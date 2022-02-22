Progress on WA Police Accountability, with Refinements on Tap

A year after their passage, police accountability bills in Washington state are showing signs of success.



An ACLU Washington analysis found a 62% drop in police killings through November 2021, compared with the previous two years.



Rep. Jesse Johnson, D-Federal Way, was the prime sponsor of two bills last year updating use of force by police in the wake of George Floyd's death. He said he has seen a change, especially among new police recruits.



"You can just see the officers coming in with an entirely different kind of 'guardianship' mindset, versus this 'warrior-cop' mentality in our communities, and I think that's great," Johnson observed. "They're asking more questions before going to physical force. They are doing deeper investigations."



But Johnson noted there has been criticism from some officers, who say the new standards are too restrictive. He is sponsoring a bill which allows for physical force in certain situations, such as transporting people to mental-health treatment.



The measure has received support from groups like the Washington Coalition for Police Accountability, which supported reforms last year. Another measure, which allows force when a person flees questioning, has support from Johnson, but critics argued it could roll back last year's progress.



Johnson countered it is needed to clarify language in the laws. He added there are still checks on force, which must be considered "reasonable" and with an emphasis on de-escalation.



"Essentially, it said that law enforcement has to use available and appropriate less-lethal options," Johnson explained. "They have to de-escalate. They have to have time, distance and space between them and the suspect. They have to take all these considerations into account, the totality of the circumstances."



He added some of those factors include whether a person is pregnant, if English is their first language or if they appear to be having a mental-health crisis.



Johnson noted there was no universal standard for use of force in the state before last year's bills, so each community had a different standard. He emphasized said for some, like Seattle, the new standards did not change things much, but in rural Washington, it was not the case.



"When you have totally different standards across the state, and you put it all into one standard that everyone has to abide by, you're going to have people that challenge it because this is different from past practice, and others, it's not very different at all," Johnson concluded.



Advocates for criminal-justice reform are continuing their effort to change the system during Oregon's upcoming legislative session.



Senate Bill 1510 aims to reduce interactions with law enforcement - a move that proponents see as vital for the safety of people of color.



Babak Zolfaghari-Azar is a community advocate and board member for the Partnership for Safety and Justice. He said the bill is part of their work to change the criminal-justice system in the wake of George Floyd's murder by Minneapolis police.



Zolfaghari-Azar recalled his own experiences with police.



"If the policies that are included in this bill had been in place, then I likely wouldn't be living with those experiences," said Zolfaghari-Azar. "So it's really a matter of imagining how many fewer people would have those concerns or have those unnecessary criminal records."



The bill would make stops for offenses such as a broken tail light or brake light a "secondary offense," meaning it can't be the only reason for pulling someone over. It also requires law enforcement notify people of their right to consent to a search during a stop.



The legislation also includes changes for people on parole, prevent some workplace visits by probation officers and enabling some people to report remotely for parole and probation. Zolfaghari-Azar said this would eliminate some of the obstacles to jobs and housing people face after leaving incarceration.



"They're trying to heal," said Zolfaghari-Azar. "They've been accountable to what happened, to the harm they caused. Let's give them an opportunity to be a contributing member to society because that's exactly what's going to help public safety."



The bill would create and fund the Justice Reinvestment Equity Program as well.



A broad coalition is supporting the effort, including Oregon Food Bank. Matt Newell-Ching, public policy manager with the organization, said people of color are more likely to be sent to prison than white people for committing the same offenses.



He also noted that 90% of people returning from incarceration report struggling to afford food.



"So when we have such disparate treatment of our community members, disproportionately sending Black and Brown community members to prison," said Newell-Ching, "it's no wonder why a higher percentage of Black and Brown Oregonians experience food insecurity. It's wrong and we think it's time to do something about that."



The legislation session starts tomorrow and is scheduled to adjourn on March 7.





