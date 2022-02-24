Thursday, February 24, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - UPDATE - February 24, 2022
Play

Russia invades Ukraine and international condemnation is swift; Two years after Ahmaud Arbery was killed, three men convicted for his murder are found guilty of federal hate crimes, and an update on sexual misconduct laws in SD.

2022Talks - February 24, 2022
Play

Congressional Democrats back Biden's Russia countermeasures, D.C. braces for a trucker protest, two Michigan lawmakers testify before the Jan. 6 panel, and the Supreme Court weighs a Trump-era immigration policy.

The Yonder Report - February 24, 2022
Play

COVID-19 infections drop in rural America while intrepid healthcare workers keep on caring for the sick; diversity on the upswing despite overall rural population decline; a new data tool to identify what exactly makes a rural-serving institution; and Americans are warned not to leave money on the table this tax season.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Education, Training Investments in OR Could Boost Workforce

Play

Thursday, February 24, 2022   

In an effort to boost workers in critical industries, Oregon lawmakers are considering a major investment in education and workforce development.

Proposed by Gov. Kate Brown, the $200 million Future Ready bill is a package of proposals to lower barriers to construction, health care, manufacturing and technology jobs.

One of the proposals is $17 million for career pathways programs setting up short-term ways to earn credentials, with help from program navigators.

Mark Mitsui, president of Portland Community College, said the certificates are stackable, so people can get one credential, get a job, and then come back to school when they want to without starting over.

"And it creates this sort of virtuous upward-mobility cycle," Mitsui explained. "That is really what our workers in the state need in order to access living-wage jobs through education and training."

The bill aims to increase access for priority populations, including people of color, members of tribes, veterans and people in rural communities. The measure has support from business organizations. Groups such as the Associated Oregon Loggers say the measure has potential but would like their industry included in it.

The bill also includes workforce-readiness grants to remove barriers to education and training, such as the cost of child care and housing.

Patsy Richards, director of Long-Term CareWorks for the RISE Partnership, which delivers training and benefits and is connected with unions such as Service Employees International Union Local 503, said another important provision would make sure people's past training is not erased, noting people come to Oregon with experience.

"But they do not get credit for prior learning," Richards observed. "And so we make them take over all these courses and go through all these hoops where we should have a mechanism to assess and give them credit for prior learning, so they can move forward and move into our workforce quicker."

The bill includes $10 million for credit for prior learning.

Mitsui added a colleague once told him talent is universal, but opportunity is not.

"Future Ready Oregon, or Senate Bill 1545, is about making opportunity as universal as the talent around us by re-imagining the workforce system and creating more equitable opportunity through education and training for the new workscape," Mitsui concluded.

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.

References:  
Senate Bill 1545 2022

get more stories like this via email
Kris Brown with the Brady Campaign to End Gun Violence will headline the 8th Annual Progresssive Summit this weekend. (Danielle St. Laurent/Brady)

Social Issues

8th Annual Progressive Summit Takes Place This Weekend

This weekend, progressive groups will come together for the 8th annual Progressive Summit, which will be held online. The keynote speaker will be …

Social Issues

Sisolak Highlights Investments in Housing, Child Care In NV State of the State

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced multiple initiatives to lower the cost of living for everyday Nevadans in his 2022 State of the State speech on …

Environment

WA Could Be First State to Require New Building Electrification

Washington state could head to the front of the pack when it comes to electrifying new buildings. Proposals before the State Building Code Council …

Summit Carbon Solutions is proposing what's been described as one of the world's largest carbon capture projects in the world. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Landowner Rights at Center of IA's Carbon Pipeline Debate

Eminent-domain concerns are a focal point as Iowa considers the idea of allowing underground pipelines to transfer carbon dioxide for storage…

Social Issues

SD Looks to Bolster Law Surrounding Sexual Contact

A few words not included in South Dakota's law dealing with criminal sexual contact came to light in a recent investigation, and now, child-…

According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, the PFAS family includes more than 4,700 distinct chemicals, which are used in everything from firefighting foam to non-stick cookware. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

WI Natural Resources Board Approves New Standards for 'Forever Chemicals'

Wisconsin's Natural Resources Board has approved new contamination standards for Perfluorinated and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS), a family of …

Social Issues

Advocates: Extend Child-Nutrition Waivers Past June 30

Children's advocates are sounding the alarm about the expiration of a program they say has been key to keeping low-income children fed during the pand…

Social Issues

Mainers Rally for Paid Family, Medical Leave This Session

Dozens of Maine residents came together at the State House yesterday, calling on the Legislature to pass a bill this session to implement a paid …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021