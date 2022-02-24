Thursday, February 24, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - UPDATE - February 24, 2022
Play

Russia invades Ukraine and international condemnation is swift; Two years after Ahmaud Arbery was killed, three men convicted for his murder are found guilty of federal hate crimes, and an update on sexual misconduct laws in SD.

2022Talks - February 24, 2022
Play

Congressional Democrats back Biden's Russia countermeasures, D.C. braces for a trucker protest, two Michigan lawmakers testify before the Jan. 6 panel, and the Supreme Court weighs a Trump-era immigration policy.

The Yonder Report - February 24, 2022
Play

COVID-19 infections drop in rural America while intrepid healthcare workers keep on caring for the sick; diversity on the upswing despite overall rural population decline; a new data tool to identify what exactly makes a rural-serving institution; and Americans are warned not to leave money on the table this tax season.

Environment  |  Public Lands/Wilderness    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Landowners Embrace Conservation as Financial Boon, Family Legacy

Play

Thursday, February 24, 2022   

Landowners in Colorado could play a major role in President Joe Biden's efforts to conserve 30% of the nation's undeveloped lands by 2030, and make money at the same time.

Jay Fetcher's family has been ranching cattle since 1994. He said when his family looked into the idea of a conservation easement for their property near Steamboat Springs, his father was immediately sold.

He did not want to see the land developed for the service industry; he wanted it to remain land that produced food.

"Because here is property that could be developed into condominiums, golf courses," said Fetcher. "But we as a family had a passion for keeping it forever as 2,000 acres of undeveloped land."

The family's decision to conserve the land for ranching caught on, and led to Fetcher founding the Colorado Cattlemen's Agricultural Land Trust.

The America the Beautiful project is challenging local communities to find the best ways to conserve, connect and restore lands, waters and wildlife that local economies depend on.

Conservation efforts also are seen as critical for protecting clean-water supplies, especially during times of severe drought. Melissa Daruna, executive director of the group Keep it Colorado, said some strategies already under way could provide a path for communities across the West.

She pointed to local stakeholders on the Eastern Plains outside Pueblo who are taking the lead to reckon with current and future impacts of a warming climate.

"And so what are the opportunities to work collectively across the community and conserve the most valuable landscapes?" asked Daruna. "Making sure that we don't have a situation where the local agricultural economy collapses or falls apart because the water resources are gone."

Roughly 60% of all land in Colorado is privately owned, and owners who opt for easements could see big payouts given rising land values across the state.

In 2008, lawmakers allowed the donated value of the land set aside for conservation to be considered a state tax credit which can be resold to Colorado taxpayers with outstanding tax burdens.

"So all of a sudden, I do an easement, I can sell the value of that easement to a Colorado taxpayer," said Fetcher. "And I get a check in my pocket. You know, we're not going to develop the land anyway, but all of a sudden I get paid for not doing it."




Disclosure: Keep It Colorado contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Community Issues and Volunteering, Environment, Rural/Farming. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Kris Brown with the Brady Campaign to End Gun Violence will headline the 8th Annual Progresssive Summit this weekend. (Danielle St. Laurent/Brady)

Social Issues

8th Annual Progressive Summit Takes Place This Weekend

This weekend, progressive groups will come together for the 8th annual Progressive Summit, which will be held online. The keynote speaker will be …

Social Issues

Sisolak Highlights Investments in Housing, Child Care In NV State of the State

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced multiple initiatives to lower the cost of living for everyday Nevadans in his 2022 State of the State speech on …

Environment

WA Could Be First State to Require New Building Electrification

Washington state could head to the front of the pack when it comes to electrifying new buildings. Proposals before the State Building Code Council …

Summit Carbon Solutions is proposing what's been described as one of the world's largest carbon capture projects in the world. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Landowner Rights at Center of IA's Carbon Pipeline Debate

Eminent-domain concerns are a focal point as Iowa considers the idea of allowing underground pipelines to transfer carbon dioxide for storage…

Social Issues

Nebaska Lawmakers to Debate How Race is Taught in Public Schools

Since January of last year, following national unrest over the police killing of George Floyd, 37 states have introduced measures designed to …

More than 50,000 students come to Portland Community College each year. (Adumbvoget/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Education, Training Investments in OR Could Boost Workforce

In an effort to boost workers in critical industries, Oregon lawmakers are considering a major investment in education and workforce development…

Social Issues

SD Looks to Bolster Law Surrounding Sexual Contact

A few words not included in South Dakota's law dealing with criminal sexual contact came to light in a recent investigation, and now, child-…

Environment

WI Natural Resources Board Approves New Standards for 'Forever Chemicals'

Wisconsin's Natural Resources Board has approved new contamination standards for Perfluorinated and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS), a family of …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021