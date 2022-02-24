Thursday, February 24, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - UPDATE - February 24, 2022
Play

Russia invades Ukraine and international condemnation is swift; Two years after Ahmaud Arbery was killed, three men convicted for his murder are found guilty of federal hate crimes, and an update on sexual misconduct laws in SD.

2022Talks - February 24, 2022
Play

Congressional Democrats back Biden's Russia countermeasures, D.C. braces for a trucker protest, two Michigan lawmakers testify before the Jan. 6 panel, and the Supreme Court weighs a Trump-era immigration policy.

The Yonder Report - February 24, 2022
Play

COVID-19 infections drop in rural America while intrepid healthcare workers keep on caring for the sick; diversity on the upswing despite overall rural population decline; a new data tool to identify what exactly makes a rural-serving institution; and Americans are warned not to leave money on the table this tax season.

Social Issues  |  Livable Wages/Working Families    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Mainers Rally for Paid Family, Medical Leave This Session

Play

Thursday, February 24, 2022   

Dozens of Maine residents came together at the State House yesterday, calling on the Legislature to pass a bill this session to implement a paid family- and medical-leave policy.

A bill signed into law last year created a commission to study the best way to implement such a policy, but they may not propose legislation until 2023, and advocates for working families say it's too urgent to wait.

Destie Hohman Sprague, executive director of the Maine Women's Lobby, noted the Legislature is preparing a budget with a more than $800 million surplus, and she said the time is now to put some of those funds toward paid family and medical leave.

"Everyone at some point in their lives needs to be able to care for a new baby, for their selves after surgery or injury or illness, for an aging parent or spouse," Hohman Sprague outlined. "We in the United States are one of only two developed countries that do not have a system of paid family and medical leave."

Speakers at Wednesday's rally shared stories of having to make the choice between a paycheck and caring for a loved one, and some said they struggled to meet basic needs taking unpaid time off from work.

Massachusetts implemented a paid family- and medical-leave policy in 2018, and a recent report commissioned by Mainers for Working Families showed it has improved the lives of both workers and their employers, and providing the ability to take time off when needed improves employee engagement, morale and productivity.

Hohman Sprague noted most employers in Maine are small employers, and may not have the reserves to keep paying employees who are not coming into work.

"An insurance program pools folks together and solves that problem by creating infrastructure to make sure those people can still get paid, but the burden is not on the small businesses to meet that need," Hohman Sprague pointed out.

The federal Family and Medical Leave Act ensures people can take unpaid leave for up to 12 work weeks in a 12-month period for specified reasons, such as the birth of a child or an immediate family member's serious illness.

Maine's current paid-leave law requires businesses with more than 10 employees to allow workers to accrue one hour of paid leave for every 40 hours worked, and they can cap it at 40 hours, or five eight-hour work days.


get more stories like this via email
Kris Brown with the Brady Campaign to End Gun Violence will headline the 8th Annual Progresssive Summit this weekend. (Danielle St. Laurent/Brady)

Social Issues

8th Annual Progressive Summit Takes Place This Weekend

This weekend, progressive groups will come together for the 8th annual Progressive Summit, which will be held online. The keynote speaker will be …

Social Issues

Sisolak Highlights Investments in Housing, Child Care In NV State of the State

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced multiple initiatives to lower the cost of living for everyday Nevadans in his 2022 State of the State speech on …

Environment

WA Could Be First State to Require New Building Electrification

Washington state could head to the front of the pack when it comes to electrifying new buildings. Proposals before the State Building Code Council …

Summit Carbon Solutions is proposing what's been described as one of the world's largest carbon capture projects in the world. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Landowner Rights at Center of IA's Carbon Pipeline Debate

Eminent-domain concerns are a focal point as Iowa considers the idea of allowing underground pipelines to transfer carbon dioxide for storage…

Social Issues

Nebaska Lawmakers to Debate How Race is Taught in Public Schools

Since January of last year, following national unrest over the police killing of George Floyd, 37 states have introduced measures designed to …

More than 50,000 students come to Portland Community College each year. (Adumbvoget/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Education, Training Investments in OR Could Boost Workforce

In an effort to boost workers in critical industries, Oregon lawmakers are considering a major investment in education and workforce development…

Social Issues

SD Looks to Bolster Law Surrounding Sexual Contact

A few words not included in South Dakota's law dealing with criminal sexual contact came to light in a recent investigation, and now, child-…

Environment

WI Natural Resources Board Approves New Standards for 'Forever Chemicals'

Wisconsin's Natural Resources Board has approved new contamination standards for Perfluorinated and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS), a family of …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021