground.



"That's something not unique to the Yakima Valley," Ramirez remarked. "We see it throughout the country, throughout the state and other parts of the world where environmentally, socially and economically people are suffering because the people who right now manage that budget don't take their needs into consideration."



The bill has passed the Senate and is scheduled for an executive session in the House Committee on State Government and Tribal Relations Wednesday.



The Wyoming Legislature is getting closer to finalizing new voter district maps. The new 62-31 Plan, which would add one new Senate and two new House districts, cleared its first reading in the House on Wednesday.



Jenn Lowe, executive director of the Equality State Policy Center, said how maps are drawn will determine which laws will pass and which programs will receive -- or not receive -- funding for the next 10 years.



"Knowing where your boundaries are, who in your community is being represented, and who is representing you is critical," Lowe asserted. "Because these are the lines and these are the leaders that are going to be leading the state for the next decade."



The additional districts are seen as a way to ensure the interests of the state's rural counties while accommodating the needs of growing urban centers. Maps are drawn based on data from the once-a-decade Census conducted in 2020.



Unlike neighboring Idaho, Montana and Utah, which all saw significant population gains, Wyoming saw very little growth. And Lowe pointed out most of the growth came in counties holding the state's larger cities and towns.



"A lot of our more rural counties lost population," Lowe noted. "It's tough to lose power, and that has been, I think, at the crux of this conversation over the last six months."



After months of debate, the 62-31 Plan was ultimately agreed upon by the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, whose members are almost all Republicans. Lowe added her group will continue to press the state to limit the potential for gerrymandering, where majority parties carve out districts in ways to give them the best chance to win future elections.



"Several states currently have independent redistricting commissions, and the process seems to be a bit smoother," Lowe contended. "You can design those commissions in a variety of different ways, but taking the lawmakers out of that process makes the most sense."



