Mainers Rally for Paid Family, Medical Leave This Session

Dozens of Maine residents came together at the State House yesterday, calling on the Legislature to pass a bill this session to implement a paid family- and medical-leave policy.
A bill signed into law last year created a commission to study the best way to implement such a policy, but they may not propose legislation until 2023, and advocates for working families say it's too urgent to wait.
Destie Hohman Sprague, executive director of the Maine Women's Lobby, noted the Legislature is preparing a budget with a more than $800 million surplus, and she said the time is now to put some of those funds toward paid family and medical leave.
"Everyone at some point in their lives needs to be able to care for a new baby, for their selves after surgery or injury or illness, for an aging parent or spouse," Hohman Sprague outlined. "We in the United States are one of only two developed countries that do not have a system of paid family and medical leave."
Speakers at Wednesday's rally shared stories of having to make the choice between a paycheck and caring for a loved one, and some said they struggled to meet basic needs taking unpaid time off from work.
Massachusetts implemented a paid family- and medical-leave policy in 2018, and a recent report commissioned by Mainers for Working Families showed it has improved the lives of both workers and their employers, and providing the ability to take time off when needed improves employee engagement, morale and productivity.
Hohman Sprague noted most employers in Maine are small employers, and may not have the reserves to keep paying employees who are not coming into work.
"An insurance program pools folks together and solves that problem by creating infrastructure to make sure those people can still get paid, but the burden is not on the small businesses to meet that need," Hohman Sprague pointed out.
The federal Family and Medical Leave Act ensures people can take unpaid leave for up to 12 work weeks in a 12-month period for specified reasons, such as the birth of a child or an immediate family member's serious illness.
Maine's current paid-leave law requires businesses with more than 10 employees to allow workers to accrue one hour of paid leave for every 40 hours worked, and they can cap it at 40 hours, or five eight-hour work days.
With the Maryland legislative session in full gear, advocacy groups are planning to host a rally in Annapolis Monday to push lawmakers to pass paid family and medical leave.
The Time To Care Act of 2022 would create a family and medical leave insurance program, allowing employees to take up to 12 weeks of paid leave from their jobs to care for new children, address a family member's health concern or care for themselves.
Myles Hicks, executive director of Maryland Rise, one of the 100-plus businesses and organizations in the Time To Care Coalition, said workers need to take time off without it affecting their ability to pay bills.
"Too many Marylanders are being faced with the impossible decision of having to choose between family health concerns or choosing to have to go to work and receive a paycheck," Hicks asserted. "This legislation would ensure that if you are facing a health issue, that you take that time, and you don't have to sit there and say, 'Man, if I don't go to work I'm not going to get paid.' "
Opponents argued most large private employers already provide paid time off, and said the measure would be a burden on businesses. Employees would receive a minimum of $50 to a maximum of $1,000 a week in partial wage replacement.
Among registered voters in the state, 88% support a paid-family-leave program.
Tammy Bresnahan, director of advocacy for AARP Maryland, said the pandemic has amplified the need for workers such as nursing-home employees and caregivers to have benefits such as paid leave.
"What this bill would do is keep them in the workforce," Bresnahan explained. "They would have at least the ability to return to work because it's protected when they are on FMLA (Family Medical Leave Act) but have a little bit of a wage replacement so that they don't have to [become] destitute themselves."
Nine states and Washington D.C. have paid-family- and medical-leave laws. The legislation was cross-filed in the House and Senate and had hearings in both chambers this month. The act was introduced last session but never made it out of committee.
Disclosure: AARP Maryland contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Energy Policy, Health Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Performing the same motion over and over on the job can increase workers' risk of getting hurt, and now a bill in Olympia aims to protect them with training on better practices.
An initiative from 2003 prohibits the Department of Labor and Industries from putting regulations in place to prevent repetitive-motion injuries. House Bill 1837 would repeal it.
Trudi Hobbs, a school custodian at the Othello School District in southwest Washington and a member of Public School Employees of Washington, has testified in favor of the measure. She said she has sacrificed her health to serve the kids in her district.
"I've been an employee in my district since 1993, you know, approaching 30 years," Hobbs explained. "And I would like to be able to complete my service with my district in fair health, because right now it's not looking very good."
Hobbs recounted she has sustained several injuries from work, including a shoulder tear and a knee injury which required surgery. The measure would allow for ergonomic training, so workers learn how to perform physical tasks without hurting themselves. Opponents say the bill would lead to costly and overly burdensome rules for businesses.
Hobbs acknowledged the legislation likely will not affect her, since she could retire soon, but noted it would help workers down the road. She also pointed out custodians and other workers have been essential during the pandemic.
"I just think that we need a little assistance to do our jobs smarter, and there's got to be some help on the horizon," Hobbs urged. "And I hope that the House Bill 1837 is part of that answer."
The bill has garnered support from education and health-care unions like Hobbs' Public School Employees and Service Employees International Union Healthcare 1948, as well as statewide unions. Opposing groups include the Building Industry Association of Washington and Washington Food Industry Association. The bill is currently in the House Rules Committee.
More than 60% of New York State is considered to be a "child-care desert." But some state initiatives could make care available to more families as they continue to recover from the pandemic.
Some $70 million in grant funding is being made available to new child-care programs in New York locations that don't have a sufficient number of open program spaces.
Democratic Assemblymember Anna Kelles, who represents Tompkins and southwest Cortland counties, spoke to what feeds into limited program slots.
"The incomes for child-care providers, the child-care workers, is so low that child-care facilities are having a hard time building back up to capacity as well," said Kelles. "And that has been a perennial issue."
According to the governor's office, applications to apply for the grant funding will open up in mid-April. Kelles is also co-sponsoring a bill that would extend child-care assistance for some New Yorkers even if they no longer meet the income cutoff.
Parts of every region of New York are designated child-care deserts. But Kelles said another issue within the sector is the out-of-pocket cost to families, which she says her bill would address.
"Child care can be anywhere from 25% to 30% of a person's income," said Kelles. "That's very hard for people to surmount without support if you're technically low income, if not impossible."
The child-care subsidy legislation is currently in the state Senate Children And Families Committee.
Nicole Mason - president and CEO of the Institute for Women's Policy Research - noted that greater access to child care would also allow more women to participate in the workforce, and fill other gaps as well.
"The pandemic revealed that we still have a long way to go," said Mason, "in terms of making sure that working women and families have the support they need."
She said measures like the Build Back Better Act would help increase families' short- and long-term economic stability, in part by extending the Child Tax Credit.
The U.S. Senate has yet to vote on the federal plan.
Disclosure: Institute For Women's Policy Research contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Livable Wages/Working Families, Women's Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.