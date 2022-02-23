WI "State of the Tribes" Address Covers Environmental, Voting Issues

From environmental issues to voting rights, Wisconsin's 2022 State of the Tribes address tackled a number of issues the state faces this year.



The annual speech, presented Tuesday by Shannon Holsey, president of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians, gives the state's tribal leaders a chance to highlight both the concerns and achievements of Wisconsin's tribal communities. Among other topics, Holsey spoke out against what she said were efforts to restrict Wisconsinites' voting access.



"Eradicating barriers to political participation for Native Americans would improve socioeconomic status, self-determination, land rights, water rights and health care," she said.



While she never mentioned them specifically, Holsey's comments were a likely nod to more than a dozen voting- and election-administration bills before the Senate on Tuesday. Voting-rights groups say those proposals would limit access to absentee ballots and politicize the state's election system. Republican authors of the bills argue they're essential to securing and streamlining future elections.



Holsey also used the opportunity to raise concerns over a planned reroute of the Enbridge Line 5 oil pipeline. The reroute would skirt around the tribal lands of the Bad River Band in northern Wisconsin, and cross through the reservation's watershed. Echoing concerns from other tribal leaders, Holsey told lawmakers the project's draft Environmental Impact Statement fails to adequately take into account the potential environmental disruption.



"The pipeline crosses over 280 rivers and streams that flow indirectly into the Great Lakes waters that supply drinking water to over 40 million people," she said.



Supporters of the project see it as an economic boon for the state, attracting roughly 700 new jobs to northern Wisconsin.



In her speech, Holsey also argued in favor of expanding internet access in rural Wisconsin, and highlighted the successes of tribal economic-development initiatives.



More than 100 Mainers attended a Tuesday hearing on a bill to restore tribal sovereignty to Maine's four Wabanaki Nations.



Advocates of LD 1626 say it would remove restrictions in place since the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act of 1980. The Settlement Act was intended to resolve disputes over land claims, but it left Wabanaki Nations with less legal and regulatory authority than that of other tribes across the nation.



Chief Kirk Francis of the Penobscot Nation said that means they're essentially treated as municipalities, rather than sovereign nations. He noted that roughly 150 federal laws have passed benefiting tribes since 1980, but Wabanaki Nations have been excluded.



"The Wabanaki Nations have spent the last 40 years being treated like second-class sovereigns," he said. "We have watched out-of-state corporations come in and thrive by doing the very things we should be able to do but for the Settlement Act."



Almost all attendees at the Judiciary Committee hearing voiced support for the bill, but the hearing ended after eight hours without a vote. The bill is a product of a task force started in 2019 to study the legacy of the Settlement Act and recommend changes.



Chief Clarissa Sabattis of the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians said she believes LD 1626 would help restore self-determination and self-governance for the Wabanaki Nations.



"Without a tax base, and limited economic development opportunities," she said, "it's difficult to generate private and public funding to supplement already underfunded programs, such as housing, health and social services."



The bill's sponsor, state Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, cited research that says the structural inequities formed by the Settlement Act have contributed to Maine tribal members experiencing extreme poverty, high unemployment, poor health, limited educational opportunities and more.



"The State of Maine somehow thought that recognizing the full political existence of our tribal nations would somehow diminish us as a state," she said. "Whatever the cause for those feelings were in 1980, they simply have not turned out to be true - in Maine, or in any of the other states."



It was a little bit "Muppet Show," a little bit "Sesame Street" and a lot of community pride that brought about the idea for a TV series to teach Navajo children about their language and culture.



Pete Sands' new project, "Navajo Highways," will portray a family of Navajo puppets where the kids learn about their culture through language. Sands is already a volunteer activist in the Navajo Nation and said he was delivering supplies to his neighbors during the pandemic when he noticed a trend.



"A lot of the older people couldn't talk to their grandkids because the older people only spoke Navajo most of the time and the younger kids only spoke English," Sands observed. "There's a huge disconnect. I saw that problem and I knew I had to do something."



Sands explained he and his small crew recently began producing the first of 10 episodes for the first season. He had been funding the show out of his own pocket but pointed out they have started a GoFundMe page to help pay for equipment and production expenses.



Sands noted the seed for the idea was planted a few years ago when he attended a workshop in New York by the producers of Sesame Street. Out of what he learned there, full-size puppets named Sadie, Ash, Grandma Sally and Uncle Al were created for the show.



"I got four different puppets," Sands outlined. "There's two cousins, a boy and a girl, and they have a grandmother and their uncle. The young kids are going to be learning how to speak Navajo, so the audience will learn along with the young kids."



Sands emphasized each episode will have a different theme, with the first focusing on introducing the characters and learning about the Navajo culture. He added people seem to be coming together over the project.



"Just from what little I've shown people around here on the Navajo Nation, especially in the community, they're so happy to see this because they see where it can go," Sands remarked. "And nothing like this has been done for our language yet, so there's a lot of optimism."



The group has done several live performances in the nation and snippets of the program have been posted on YouTube, but he still is in negotiations about when and where the show will be broadcast.



