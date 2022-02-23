MI Republicans Face Jan. 6th Congressional Committee

The Wisconsin Legislature is poised to approve more than a dozen voting and election-related bills this week, over objections from Democrats and voting-rights groups they would make it more difficult to cast a ballot.



The bills would, among many other things, set multiple new requirements for absentee ballots, give a legislative committee significant oversight of election administration and establish new policies for voting in nursing homes.



Rep. Rick Gundrum, R-Slinger, said the new guidelines will help ensure the security of future elections.



"We are at a time when Americans no longer have faith in our election system," Gundrum asserted. "As state legislators, we have an obligation to implement legislation that will restore integrity in our voter system."



The bills will be voted on by the Senate Tuesday, and The Associated Press reports they will likely get a final vote in the Assembly Thursday. However, they face an all-but-certain veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.



The Republican-authored bills are part of a nationwide wave of restrictive voting measures. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, so far this year, more than 250 such bills have been introduced, pre-filed or carried over from prior sessions.



Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, in a committee hearing Monday, argued the changes proposed by Republicans would undermine confidence in elections.



"Don't you believe we should be doing all that we can to make sure that it's easy for people to vote?" Ohnstad asked. "This just goes in the opposite direction, where we are trying to make it hard for people to vote. And I think that's what would eventually actually erode confidence in our electoral system."



The bills were introduced this month, and voting-rights advocates have accused GOP lawmakers of fast-tracking them through the committee and public-hearing process.



While Evers is likely to veto them, the bills offer a glimpse of what Wisconsin's election administration could look like should the governor lose his reelection bid in November.



As Washington state continues to grapple with new voting maps, a measure in the Legislature would ensure future maps comply with the Washington Voting Rights Act.



A lawsuit is challenging the way redistricting happened in the Yakima Valley, arguing the map creates the "facade" of a Latino-majority district.



Audel Ramirez, a community organizer in Yakima community for the group OneAmerica, said Senate Bill 5597 would require changes to the election system be approved under the Washington Voting Rights Act passed in 2018.



"Litigation is costly," Ramirez pointed out. "It takes away resources from communities that should better use those resources to provide services and infrastructure for their residents, instead of fighting prolonged court battles or things over systems that are clearly in violation of the Washington state Voting Rights Act."



Ramirez noted OneAmerica is not involved with the statewide challenge, but he said after a yearslong fight in Yakima County, Latino communities achieved success at opening the door for representation on the commission board. Opponents of the bill say the Washington Voting Rights Act added to voter mistrust.



Melissa Rubio, political director for OneAmerica, said the measure would set up a pre-clearance process similar to a provision in the federal Voting Rights Act before it was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2013. Rubio said the process would eliminate the need for expensive court battles.



"Whether it's redistricting or things like the ability to take away or add language translation to ballots or take away or add ballot boxes, there needs to be something that allows us to make sure that any changes that happen in our local election jurisdiction are in fact in line with the Washington Voting Rights Act," Rubio contended.



Ramirez noted a lack of representation locally has big effects for people on the ground.



"That's something not unique to the Yakima Valley," Ramirez remarked. "We see it throughout the country, throughout the state and other parts of the world where environmentally, socially and economically people are suffering because the people who right now manage that budget don't take their needs into consideration."



The bill has passed the Senate and is scheduled for an executive session in the House Committee on State Government and Tribal Relations Wednesday.



