Thursday, February 24, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - UPDATE - February 24, 2022
Play

Russia invades Ukraine and international condemnation is swift; Two years after Ahmaud Arbery was killed, three men convicted for his murder are found guilty of federal hate crimes, and an update on sexual misconduct laws in SD.

2022Talks - February 24, 2022
Play

Congressional Democrats back Biden's Russia countermeasures, D.C. braces for a trucker protest, two Michigan lawmakers testify before the Jan. 6 panel, and the Supreme Court weighs a Trump-era immigration policy.

The Yonder Report - February 24, 2022
Play

COVID-19 infections drop in rural America while intrepid healthcare workers keep on caring for the sick; diversity on the upswing despite overall rural population decline; a new data tool to identify what exactly makes a rural-serving institution; and Americans are warned not to leave money on the table this tax season.

Environment  |  Environment    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Conservation, Military Join Forces to Preserve FL Panhandle

Play

Thursday, February 24, 2022   

A new project in the Florida panhandle is ensuring military readiness while conserving one of the most biodiverse regions in the country.

Federal agencies have designated 7.7 million acres from Tallahassee to the Alabama border as a Sentinel Landscape. The area encompasses multiple military bases, including Eglin Air Force Base and a hub for training operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Kent Wimmer, senior Northwest Florida representative for Defenders of Wildlife, said Sentinel Landscapes are conservation partnerships between the military, state, local and nonprofit organizations.

"What we're trying to do is, we're trying to protect base missions," Wimmer explained. "We're trying to protect working lands, so working farms and forests. And we're also trying to protect habitat for threatened and endangered species."

Wimmer pointed out the Northwest Florida Sentinel Landscape provides an important opportunity to conserve the panhandle rather than clear the way for more development.

Wimmer emphasized the project also will build more resilience against the impacts of a changing climate, such as flooding. The region already is experiencing more extreme weather. Tyndall Air Force Base received a direct hit from Hurricane Michael in 2018, resulting in a rebuilding price tag which could reach $5 billion.

In addition, Wimmer noted the panhandle is home to the highest species diversity of reptiles and amphibians north of Mexico.

"We're also looking for opportunities where we can protect some of the last remaining habitats for endangered species like the eastern indigo snake or flatwood salamanders or the Okaloosa darter or the gopher tortoise," Wimmer outlined.

Other Sentinel Landscape designations have been announced in Texas and Indiana. Next Wednesday, the Sentinel Landscapes Partnership, composed of the U.S. departments of Agriculture, Defense and Interior, will host a webinar on the new conservation projects.

Disclosure: Defenders of Wildlife contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species and Wildlife, Energy Policy, and Public Lands/Wilderness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Kris Brown with the Brady Campaign to End Gun Violence will headline the 8th Annual Progresssive Summit this weekend. (Danielle St. Laurent/Brady)

Social Issues

8th Annual Progressive Summit Takes Place This Weekend

This weekend, progressive groups will come together for the 8th annual Progressive Summit, which will be held online. The keynote speaker will be …

Social Issues

Sisolak Highlights Investments in Housing, Child Care In NV State of the State

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced multiple initiatives to lower the cost of living for everyday Nevadans in his 2022 State of the State speech on …

Environment

WA Could Be First State to Require New Building Electrification

Washington state could head to the front of the pack when it comes to electrifying new buildings. Proposals before the State Building Code Council …

Summit Carbon Solutions is proposing what's been described as one of the world's largest carbon capture projects in the world. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Landowner Rights at Center of IA's Carbon Pipeline Debate

Eminent-domain concerns are a focal point as Iowa considers the idea of allowing underground pipelines to transfer carbon dioxide for storage…

Social Issues

Nebaska Lawmakers to Debate How Race is Taught in Public Schools

Since January of last year, following national unrest over the police killing of George Floyd, 37 states have introduced measures designed to …

More than 50,000 students come to Portland Community College each year. (Adumbvoget/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Education, Training Investments in OR Could Boost Workforce

In an effort to boost workers in critical industries, Oregon lawmakers are considering a major investment in education and workforce development…

Social Issues

SD Looks to Bolster Law Surrounding Sexual Contact

A few words not included in South Dakota's law dealing with criminal sexual contact came to light in a recent investigation, and now, child-…

Environment

WI Natural Resources Board Approves New Standards for 'Forever Chemicals'

Wisconsin's Natural Resources Board has approved new contamination standards for Perfluorinated and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS), a family of …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021