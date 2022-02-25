Amid Statewide Enrollment Slump, Chicago Colleges Work to Re-Enroll Students

Since the pandemic began, enrollment in Illinois community colleges has declined to its lowest point in years, and now, one school is working to keep students on track to graduate.
get more stories like this via email
City Colleges of Chicago already has launched two major initiatives to get folks who may have left college during the pandemic to return, or to keep folks in school who are considering leaving.
Veronica Herrero, chief of staff and strategy for the schools, explained the Fresh Start program forgives debts for returning students, and the Future Ready initiative offers free education for high-demand fields.
"We want to make sure that these students, especially if they're doing well and want to complete, that we're making completion accessible and possible for them," Herrero noted.
According to the Illinois Community College Board, enrollment in community colleges across the state dropped from more than 271,000 in 2019 to about 230,000 in 2021, a decline likely partially attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to the new programs, which are largely designed for current or returning students, City Colleges is working to attract students who graduated from Chicago Public Schools in 2020 and 2021 but did not enroll in higher ed.
Herrero pointed out efforts include financial support, free laptops, Wi-Fi connectivity for virtual education and additional academic aid.
"You know, we do everything we can to get the students enrolled in college as they're graduating high school," Herrero observed. "But we saw with the pandemic that many of our students were not able to because of family obligations or the issues brought upon them by the pandemic."
Harry S Truman College, one of City Colleges' schools located in northern Chicago, is also partnering with the Center on Education and Labor at New America to develop new strategies to re-enroll students who put their education on pause during the pandemic.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.
Since January of last year, following national unrest over the police killing of George Floyd, 37 states have introduced measures designed to restrict how teachers can talk about race in the classroom.
get more stories like this via email
Nebraska lawmakers are scheduled to debate a similar proposal today, which would place a long list of restrictions on educators and government agencies.
Jenni Benson, president of the Nebraska State Education Association, said Legislative Bill 1077 is a solution in search of a problem. She pointed out because it is so broadly written, it would cause major disruptions for teachers and school districts.
"We really are concerned about a lot of the restrictions that it would place on how you would be able to teach an inclusive and accurate history of this country," Benson stated.
Sen. Ben Hansen, R-Blair, introduced the bill, which would allow the state to withhold funding if schools violate the restrictions. Critics of the measure say it would violate teachers' First Amendment rights, and warned it would produce a profound chilling effect among educators amounting to censorship. The bill also would restrict how government agencies conduct staff diversity and inclusiveness training.
Benson sees the bill as an attack on the professionalism of the state's teachers and administrators, essentially not trusting them to follow standards adopted locally by democratically elected school boards.
She added as the state grapples with staffing shortages, the measure would make it harder to attract and keep talented teachers.
"It is definitely going to be part of the teacher shortage, of the staffing shortage, because everything is under a microscope," Benson observed.
The bill comes on the heels of increasingly heated debates over Critical Race Theory (CRT). Benson noted the largely misunderstood graduate-level legal theory has never been taught in Nebraska's public schools.
CRT separates racism from individuals, arguing the nation's long-standing inequities must be dealt with by making changes to systems designed to deny equal opportunities to Americans of color.
Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.
In an effort to boost workers in critical industries, Oregon lawmakers are considering a major investment in education and workforce development.
get more stories like this via email
Proposed by Gov. Kate Brown, the $200 million Future Ready bill is a package of proposals to lower barriers to construction, health care, manufacturing and technology jobs.
One of the proposals is $17 million for career pathways programs setting up short-term ways to earn credentials, with help from program navigators.
Mark Mitsui, president of Portland Community College, said the certificates are stackable, so people can get one credential, get a job, and then come back to school when they want to without starting over.
"And it creates this sort of virtuous upward-mobility cycle," Mitsui explained. "That is really what our workers in the state need in order to access living-wage jobs through education and training."
The bill aims to increase access for priority populations, including people of color, members of tribes, veterans and people in rural communities. The measure has support from business organizations. Groups such as the Associated Oregon Loggers say the measure has potential but would like their industry included in it.
The bill also includes workforce-readiness grants to remove barriers to education and training, such as the cost of child care and housing.
Patsy Richards, director of Long-Term CareWorks for the RISE Partnership, which delivers training and benefits and is connected with unions such as Service Employees International Union Local 503, said another important provision would make sure people's past training is not erased, noting people come to Oregon with experience.
"But they do not get credit for prior learning," Richards observed. "And so we make them take over all these courses and go through all these hoops where we should have a mechanism to assess and give them credit for prior learning, so they can move forward and move into our workforce quicker."
The bill includes $10 million for credit for prior learning.
Mitsui added a colleague once told him talent is universal, but opportunity is not.
"Future Ready Oregon, or Senate Bill 1545, is about making opportunity as universal as the talent around us by re-imagining the workforce system and creating more equitable opportunity through education and training for the new workscape," Mitsui concluded.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.
A new survey of students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority-Serving Institutions finds that lmost half have struggled with food insecurity in the past 30 days, including at schools in California.
In the report, funded by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, many students said they've had to choose between paying rent and buying food. Terrell Strayhorn, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Virginia Union University and director of its Center for the Study of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, said nearly half the respondents had lost a job during the pandemic.
"Without jobs, they are worried about housing, worried about their food, worried about basic needs and bills," he said. "Some of the students in our sample have had medical issues that are depending on those jobs, to either pay their medical bills or for health benefits."
In the survey, 55% of respondents said their housing situations also are unstable, and 20% said they've been homeless at some point in the past year.
Dr. Sharon Cobb, director of pre-licensure nursing programs and assistant professor at the Mervyn M. Dymally School of Nursing at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in Los Angeles, said sky-high rents there force many of the graduate students to commute from towns such as Lancaster, outside the city. Since they often have back-to-back medical rotations, finding a place to crash can be a big problem.
"Just in addition to housing insecurity, especially if you're living far-distance," she said, "you're now worried about, 'Do I need to sleep in my car for the next shift?' So, one of the emerging issues that has occurred is just temporary housing for health-care professional students."
Cobb said affordable child care is another pressing need among graduate students. The report called for more emergency assistance to students and for increased state and federal funding for HBCUs.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Annie E Casey Foundation contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Criminal Justice, Early Childhood Education, Education, Juvenile Justice, Welfare Reform. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.