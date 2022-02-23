Charting a Path for Energy Efficiency in MN Commercial Buildings

Minnesota is in the process of adopting the latest standard for energy efficiency in commercial buildings.



There are calls for a specific approach supporters say can make structures healthier for their occupants, and reduce the energy burden in taller, multi-family housing. The state Department of Labor and Industry has said it expects a new standard later this year. In the meantime, Margaret Cherne-Hendrick, lead director of energy transition for the group Fresh Energy, urged policymakers, developers and contractors to ensure Minnesota doesn't fall behind in this area.



"We've made progress in drawing down emissions from the power sector and the transportation sector of the economy," she said, "but we really see an increase in emissions across the building sector."



Roughly 40% of U.S. energy use is in commercial and residential buildings. New standards can include improved ventilation and better-performing appliances. Aside from reducing emissions, backers have said it makes the indoor air cleaner and addresses rising energy costs. A legislative plan outlines the approach pushed by advocates, although there's some construction-industry pushback from those who oppose aggressive code updates.



As new rules are crafted, the department hopes to see a plan this legislative session to ensure each new edition of Minnesota's commercial energy code is at least 8% more efficient than the last one. Elizabeth Glidden, deputy executive director of the Minnesota Housing Partnership, said her group's research shows some developers are already moving in this direction, but new statewide requirements still are necessary.



"But what happens then is that we have an unevenness - where a market might be moving somewhere, but we're not really bringing everyone along," she said, "and this would be a way that we would be able to do that."



Glidden said this especially is important because people of color disproportionately live in areas zoned for multifamily housing. Higher energy bills and overall housing costs can limit a family's ability to thrive, she said, "and the more that you're spending on your housing, the less that you are able to spend on other necessities of life."



From electric-vehicle infrastructure to renewable-energy initiatives, Indiana lawmakers have spent much of this legislative session with their eyes on a post-fossil-fuel future. Now, Republicans are pushing a controversial alternative - nuclear power.



The state Senate has approved a bill establishing a framework for utilities to build and operate small modular reactors. In a House committee meeting last week, state Sen. Eric Koch, D-Bedford, said the measure would help pave the way for Indiana's future energy economy.



"States are moving this direction; nobody is moving the other way," he said. "States around the country are all taking steps in this direction, and I hope you would agree Indiana should, too."



The bill also would grant financial incentives to companies that operate and build nuclear reactors. Opponents have argued that the cost of operating and constructing the facilities would be passed on to consumers, and environmental groups have expressed concerns about nuclear waste, which can be expensive and difficult to dispose of safely.



The Indianapolis Star reported that there are no small modular reactors currently operating in the United States, and Kerwin Olson, executive director of the Citizens Action Coalition, said the bill places ratepayers on the hook to help fund relatively untested projects.



"The nuclear industry certainly talks a good game, makes lots of promises," he said, "but the reality is, they've delivered very little in the last several decades."



The bill would instruct the state's Utility Regulatory Commission to give preference to proposals to build reactors on retired coal-plant sites. Denise Abdul-Rahman, the Indiana NAACP's environmental climate justice chair, said those plants often are located in historically disadvantaged communities.



"The radioactive waste will last for thousands of years," she said, "and can have impacts on humans for thousands of years."



According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, small modular reactors generate about one-third as much power as traditional reactors.



The measure passed out of the House's Energy and Utilities Committee last week.



Indiana steel producers are pushing President Joe Biden to leave in place a tariff on foreign-made steel adopted during the Trump administration.



In 2018, former President Donald Trump placed a 25% levy on imported steel, in a bid to stabilize domestic production.



Nathan Fraser, vice president and general manager of Nucor Steel Indiana, said the move gave companies confidence to reinvest in their operations, including a planned $290 million expansion of Nucor's Crawfordsville plant. Fraser noted it will add 75 or more jobs in the next two years.



"These investments that Nucor and other Indiana steel producers are making are transforming our old Rust Belt into a hub for a modern, sustainable steel industry that's going to be providing the advanced, 'clean steel' products that our nation needs to build for the 21st century," Fraser asserted.



The Biden administration has rolled back the blanket 25% tariffs over the past several months, in an effort to ease supply-chain woes. New agreements with the European Union and Japan call for tariff rate quotas, where higher levels of imports come with higher tariffs, a measure the administration said will prevent those nations from flooding U.S. markets with steel.



Heather Ennis, president and CEO of the Northwest Indiana Forum, agreed the Trump-era tariffs have created stability for Hoosier plants, which accounted for more than a quarter of the nation's overall steel production in 2020, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Indiana has been the number one steel producer in the U.S. for the past 40 years.



"To be able to have some certainty and to know that they have the resources available to be able to put more money into plants, upgrades and things like that, is really very beneficial for our economy here in northwest Indiana," Ennis contended.



Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., is also pushing to keep the tariffs in place, and said they are an important measure to support U.S. steel. He argued import quota agreements with allied countries can be managed while protecting domestic steel production, but when it comes to more hostile nations, he said the administration should move carefully.



"Dealing with Japan and the E.U. is a much different venture, because it's got a little bit of a handshake and trust to it," Braun explained. "I don't know if there's any of that with the relationship with China."



According to the World Steel Association, China is the number one producer of steel in the world, although its production outstrips domestic demand. In August 2021, China produced more than 83 million tons of steel, compared to 7.5 million tons in the U.S.



