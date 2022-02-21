Monday, February 21, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 21, 2022
Play

Indiana steel producers push President Biden to leave a tariff in place on foreign-made steel adopted during the Trump administration, plus an update on federal protections to limit surprise medical bills.

2022Talks - February 21, 2022
Play

The Ukrainian President proposes meeting with Vladimir Putin, former president Trump's social media network "Truth Social" debuts, and one in four women experiences domestic violence before age 50, a new study says.

The Yonder Report - February 17, 2022
Play

High tech in the Hawkeye State - 3D printed affordable houses to solve supply chain shortages; childcare options inch back in Maine due to a business incubator program; and AgSec Vilsack earmarks $1 billion to help reduce climate pollution due to agriculture.

Environment  |  Climate Change/Air Quality    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

EPA Could Restore States’ Authority to Regulate Tailpipe Emissions

Play

Monday, February 21, 2022   

States will soon be able to set their own tailpipe-emissions limits stricter than the federal government's, thanks to an expected rollback of a Trump-era policy.

The Environmental Protection Agency says California and other states will be allowed to set separate emissions standards once it reinstates a waiver that allows them to do so.

A former engineer and policy advisor for the EPA's Office of Transportation & Air Quality, Jeff Alson, said when California first changed its standards during the Obama administration, other states took the lead.

He said he expects a similar trend once the rule is reinstated.

"Between 10 and 20 of the other states end up adopting the California standards," said Alson.

West Virginia is one of a handful of states that doesn't require vehicle emissions testing.

A 2021 study found emissions from light-duty trucks, including Sport Utility Vehicles, were responsible for more than 2,400 premature deaths. The study found all states experienced sizable public health impacts from vehicle emissions.

Alson, who is now an Environmental Protection Network member, added that large trucks traveling across the country log hundreds of thousands of miles each year and are a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions.

"They put on so many miles that, even though the numbers of these trucks are small compared to cars, the pollution is large," said Alson.

Alson said he believes the decision will benefit communities' local air quality and public health.

"I think this announcement is a big deal," said Alson. "And should give everybody hope that the U.S. could once again become a leader in this important area, to try to protect the planet."

Last December, the EPA announced new rules for tailpipe pollution for 2023 through 2026-model vehicles. New cars will be required to average 55 miles per gallon starting in 2026.




get more stories like this via email
Michigan is second only to California as the states with the most diverse agriculture industry.(Michael/Adobe Stock)

Environment

MI Farmers Encouraged to Apply for New USDA "Climate-Smart" Program

Michigan farmers say the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) new, billion-dollar investment in projects by "climate-smart" farmers, ranchers and …

Environment

Voters in AZ, West Worried About Water, Climate Change

Voters in Arizona and across the West are increasingly concerned about the effects of climate change on the natural beauty of the Rocky Mountains…

Social Issues

NC Pediatric Dentists See Uptick in Cavities

February is Children's Dental Health Month, and some pediatric dentists say cavities appear to be on the rise in North Carolina kids. If left …

Nearly 5 million people ages 19 to 24 can benefit from the expanded Earned Income Tax Credit. (Scanrail/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Expanded Tax Credit Could Provide Boost for Low-Income MT Families

By Liz Carey for The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Eric Tegethoff for Big Sky Connection reporting for The Daily Yonder-Public News Service Colla…

Social Issues

Older Wyomingites Dance, Write to Keep Winter Blues at Bay

As winter's cold and dark days settle in, AARP Wyoming has launched a series of fitness, writing and other creative classes to help people connect …

According to the National Association of Hispanic Nurses, fewer than 4% of the nearly 3 million registered nurses in the United States are Hispanic. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Hispanic Nurses: Mentorship Key to Diversifying TN Nurse Workforce

The Tennessee Chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses is recruiting new members. The focus on diversifying the nursing workforce comes …

Social Issues

Calls for Ohio to Make Plan on Remaining ARPA Dollars

Ohio still has billions of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds on the table, and advocates are calling for a public planning process to ensure the …

Health and Wellness

MD Extended Open Enrollment Aims to Reach More Uninsured

People in Maryland have one more week to sign up for health insurance coverage through the state-run insurance marketplace, and advocates are hoping …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021