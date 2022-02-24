Sisolak Highlights Investments in Housing, Child Care In NV State of the State

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced multiple initiatives to lower the cost of living for everyday Nevadans in his 2022 State of the State speech on Wednesday.
The governor said that the state will use $500 million in federal funds for the Home Means Nevada Initiative, which will help people stay in their homes and build new affordable housing. Sisolak also promised to direct funds to make low-cost child-care slots available to more families.
"And today, I'm announcing a further investment of $160 million to help lower costs for parents and keep child-care workers on the job," said Sisolak. "This investment will double the number of families we support."
Much of the money comes from the American Rescue Plan, which was unanimously opposed by Congressional Republicans, who cited concern about the cost.
Multiple Republican candidates for governor will face off in the June primary for the right to challenge Sisolak in his bid for re-election this November.
Hector Fong, communications and digital strategies co-director with the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada, praised the plan's focus on the needs of working families.
"I think it's a great way to ensure that President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan funds reach our community and not just corporations and billionaires," said Fong.
In his address, the governor also announced that Nevada will join the Northwest Drug Consortium, which allows states to negotiate with drug companies to keep costs down.
He also plans to use federal funds to provide free lunch at all K-12 schools for the next two years, and will direct his workforce development committee to explore ways to make community college free by 2025.
Disclosure: Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Environment, Human Rights/Racial Justice, Immigrant Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Ohio still has billions of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds on the table, and advocates are calling for a public planning process to ensure the needs of communities are met.
$2.7 billion of the more than $5 billion allotted to the Buckeye State have already been assigned.
William Tarter, Jr., fellow at the Center for Community Solutions, which launched the Greater Cleveland American Rescue Plan Council to examine how the dollars can be maximized, said two schools of thought are emerging.
"One that said let's get these dollars out the door to address the urgent needs of the community, and there's others who are saying, we have time, let's be methodical and deliberate," Tarter explained. "That's why we want to make sure we have a great chorus around the table that can inform those conversations."
ARPA funds need to be assigned by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by the end of 2026.
Kim Murnieks, director of the Office of Budget and Management for Gov. Mike DeWine, argued it is important to avoid investing in the creation of new programs with ongoing costs beyond when ARPA dollars run dry.
"If you look at what the state has already appropriated some of the ARPA funding dollars on things like infrastructure for our children's behavior-health hospitals," Murnieks outlined. "They're one-time costs that have lasting benefits to communities."
Tarter added ARPA dollars can specifically focus on ensuring a fair and equitable recovery by addressing housing affordability, improving health-care access and supporting workers.
"We look at the disparate impact of the pandemic, and how it impacted different portions of the population," Tarter pointed out. "And that's something that I think can be really interesting, in terms of how those dollars are spent, how they respond to the needs of various communities across the state."
Murnieks noted half of Ohio's ARPA funds were already appropriated to the state and the other went to local governments.
"So there are opportunities to approach your counties, your cities, your municipalities, or if you have a local project that you would be beneficial and funded through ARPA dollars, the state is not your only avenue," Murnieks emphasized.
Advocacy groups are calling for public input on how the money will be spent.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.
The push to expand Medicaid in South Dakota took a brief detour to Pierre last week. Now that lawmakers have had their say, supporters are amplifying their messages to voters before they consider the idea this fall.
The state Senate voted down the idea, with some GOP lawmakers citing concerns on how an expansion would impact the budget. But coalitions behind the movement say it's important to remember the federal government covers most of the costs, not the state.
Jill Franken - former director of the Sioux Falls Health Department, and AARP South Dakota Volunteer Executive Council Member - said, with the question still on the November ballot, discussion should center around helping those who need coverage, not government spending.
"There's some notion that somehow if people are now on Medicaid, they aren't gonna work as hard," said Franken. "But that's not the case, it's really a benefit for people that they would have access to when they need to see a doctor."
The South Dakota Legislature's non-partisan Legislative Research Council says expanding Medicaid would provide coverage for more than 40,000 South Dakotans. Annual federal support would be at least $300 million, with the state's share at around $20 million.
But supporters also note there are new federal incentives that could make it even more cost-friendly.
Franken said not providing coverage to these residents actually adds more pressure to county budgets. She noted that healthcare professionals see a lot of positives in expanding Medicaid because they feel better about making sure patients follow through on the care they need without creating obstacles.
"There's a steady reimbursement rather than trying to direct-bill the patient," said Franken. "It's a sense of knowing too that you're not crippling that person, you know, financially. "
South Dakota is among the dozen states that have yet to expand Medicaid since it was first made available under the Affordable Care Act more than a decade ago.
In addition to a number of legislators, Gov. Kristi Noem opposes the idea. But it appears to have strong public backing in statewide polls, including a recent survey of older residents, with 65% of respondents saying they're likely to vote yes.
Gov. Chris Sununu delivered his State of the State address yesterday, highlighting the state's handling of COVID-19, tax cuts and federal investments coming in.
Recent polling showed the number of New Hampshire residents who believe the state is going in the right direction has dropped. Nearly 40% worry it's on the wrong track.
Rep. Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, said there were many mentions of freedom, and how New Hampshire ranks high for freedom among the states, but he argued the narrative overlooks some serious issues affecting Granite Staters on a regular basis.
"Things like public education, putting a bounty on teachers for what they say in the classroom, that's been really troubling," Wilhelm outlined. "We also saw a ban on abortions, and that is deeply troubling, especially in one of the states that has been most supportive of a woman's right to choose in the past."
Sununu announced two major plans for using funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP), including a Veterans Campus, with housing and support services, and incentives for creating multifamily housing projects.
Wilhelm noted the ARP and the bipartisan infrastructure law are critical, although the governor opposed them at the time of passage.
Sununu also pointed to federal funds coming in for schools.
Zandra Rice Hawkins, executive director of the group Granite State Progress, pointed out the school voucher program the governor signed into law last year is already $8 million over budget. She said it means the funds are paying for students to attend private school, rather than for maintaining and improving the public school experience.
"It is going to really cause a lot of damage to public schools, which the majority of our students attend," Rice Hawkins contended. "We would have loved to see the governor step back from that position and make a commitment to invest in the funds we need for our future."
Rice Hawkins acknowledged the governor addressed the need to deal with mental health and substance abuse, and concurred it is important to address the issues.
"But the governor also needs to address ways that economic instability, gaps in quality affordable health care and housing and exclusionary policies harm the health and well-being of community members," Rice Hawkins added. "We have not seen the governor step up on these issues in the way we need him to."
Sununu, a Republican, is running for reelection this year. Primaries take place in September and the general election in November. So far, no Democrats have stepped into the race.
Disclosure: The Granite State Progress Education Fund and Granite State Progress contribute to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Gun Violence Prevention, Health Issues, and Women's Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.