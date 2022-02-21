EPA Could Restore States’ Authority to Regulate Tailpipe Emissions

This Valentine's Day, climate advocates want policymakers to show the planet some love.



More than 450 local lawmakers from the nonprofit group Elected Officials to Protect America have signed an open letter calling on President Joe Biden and congressional leaders to declare a climate emergency and pass the climate sections of the Build Back Better Act.



Clair Brown, economics professor emerita at the University of California-Berkeley, said time is running out.



"The UN climate scientists made it very clear that, for us to have a chance to keep the planet from overheating and making life uninhabitable for people, we have to reduce our carbon pollution 50% by 2030," Brown pointed out. "We only have eight years."



The Build Back Better Act stalled in the U.S. Senate in December, and it is unclear when or if it will be revived. The bill would invest heavily in renewable energy and electric vehicles, and would create a new Civilian Climate Corps.



Yassamin Ansari, a city councilwoman in Phoenix, said the Build Back Better Act would be the largest investment in climate action in U.S. history.



"The Build Back Better Act includes more than $550 billion for climate action," Ansari noted. "It'll put the United States on a path to dramatically cut the pollution driving climate change, while building a just and equitable economy, with union jobs."



Christian Brock, CEO of Elected Officials to Protect America, said he'd like to see the California Geologic Energy Management Division follow through on its plan to require buffer zones between oil wells and neighborhoods.



"We are asking for Gov. Newsom to end fossil-fuel production," Brock outlined. "To do 3,200-foot setbacks for communities near oil and gas well production."



The effects of climate change are apparent in the Golden State, where intense heat waves and extended drought are the new normal. And last year alone, wildfires blackened more than 2.5 million acres of land in California.



Environmental groups filed a notice of intent this week to sue the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), over the agency's failure to enforce the Regional Haze Rule under the Clean Air Act.



The rule aims to protect national parks and wilderness areas in Wyoming and across the nation from air pollution reducing visibility.



Rob Joyce, energy organizer for the Wyoming chapter of the Sierra Club, said pressing the EPA to do its job will also help limit the number of days people with respiratory problems have to stay inside.



"Reducing and eventually eliminating haze pollution will improve public health, because the same pollution that muddies the skies also harms our bodies," Joyce asserted. "Reducing haze will reduce the number of yellow, orange and red air-quality days."



An EPA official said he was not able to comment on pending litigation, but noted public comments are being taken until this Friday on the agency's proposal to deny a request made by Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon to delay plans to reduce more than 3,000 tons of pollution from two units of PacifiCorp's Jim Bridger Power Plant by the end of this year.



The plant, south of Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks, is Wyoming's number one polluter and the nation's third-biggest source of haze pollution.



Joyce contended the state of Wyoming and PacifiCorp know they are violating clean-air rules, and if the agency charged with enforcing the Clean Air Act does not hold states accountable, his group and some 38 others are prepared to force the issue in federal court.



"We understand that the EPA is trying to resolve the issues at the Jim Bridger power plant," Joyce acknowledged. "But what we need them to do is to fulfill its obligation to protect clean air from harmful pollution."



Joyce added getting the EPA to enforce the Clean Air Act also will help states across the West avoid year-round wildfire seasons and other impacts of a warming planet. Haze pollution, mostly from burning fossil fuels, currently obscures the views in 90% of America's national parks.



"Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Yosemite," Joyce outlined. "These same sources of pollution are also contributing to increasing wildfire severity, drought severity, to climate change, all on top of impairing visibility in our parks."



