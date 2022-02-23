Wednesday, February 23, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 23, 2022
A new survey of students at HBCUs finds almost half have struggled with food insecurity; and Indiana lawmakers have their eyes on a post-fossil-fuel future.

2022Talks - February 23, 2022
Biden says Russia is at the beginning of an invasion; Democrats continue their calls to suspend the federal gas tax; and personal security becomes a costly expense for congressional campaigns.

The Yonder Report - February 24, 2022
COVID-19 infections drop in rural America while intrepid healthcare workers keep on caring for the sick; diversity on the upswing despite overall rural population decline; a new data tool to identify what exactly makes a rural-serving institution; and Americans are warned not to leave money on the table this tax season.

MI Republicans Face Jan. 6th Congressional Committee

Wednesday, February 23, 2022   

Two Michigan Republicans were called to testify on Tuesday before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

They were two of the 16 Republicans who signed a false letter stating Donald Trump had won Michigan's electoral votes, despite Joe Biden leading by more than 150,000 votes in the state. Later this week, the former chair of the Michigan Republican Party will be called to discuss her part in the false election documents.

Sam Inglot, deputy director of Progress Michigan, said those kinds of efforts to undermine elections are what led to the insurrection on January 6th.

"Jan. 6 and these hearings are not just about one event; they're not even about a single Election Day," he said. "We've really seen kind of multiple years of misinformation from the right about our elections, and attempts to sabotage our elections."

Following 2020, Michigan lawmakers filed dozens of bills that critics have said would make voting harder - including an attempt to beef up voter ID requirements and prohibit sending out absentee-ballot applications to voters unless specifically requested. While Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed those bills, a petition is circulating to try to override future vetoes.

In contrast to those attempts, said Brandon Snyder, co-executive director of community group Detroit Action, another petition is circulating for election reforms that would make it easier for more people to vote - from implementing more early voting to ensuring more drop boxes are available, and providing better language access.

"When we talk about engaging in democracy, that's just not elections," he said. "For us, we believe in democracy being '365.' And we think of democracy not just being voting rights, but like, the actual needs that people have."

The group circulating this petition, Promote the Vote Michigan, successfully led the campaign to pass Proposal 3 in 2018. It added straight-ticket voting, automatic voter registration at the Michigan Department of Motor Vehicles, same-day voter registration and no-excuse absentee voting, among other election reforms.


