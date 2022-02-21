MN Farmers: High Meat Prices Due to More Than Just Inflation

As Minnesotans keep paying more for groceries, including meats, inflation gets most of the blame. But that doesn't tell the whole story, according to advocates for small farms.
They want to keep the spotlight on the lack of competition in agricultural markets.
The Biden administration has announced several steps to address market concentration, including a new online portal for producers to report anti-competitive practices. It coincides with the Fairness for Farmers campaign led by the National Farmers Union.
Gary Wertish, president of the Minnesota union, said the public has to realize small farmers and ranchers aren't making a lot of money from the higher cost of meat.
"Right now, the processing industry is making large profits and farmers are not getting a fair price," said Wertish. "But the consumer's also paying a high price on the retail counter."
Four main companies have controlled roughly 80% of beef-processing in the U.S.
Wertish added that with foreign ownership more of a factor now, some of the profits are flowing out of the country.
The North American Meat Institute has criticized recent federal moves, saying labor shortages are at the center of current market issues.
Josh VanDerPol is the owner of Pastures A Plenty & Co farm and raises hogs in western Minnesota. He and his wife had to switch mainly to direct marketing several years ago to avoid being undercut by larger processors.
But he said not all producers can do that and are stuck trying stay afloat while going through middlemen.
"It makes it pretty tough to achieve a price that is profitable," said VanDerPol.
At the state and federal level, there have been efforts to expand capacity among smaller-scale processors. VanDerPol said it's a big undertaking he hopes will pay off.
"We still have to see those plants get up and running and profitably," said VanDerPol. "But I think that would be a very good step."
The campaign also notes that monopolies don't affect just beef and poultry, but corn, soybeans and fertilizer as well.
Disclosure: Minnesota Farmers Union contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Health Issues, Rural/Farming. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
By Liz Carey for The Daily Yonder.
Broadcast version by Eric Tegethoff for Big Sky Connection reporting for The Daily Yonder-Public News Service Collaboration
For some rural residents, not filing a tax return this year could cost them more than $6,000.
Changes to the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) as part of the Covid-19 pandemic relief efforts mean that more people are eligible for the tax credit, and more money is due back to tax filers as part of the credit.
But to get the money, people have to file a tax return, even if they weren't eligible in previous years. Making Americans aware of the change is the goal of a nationwide campaign called Get It Back.
As part of the American Rescue Plan (ARP), changes to the EITC made some 17 million more Americans eligible for the tax credit. Previously, the EITC was available to families with children and childless individuals age 25 and up. The ARP temporarily extended the eligibility to childless workers age 19 and up, and workers 65 and older. The credit was also extended to homeless young adults 18 and up and to young adults transitioning out of foster care. Additionally, it raised the income limits to qualify from just under $16,000 to $21,000.
The expansion will make a big difference for working young adults. Nearly 5 million young people between 19 and 24 will benefit from the expansion, as well as 21% of workers without children in rural areas, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) report.
That credit, said Roxy Cains, Earned Income Tax Credit Outreach campaign director with the CBPP, can lift people out of poverty.
Previously, she said, the EITC was so small and eligibility so limited that the tax code literally taxed 5.8 million low-wage workers into poverty. This temporary change, she said, does the opposite.
Additionally, because the credit has nearly tripled, it is a bigger incentive for those low-income workers to file their taxes.
The problem is reaching those people.
According to IRS estimates from 2016, only 80 to 85% of the people eligible for the EITC for families with children claim it, and an even smaller percentage of working adults without children (about 65%) ever claim it.
Cains said the "Get It Back" national campaign provides grassroots organizations in rural areas with the tools and funding they need to reach rural residents.
Getting them to file their taxes is the first hurdle, said Dean Williamson, economic development director at Human Resources District Council (HRDC) IX in Bozeman, Montana. Williamson said the HRDC works with residents in his area to assist with their economic stability and self-sufficiency, including financial coaching and tax filing. While his organization sees filing taxes as a part of their clients' financial stability, some of their clients may not think the same way.
"There's maybe just some assumption that they didn't make enough money, and that it isn't worth it," he said. "But around here, anyway, there's some suspicion in all federal programs Are they going to track me? Are they going to be taking more money than they should?"
While reaching people in rural areas is difficult, he said, because his organization has been around for 45 years, it is able to use its reputation to reach them.
"We do have a lot of repeat customers because of our age and mainly, I think it's really because we've built sort of one-on-one relationships," he said.
Jennifer Graybill with the Carroll County Community Action Agency in Carroll County, Maryland, said the money can make the difference between surviving and thriving for families. The EITC credit can mean as much as $6,700 for a family with four children.
"We take for granted our tax returns," she said. "For our working poor families - it gives them an incentive to work. Because the family that is struggling, making barely minimum wage to put a roof over their head, at the end of the year, that return is what lifts them out of poverty. It's what makes it worth working and that bit of money, it's a game-changer for our families."
That return, she said, is the down payment on a car, or catching up on utilities, or school clothes. In some cases, she said, it's the first time these families ever put money in savings or put money aside for their children to go to college.
Liz Carey wrote this article for The Daily Yonder.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress is directing a historic amount of funds to climate resilience. But some rural communities risk being left behind on these investments.
Headwaters Economics, which is based in Montana, has created a map of areas that could struggle to compete for climate resilience funds.
Patty Hernandez, director of the organization, hopes communities use the Rural Capacity Index to advocate for resources. She described what can limit communities' capacity to access funding.
"Some of the factors that create those barriers," said Hernandez, "have to do with local staffing and technical expertise that enables communities to do the planning and figure out what are the revenue streams to fund the projects that need to happen to keep communities safe."
Headwaters Economics also measured factors like civic engagement and voter turnout, which signal the ability of community members to engage in local decision-making. The infrastructure law include $47 billion to help communities prepare for extreme droughts, fires, floods and storms.
Hernandez said Montana stands out for its capacity limitations. Indigenous communities, like Browning and Lame Deer, lack the resources to access funding at a far higher rate than other communities and also are at high risk of floods and wildfires.
She said Montana communities that are being discovered as outdoor recreation destinations - which is creating high demand for housing - are in similar situations.
"So it's really important to be able to look at where social and economic vulnerability, climate risk and capacity limitations are all occurring in the same community," said Hernandez.
Hernandez said it's important for federal and state infrastructure programs to keep this in mind and that funding for technical assistance is another key. She said these entities also should encourage applications from across multiple jurisdictions.
"The most effective projects for addressing climate change, like reducing flood and wildfire risk often involve regional solutions," said Hernandez. "So the dollars actually go further when smaller and mid-sized or larger communities band together."
Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.
Nebraska lawmakers are set to hear a measure Friday which would tap unspent federal COVID relief dollars to help address what some are calling a health-professional staffing crisis.
Legislative Bill 1091 would invest $5 million in scholarships for residents who agree to work in the state as licensed practical nurses (LPNs) or certified nursing assistants (CNAs) for at least two years.
Melissa Florell, a registered nurse and educator, believes the bill should be amended to include scholarships for people seeking nursing degrees.
"There are nine counties in Nebraska that don't have any registered nurses right now, and there are four counties that only have one," Florell reported. "Our Center for Nursing projects a significant shortage of registered nurses in the coming years, and that was pre-COVID."
Registered nurses, LPNs and CNAs play critical roles in keeping the doors open in rural health-care organizations and at long-term care and assisted-living facilities, filling a need likely to increase because of the state's aging population.
If amended to include registered nurses, Florell argued the bill would be a good first step to ensure there will be enough skilled workers taking care of friends, families and neighbors for years to come.
Rural Nebraska has faced challenges to health care for decades, and makes up a majority of the state's health-professional shortage areas.
Tim Mussak, senior policy associate at the Center for Rural Affairs, said now is a great opportunity to use some of the remaining American Rescue Plan money to ensure all residents have access to care.
"We continue to see rural hospital closures," Mussak observed. "And certain professions such as mental-health practitioners or OB-GYNs are just completely absent from substantial portions of our state, mostly in rural areas."
Florell added scholarships are essential to bringing more nurses and other professionals into the health-jobs pipeline, because degree and certificate programs are costly.
"That cost of going back to school would be a barrier," Florell emphasized. "And any time we can reduce barriers for someone who is interested in being a nurse, I think we have to take the opportunity to do that."
Disclosure: Center for Rural Affairs contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Environment, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, and Rural/Farming. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.