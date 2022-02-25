Friday, February 25, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 25, 2022
The Chernobyl nuclear power plant site has been captured by Russian forces as they invade Ukraine. We have reaction from Ukrainian communities across the nation.

2022Talks - February 25, 2022
Russia invades Ukraine, drawing international condemnation and putting markets in turmoil, President Biden announces economic sanctions against Moscow, and U.S. troops deploy to Germany in response to the invasion.

The Yonder Report - February 24, 2022
COVID-19 infections drop in rural America while intrepid healthcare workers keep on caring for the sick; diversity on the upswing despite overall rural population decline; a new data tool to identify what exactly makes a rural-serving institution; and Americans are warned not to leave money on the table this tax season.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
Amid Statewide Enrollment Slump, Chicago Colleges Work to Re-Enroll Students

Friday, February 25, 2022   

Since the pandemic began, enrollment in Illinois community colleges has declined to its lowest point in years, and now, one school is working to keep students on track to graduate.

City Colleges of Chicago already has launched two major initiatives to get folks who may have left college during the pandemic to return, or to keep folks in school who are considering leaving.

Veronica Herrero, chief of staff and strategy for the schools, explained the Fresh Start program forgives debts for returning students, and the Future Ready initiative offers free education for high-demand fields.

"We want to make sure that these students, especially if they're doing well and want to complete, that we're making completion accessible and possible for them," Herrero noted.

According to the Illinois Community College Board, enrollment in community colleges across the state dropped from more than 271,000 in 2019 to about 230,000 in 2021, a decline likely partially attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the new programs, which are largely designed for current or returning students, City Colleges is working to attract students who graduated from Chicago Public Schools in 2020 and 2021 but did not enroll in higher ed.

Herrero pointed out efforts include financial support, free laptops, Wi-Fi connectivity for virtual education and additional academic aid.

"You know, we do everything we can to get the students enrolled in college as they're graduating high school," Herrero observed. "But we saw with the pandemic that many of our students were not able to because of family obligations or the issues brought upon them by the pandemic."

Harry S Truman College, one of City Colleges' schools located in northern Chicago, is also partnering with the Center on Education and Labor at New America to develop new strategies to re-enroll students who put their education on pause during the pandemic.

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.


