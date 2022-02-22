Tuesday, February 22, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 22, 2022
Florida children are in jeopardy of becoming uninsured; the UK eases its coronavirus rules; and a proposal to move LGBTQ kids' books sparks censorship fears.

2022Talks - February 22, 2022
Vladimir Putin makes a bold move in Ukraine; redistricting legal troubles continue in Ohio and North Carolina; and an anti-Trump group wants to compete with CPAC.

The Yonder Report - February 17, 2022
High tech in the Hawkeye State - 3D printed affordable houses to solve supply chain shortages; childcare options inch back in Maine due to a business incubator program; and AgSec Vilsack earmarks $1 billion to help reduce climate pollution due to agriculture.

WI Legislature Poised to Pass New Election, Voting Bills

Tuesday, February 22, 2022   

The Wisconsin Legislature is poised to approve more than a dozen voting and election-related bills this week, over objections from Democrats and voting-rights groups they would make it more difficult to cast a ballot.

The bills would, among many other things, set multiple new requirements for absentee ballots, give a legislative committee significant oversight of election administration and establish new policies for voting in nursing homes.

Rep. Rick Gundrum, R-Slinger, said the new guidelines will help ensure the security of future elections.

"We are at a time when Americans no longer have faith in our election system," Gundrum asserted. "As state legislators, we have an obligation to implement legislation that will restore integrity in our voter system."

The bills will be voted on by the Senate Tuesday, and The Associated Press reports they will likely get a final vote in the Assembly Thursday. However, they face an all-but-certain veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

The Republican-authored bills are part of a nationwide wave of restrictive voting measures. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, so far this year, more than 250 such bills have been introduced, pre-filed or carried over from prior sessions.

Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, in a committee hearing Monday, argued the changes proposed by Republicans would undermine confidence in elections.

"Don't you believe we should be doing all that we can to make sure that it's easy for people to vote?" Ohnstad asked. "This just goes in the opposite direction, where we are trying to make it hard for people to vote. And I think that's what would eventually actually erode confidence in our electoral system."

The bills were introduced this month, and voting-rights advocates have accused GOP lawmakers of fast-tracking them through the committee and public-hearing process.

While Evers is likely to veto them, the bills offer a glimpse of what Wisconsin's election administration could look like should the governor lose his reelection bid in November.


Florida is among the states at greatest risk of children losing coverage through its Medicaid/CHIP programs, according to the Georgetown University Health Policy Institute. (Pixabay)

Social Issues

Report: FL Children in Jeopardy of Becoming Uninsured

A new report found Florida kids in the Children's Health Insurance Program could be at most risk of losing health coverage when the official public-he…

Social Issues

Report: HBCU Students Face Obstacles to Meeting Basic Needs

The pandemic's lingering effects are being felt by some college students struggling to make it to graduation. A new report focuses on the barriers …

Social Issues

Progress on WA Police Accountability, with Refinements on Tap

A year after their passage, police accountability bills in Washington state are showing signs of success. An ACLU Washington analysis found a 62% …

Puget Sound Agrarian Commons started in 2020 after a gift of land from Caroline Gardener on Whidbey Island. (Northwest Meadowscapes)

Environment

Land Trust Agreement Provides Step Toward Food Justice in WA

CORRECTION: A description of this land has been changed to "land trust agreement," rather than "leased farmland." (1:19 p.m. PST, Feb 22, 2022) A 99-…

Environment

Black History Month: Overcoming Environmental Racism in MN

As Black History Month continues, the effects of environmental injustice are being woven into conversations about the ways Black communities are left …

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame Museum in Owensboro, Ky., was the recipient of an AARP Community Challenge grant in 2021. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

KY Cultural Sites See Uptick in Local Interest, Visitation

Amid the pandemic, Kentuckians have shown more interest in local attractions as they stick closer to home, and museums and cultural centers say …

Social Issues

Proposal to Move LGBTQ Kids' Book Sparks Censorship Fears

Efforts to move children's and young adult books with LGBTQ content to the adult section of a Northeast Arkansas public library have some local reside…

Environment

MI Farmers Encouraged to Apply for New USDA "Climate-Smart" Program

Michigan farmers say the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) new, billion-dollar investment in projects by "climate-smart" farmers, ranchers and …

 

