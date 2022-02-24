Nebaska Lawmakers to Debate How Race is Taught in Public Schools

Since January of last year, following national unrest over the police killing of George Floyd, 37 states have introduced measures designed to restrict how teachers can talk about race in the classroom.



Nebraska lawmakers are scheduled to debate a similar proposal today, which would place a long list of restrictions on educators and government agencies.



Jenni Benson, president of the Nebraska State Education Association, said Legislative Bill 1077 is a solution in search of a problem. She pointed out because it is so broadly written, it would cause major disruptions for teachers and school districts.



"We really are concerned about a lot of the restrictions that it would place on how you would be able to teach an inclusive and accurate history of this country," Benson stated.



Sen. Ben Hansen, R-Blair, introduced the bill, which would allow the state to withhold funding if schools violate the restrictions. Critics of the measure say it would violate teachers' First Amendment rights, and warned it would produce a profound chilling effect among educators amounting to censorship. The bill also would restrict how government agencies conduct staff diversity and inclusiveness training.



Benson sees the bill as an attack on the professionalism of the state's teachers and administrators, essentially not trusting them to follow standards adopted locally by democratically elected school boards.



She added as the state grapples with staffing shortages, the measure would make it harder to attract and keep talented teachers.



"It is definitely going to be part of the teacher shortage, of the staffing shortage, because everything is under a microscope," Benson observed.



The bill comes on the heels of increasingly heated debates over Critical Race Theory (CRT). Benson noted the largely misunderstood graduate-level legal theory has never been taught in Nebraska's public schools.



CRT separates racism from individuals, arguing the nation's long-standing inequities must be dealt with by making changes to systems designed to deny equal opportunities to Americans of color.



In an effort to boost workers in critical industries, Oregon lawmakers are considering a major investment in education and workforce development.



Proposed by Gov. Kate Brown, the $200 million Future Ready bill is a package of proposals to lower barriers to construction, health care, manufacturing and technology jobs.



One of the proposals is $17 million for career pathways programs setting up short-term ways to earn credentials, with help from program navigators.



Mark Mitsui, president of Portland Community College, said the certificates are stackable, so people can get one credential, get a job, and then come back to school when they want to without starting over.



"And it creates this sort of virtuous upward-mobility cycle," Mitsui explained. "That is really what our workers in the state need in order to access living-wage jobs through education and training."



The bill aims to increase access for priority populations, including people of color, members of tribes, veterans and people in rural communities. The measure has support from business organizations. Groups such as the Associated Oregon Loggers say the measure has potential but would like their industry included in it.



The bill also includes workforce-readiness grants to remove barriers to education and training, such as the cost of child care and housing.



Patsy Richards, director of Long-Term CareWorks for the RISE Partnership, which delivers training and benefits and is connected with unions such as Service Employees International Union Local 503, said another important provision would make sure people's past training is not erased, noting people come to Oregon with experience.



"But they do not get credit for prior learning," Richards observed. "And so we make them take over all these courses and go through all these hoops where we should have a mechanism to assess and give them credit for prior learning, so they can move forward and move into our workforce quicker."



The bill includes $10 million for credit for prior learning.



Mitsui added a colleague once told him talent is universal, but opportunity is not.



"Future Ready Oregon, or Senate Bill 1545, is about making opportunity as universal as the talent around us by re-imagining the workforce system and creating more equitable opportunity through education and training for the new workscape," Mitsui concluded.



