Black History Month: Overcoming Environmental Racism in MN

As Black History Month continues, the effects of environmental injustice are being woven into conversations about the ways Black communities are left behind, including in Minnesota.



Even prior to the current racial reckoning, Minnesota drew attention for stark disparities in education and wages.



Minister JaNaé Bates, communications director for the group, ISAIAH, said climate issues are no different, noting Minnesota has abundant resources to make sure everyone can live in a safe and healthy community, but policy and planning decisions over time have left out some Black populations.



"We deserve to have, you know, clean air, clean water, healthy land," Bates outlined. "What we've found is that is often not the case."



She pointed to St. Paul's Rondo neighborhood and North Minneapolis as areas suffering as a result of interstate construction and heavy industrial settings. The Biden administration has prioritized environmental justice in the new infrastructure law.



Bates acknowledged some movement to reverse the problems, but pointed out Black communities often are not made aware of policy developments. For example, Bates pointed out initiatives to provide subsidies for solar panels are not heavily advertised in Black communities.



She argued the gap goes beyond whether the programs are affordable.



"Not just the financial means," Bates explained. "But that they have the knowledge of what's going on when you consider that lower-income families often are also working multiple jobs, and don't usually have the time or space to absorb all the things happening in civic life around them."



She added Black-led groups are doing their part by creating greater awareness of climate issues in their communities.



Bates emphasized environmental racism can be tied to other historical inequities in Black neighborhoods, and while it may take a long time to fully overcome barriers, she contended recent history of political willpower provides hope.



"When COVID-19 became very prominent and very real in our lives, there was a bunch of legislation that passed that people had been working on for years," Bates remarked. "It was able to pass in almost the blink of an eye, because we recognized the urgent need."



And with more urgency behind environmental matters, she hopes it translates to expanding the types of infrastructure to make marginalized communities more climate resilient.



Commerce City residents living in the shadow of the Suncor refinery are calling on the Environmental Protection Agency to deny an emissions permit recently renewed by Colorado regulators.



Lucy Molina lives near the facility and is a Suncor neighborhood organizer with the group 350 Colorado. She said the EPA has an opportunity to finally hold industrial polluters accountable, and answer the calls from communities to protect their health.



"They make billions and I get cancer," said Molina. "We are the most polluted ZIP code in the nation. That is not something to be proud of. And it's time for the community to wake up, and fight back and protect the future of our children and the future of our planet."



Suncor has a long rap sheet with regulators. The EPA reported that the refinery has been in "significant violation" of the Clean Air and Water acts and federal toxic disposal laws for every quarter of the last three years.



Community members want the facility closed until Suncor can assure compliance and reduce emissions.



A Suncor representative said by email that the company is continuing to make improvements to reduce its environmental impact, and cares deeply about the communities surrounding the Commerce City refinery.



Environmental groups also are urging the EPA to reverse what they see as a decades-long injustice against the mostly Latino surrounding community. Molina is a single mother who said she would love to move her family far away from what she calls her "deadly neighbor."



"It's not as easy to just get up and go," said Molina. "I mean, I can't afford it either, you know what I mean? Just transitions need to begin in communities like ours that have carried the heavy and stinky burden of all these polluters for decades, really."



Communities of color in Colorado and across the U.S. disproportionately live near industrial polluters, largely because the tracts were the only places they could find housing due to redlining and other policies.



The EPA's Region 8 office has 45 days to review the permit's renewal after Colorado officials delivered the proposal on February 8.







