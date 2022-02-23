Wednesday, February 23, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 23, 2022
A new survey of students at HBCUs finds almost half have struggled with food insecurity; and Indiana lawmakers have their eyes on a post-fossil-fuel future.

2022Talks - February 23, 2022
Biden says Russia is at the beginning of an invasion; Democrats continue their calls to suspend the federal gas tax; and personal security becomes a costly expense for congressional campaigns.

The Yonder Report - February 24, 2022
COVID-19 infections drop in rural America while intrepid healthcare workers keep on caring for the sick; diversity on the upswing despite overall rural population decline; a new data tool to identify what exactly makes a rural-serving institution; and Americans are warned not to leave money on the table this tax season.

Social Issues  |  Native American    News
WI "State of the Tribes" Address Covers Environmental, Voting Issues

Wednesday, February 23, 2022   

From environmental issues to voting rights, Wisconsin's 2022 State of the Tribes address tackled a number of issues the state faces this year.

The annual speech, presented Tuesday by Shannon Holsey, president of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians, gives the state's tribal leaders a chance to highlight both the concerns and achievements of Wisconsin's tribal communities. Among other topics, Holsey spoke out against what she said were efforts to restrict Wisconsinites' voting access.

"Eradicating barriers to political participation for Native Americans would improve socioeconomic status, self-determination, land rights, water rights and health care," she said.

While she never mentioned them specifically, Holsey's comments were a likely nod to more than a dozen voting- and election-administration bills before the Senate on Tuesday. Voting-rights groups say those proposals would limit access to absentee ballots and politicize the state's election system. Republican authors of the bills argue they're essential to securing and streamlining future elections.

Holsey also used the opportunity to raise concerns over a planned reroute of the Enbridge Line 5 oil pipeline. The reroute would skirt around the tribal lands of the Bad River Band in northern Wisconsin, and cross through the reservation's watershed. Echoing concerns from other tribal leaders, Holsey told lawmakers the project's draft Environmental Impact Statement fails to adequately take into account the potential environmental disruption.

"The pipeline crosses over 280 rivers and streams that flow indirectly into the Great Lakes waters that supply drinking water to over 40 million people," she said.

Supporters of the project see it as an economic boon for the state, attracting roughly 700 new jobs to northern Wisconsin.

In her speech, Holsey also argued in favor of expanding internet access in rural Wisconsin, and highlighted the successes of tribal economic-development initiatives.


