Thursday, February 24, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - UPDATE - February 24, 2022
Play

Russia invades Ukraine and international condemnation is swift; Two years after Ahmaud Arbery was killed, three men convicted for his murder are found guilty of federal hate crimes, and an update on sexual misconduct laws in SD.

2022Talks - February 24, 2022
Play

Congressional Democrats back Biden's Russia countermeasures, D.C. braces for a trucker protest, two Michigan lawmakers testify before the Jan. 6 panel, and the Supreme Court weighs a Trump-era immigration policy.

The Yonder Report - February 24, 2022
Play

COVID-19 infections drop in rural America while intrepid healthcare workers keep on caring for the sick; diversity on the upswing despite overall rural population decline; a new data tool to identify what exactly makes a rural-serving institution; and Americans are warned not to leave money on the table this tax season.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Sisolak Highlights Investments in Housing, Child Care In NV State of the State

Play

Thursday, February 24, 2022   

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced multiple initiatives to lower the cost of living for everyday Nevadans in his 2022 State of the State speech on Wednesday.

The governor said that the state will use $500 million in federal funds for the Home Means Nevada Initiative, which will help people stay in their homes and build new affordable housing. Sisolak also promised to direct funds to make low-cost child-care slots available to more families.

"And today, I'm announcing a further investment of $160 million to help lower costs for parents and keep child-care workers on the job," said Sisolak. "This investment will double the number of families we support."

Much of the money comes from the American Rescue Plan, which was unanimously opposed by Congressional Republicans, who cited concern about the cost.

Multiple Republican candidates for governor will face off in the June primary for the right to challenge Sisolak in his bid for re-election this November.

Hector Fong, communications and digital strategies co-director with the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada, praised the plan's focus on the needs of working families.

"I think it's a great way to ensure that President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan funds reach our community and not just corporations and billionaires," said Fong.

In his address, the governor also announced that Nevada will join the Northwest Drug Consortium, which allows states to negotiate with drug companies to keep costs down.

He also plans to use federal funds to provide free lunch at all K-12 schools for the next two years, and will direct his workforce development committee to explore ways to make community college free by 2025.





Disclosure: Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Environment, Human Rights/Racial Justice, Immigrant Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Kris Brown with the Brady Campaign to End Gun Violence will headline the 8th Annual Progresssive Summit this weekend. (Danielle St. Laurent/Brady)

Social Issues

8th Annual Progressive Summit Takes Place This Weekend

This weekend, progressive groups will come together for the 8th annual Progressive Summit, which will be held online. The keynote speaker will be …

Environment

WA Could Be First State to Require New Building Electrification

Washington state could head to the front of the pack when it comes to electrifying new buildings. Proposals before the State Building Code Council …

Environment

Landowner Rights at Center of IA's Carbon Pipeline Debate

Eminent-domain concerns are a focal point as Iowa considers the idea of allowing underground pipelines to transfer carbon dioxide for storage…

Critics of Critical Race Theory have called for lawmakers to allow parents to take their kids, along with tax dollars meant for public schools, into schools that more closely adhere to their political and religious beliefs. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Nebaska Lawmakers to Debate How Race is Taught in Public Schools

Since January of last year, following national unrest over the police killing of George Floyd, 37 states have introduced measures designed to …

Social Issues

Education, Training Investments in OR Could Boost Workforce

In an effort to boost workers in critical industries, Oregon lawmakers are considering a major investment in education and workforce development…

South Dakota is looking to join neighboring states in broadening the language under laws dealing with criminal sexual contact. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

SD Looks to Bolster Law Surrounding Sexual Contact

A few words not included in South Dakota's law dealing with criminal sexual contact came to light in a recent investigation, and now, child-…

Environment

WI Natural Resources Board Approves New Standards for 'Forever Chemicals'

Wisconsin's Natural Resources Board has approved new contamination standards for Perfluorinated and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS), a family of …

Social Issues

Advocates: Extend Child-Nutrition Waivers Past June 30

Children's advocates are sounding the alarm about the expiration of a program they say has been key to keeping low-income children fed during the pand…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021