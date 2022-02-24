Conservation, Military Join Forces to Preserve FL Panhandle

A new project in the Florida panhandle is ensuring military readiness while conserving one of the most biodiverse regions in the country.



Federal agencies have designated 7.7 million acres from Tallahassee to the Alabama border as a Sentinel Landscape. The area encompasses multiple military bases, including Eglin Air Force Base and a hub for training operations in the Gulf of Mexico.



Kent Wimmer, senior Northwest Florida representative for Defenders of Wildlife, said Sentinel Landscapes are conservation partnerships between the military, state, local and nonprofit organizations.



"What we're trying to do is, we're trying to protect base missions," Wimmer explained. "We're trying to protect working lands, so working farms and forests. And we're also trying to protect habitat for threatened and endangered species."



Wimmer pointed out the Northwest Florida Sentinel Landscape provides an important opportunity to conserve the panhandle rather than clear the way for more development.



Wimmer emphasized the project also will build more resilience against the impacts of a changing climate, such as flooding. The region already is experiencing more extreme weather. Tyndall Air Force Base received a direct hit from Hurricane Michael in 2018, resulting in a rebuilding price tag which could reach $5 billion.



In addition, Wimmer noted the panhandle is home to the highest species diversity of reptiles and amphibians north of Mexico.



"We're also looking for opportunities where we can protect some of the last remaining habitats for endangered species like the eastern indigo snake or flatwood salamanders or the Okaloosa darter or the gopher tortoise," Wimmer outlined.



Other Sentinel Landscape designations have been announced in Texas and Indiana. Next Wednesday, the Sentinel Landscapes Partnership, composed of the U.S. departments of Agriculture, Defense and Interior, will host a webinar on the new conservation projects.



Disclosure: Defenders of Wildlife contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species and Wildlife, Energy Policy, and Public Lands/Wilderness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Sentinel landscapes webinar USDA 2022



get more stories like this via email



Voters in Arizona and across the West are increasingly concerned about the effects of climate change on the natural beauty of the Rocky Mountains. That's the main message from the 12th annual Conservation in the West Poll by Colorado College.



The poll found voters in the eight Western states along the Continental Divide are troubled over issues like drought, inadequate water supplies, wildfires, and the loss of wildlife habitats and natural spaces.



Pollster and Principal at the firm New Bridge Strategy, Lori Weigel, said most of the 3,400 people polled said they fear for the future of the land.



"Climate change was the number one reason that people were telling us that they were feeling pessimistic," said Weigel. "I have no doubt a majority in every single state was telling us that they are feeling more worried than more hopeful when they think about the future of nature."



In Arizona, almost 70% of respondents shared that concern. And 84% of Arizonans said politicians' position on the environment is either "important or very important" in whether they support a candidate for office.



Pollster and Principal & President at the firm Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin, Metz & Associates - Dave Metz - said public officials pay a great deal of attention to the annual poll in making decisions on conservation issues.



He said the survey gives lawmakers a clearer view of how most people feel, as opposed to a small group that may be passionate on a particular issue.



"That small, vocal group can sometimes have an outsized presence in an elected official's mind," said Metz. "And the poll can sometimes say, 'No, that's not the case - that in fact, there is a different opinion that may not be as vocally shared but is broadly held.'"



Metz said water is a major concern, with drought and reduced snowpack eliciting the strongest levels of anxiety. Other issues included more frequent and severe wildfires, air quality, extreme heat and extreme weather.



Pollsters say they made an extra effort this year to include Native Americans and people of color, over-sampling several groups to gauge their concerns.



Shanna Edberg, director of conservation programs for the Hispanic Access Foundation, said marginalized communities are often the most affected by the climate.



"Latinos have this clear vision of the way forward in protecting the environment," said Edberg, "because it is Latino health, homes and jobs that are largely at stake. When Latino children are twice as likely as white children to die of asthma, reducing air pollution is a matter of life and death for our communities."



The full Conservation in the West Poll results are online at 'ColoradoCollege.edu.'



References: State of The Rockies poll Colorado College 2022



get more stories like this via email

