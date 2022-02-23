MI Republicans Face Jan. 6th Congressional Committee

Two Michigan Republicans were called to testify on Tuesday before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
They were two of the 16 Republicans who signed a false letter stating Donald Trump had won Michigan's electoral votes, despite Joe Biden leading by more than 150,000 votes in the state. Later this week, the former chair of the Michigan Republican Party will be called to discuss her part in the false election documents.
Sam Inglot, deputy director of Progress Michigan, said those kinds of efforts to undermine elections are what led to the insurrection on January 6th.
"Jan. 6 and these hearings are not just about one event; they're not even about a single Election Day," he said. "We've really seen kind of multiple years of misinformation from the right about our elections, and attempts to sabotage our elections."
Following 2020, Michigan lawmakers filed dozens of bills that critics have said would make voting harder - including an attempt to beef up voter ID requirements and prohibit sending out absentee-ballot applications to voters unless specifically requested. While Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed those bills, a petition is circulating to try to override future vetoes.
In contrast to those attempts, said Brandon Snyder, co-executive director of community group Detroit Action, another petition is circulating for election reforms that would make it easier for more people to vote - from implementing more early voting to ensuring more drop boxes are available, and providing better language access.
"When we talk about engaging in democracy, that's just not elections," he said. "For us, we believe in democracy being '365.' And we think of democracy not just being voting rights, but like, the actual needs that people have."
The group circulating this petition, Promote the Vote Michigan, successfully led the campaign to pass Proposal 3 in 2018. It added straight-ticket voting, automatic voter registration at the Michigan Department of Motor Vehicles, same-day voter registration and no-excuse absentee voting, among other election reforms.
The Wisconsin Legislature is poised to approve more than a dozen voting and election-related bills this week, over objections from Democrats and voting-rights groups they would make it more difficult to cast a ballot.
The bills would, among many other things, set multiple new requirements for absentee ballots, give a legislative committee significant oversight of election administration and establish new policies for voting in nursing homes.
Rep. Rick Gundrum, R-Slinger, said the new guidelines will help ensure the security of future elections.
"We are at a time when Americans no longer have faith in our election system," Gundrum asserted. "As state legislators, we have an obligation to implement legislation that will restore integrity in our voter system."
The bills will be voted on by the Senate Tuesday, and The Associated Press reports they will likely get a final vote in the Assembly Thursday. However, they face an all-but-certain veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
The Republican-authored bills are part of a nationwide wave of restrictive voting measures. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, so far this year, more than 250 such bills have been introduced, pre-filed or carried over from prior sessions.
Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, in a committee hearing Monday, argued the changes proposed by Republicans would undermine confidence in elections.
"Don't you believe we should be doing all that we can to make sure that it's easy for people to vote?" Ohnstad asked. "This just goes in the opposite direction, where we are trying to make it hard for people to vote. And I think that's what would eventually actually erode confidence in our electoral system."
The bills were introduced this month, and voting-rights advocates have accused GOP lawmakers of fast-tracking them through the committee and public-hearing process.
While Evers is likely to veto them, the bills offer a glimpse of what Wisconsin's election administration could look like should the governor lose his reelection bid in November.
As Washington state continues to grapple with new voting maps, a measure in the Legislature would ensure future maps comply with the Washington Voting Rights Act.
A lawsuit is challenging the way redistricting happened in the Yakima Valley, arguing the map creates the "facade" of a Latino-majority district.
Audel Ramirez, a community organizer in Yakima community for the group OneAmerica, said Senate Bill 5597 would require changes to the election system be approved under the Washington Voting Rights Act passed in 2018.
"Litigation is costly," Ramirez pointed out. "It takes away resources from communities that should better use those resources to provide services and infrastructure for their residents, instead of fighting prolonged court battles or things over systems that are clearly in violation of the Washington state Voting Rights Act."
Ramirez noted OneAmerica is not involved with the statewide challenge, but he said after a yearslong fight in Yakima County, Latino communities achieved success at opening the door for representation on the commission board. Opponents of the bill say the Washington Voting Rights Act added to voter mistrust.
Melissa Rubio, political director for OneAmerica, said the measure would set up a pre-clearance process similar to a provision in the federal Voting Rights Act before it was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2013. Rubio said the process would eliminate the need for expensive court battles.
"Whether it's redistricting or things like the ability to take away or add language translation to ballots or take away or add ballot boxes, there needs to be something that allows us to make sure that any changes that happen in our local election jurisdiction are in fact in line with the Washington Voting Rights Act," Rubio contended.
Ramirez noted a lack of representation locally has big effects for people on the ground.
"That's something not unique to the Yakima Valley," Ramirez remarked. "We see it throughout the country, throughout the state and other parts of the world where environmentally, socially and economically people are suffering because the people who right now manage that budget don't take their needs into consideration."
The bill has passed the Senate and is scheduled for an executive session in the House Committee on State Government and Tribal Relations Wednesday.
Across Texas, early ballots have been rejected for the March 1 primary, causing voter frustration when election officials explain they've failed to abide by new laws handed down by Texas legislators.
Requests for mail-in ballots were rejected at a rate of nearly 40% last month, while many ballots since returned by mail also have been rejected because voters failed to include a required driver's license or Social Security number.
David Becker, executive director and founder of the Center for Election Innovation and Research, said Texas ranks low for election integrity because of obstacles forcing voters to the polls on election day.
"And by concentrating as much voting into a single period of time, the chance for long lines, the chance that fraud may happen, or some kind of cyberattack might happen, having difficulty detecting it is increased," Becker asserted.
Becker launched the Election Official Legal Defense Network to assist public servants who feel threatened or intimidated with free advice and protection.
Becker argued his legal network for election officials is necessary because they report fear for themselves and their families.
"I can't help but be very saddened by the need for this," Becker remarked. "That a nonprofit like mine needs to protect these civil servants who have worked often in anonymity -- they don't get rich, they don't get famous -- to facilitate the voter's voices."
Texas is one of 19 states to pass laws in 2021 restricting voting access. Becker contended it makes it harder for a democratic election system which relies upon hundreds of thousands of Americans.
"We don't hold a national election. We hold 10,000 small local elections," Becker explained. "We have professional election officials, from liberal Democrats to conservative Republicans to everything in between, who run that system admirably."
Last week, a federal court ruled a provision of Texas' new voting law which makes it more difficult to vote by mail is likely violating the Constitution's First Amendment.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.
