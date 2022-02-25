Friday, February 25, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 25, 2022
Play

The Chernobyl nuclear power plant site has been captured by Russian forces as they invade Ukraine. We have reaction from Ukrainian communities across the nation.

2022Talks - February 25, 2022
Play

Russia invades Ukraine, drawing international condemnation and putting markets in turmoil, President Biden announces economic sanctions against Moscow, and U.S. troops deploy to Germany in response to the invasion.

The Yonder Report - February 24, 2022
Play

COVID-19 infections drop in rural America while intrepid healthcare workers keep on caring for the sick; diversity on the upswing despite overall rural population decline; a new data tool to identify what exactly makes a rural-serving institution; and Americans are warned not to leave money on the table this tax season.

Social Issues  |  Peace    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Invasion of Ukraine Felt by Descendents in ND

Play

Friday, February 25, 2022   

Ukrainians, along with many Germans and Norwegians, accounted for most of the European settlers who landed in North Dakota. Now, their descendants worry about what lies ahead for the country's drive for freedom following Russia's invasion.

The Ukrainian Culture Institute (UCI), based in Dickinson, said locals with ties to the country are watching the developments with great concern.

Kate Kessel, executive director of the Institute, said through the Homestead Act, Ukrainian immigrants came to North Dakota for farmland. Younger generations are now steeped in the American way of life.

But she pointed out they still worry loved ones back in Ukraine facing the possibility of going back to Soviet-era rule.

"Ukraine just celebrated their 30th anniversary of freedom, so they are a young country yet," Kessel explained. "The people, they don't want to go back to their communists and be under communist rule. "

According to recent polling from the National Democratic Institute, roughly 75% of Ukrainians want to become a fully functioning democracy. World leaders opposed to Russian actions, including U.S. President Joe Biden, say the invasion is an attempt to reestablish the former Soviet Union.

The UCI was established in 1980 to preserve Ukrainian culture in North Dakota. Kessel noted as older immigrants and descendants retired, a number of them passed down their farms to their children. They are heartbroken to see loved ones across the globe not fully enjoy the freedoms they were afforded after coming to the U.S.

"Many of the older Ukrainians, they still have family, distant cousins, back in Ukraine," Kessel emphasized. "And of course, you know, any unrest over there in their homeland is very concerning to them."

Gov. Doug Burgum issued a statement condemning Russia's actions, saying, "Our thoughts are with those of Ukrainian heritage in North Dakota." The governor also expressed concern about North Dakota farmers and businesses with interests in Ukraine.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.


get more stories like this via email
The police killing of George Floyd sparked global protests over racial injustice, and Minnesota's Black community says issues remain despite convictions of officers in the case. (Mike Moen)

Social Issues

Amid Mpls. Police Verdict, Racial Healing, Inclusion Still Sought

Another guilty verdict has been reached related to the police killing of George Floyd. It coincides with calls to provide more ways for Black …

Social Issues

MN Asian American Coalition Builds on Policy, Including Anti-Hate

As it closes in on its first decade, a Minnesota organization connecting Asian American communities looks to have more of its voices included in …

Health and Wellness

MO Budget Bill Blocks Medicaid Patients from Accessing Planned Parenthood

Missouri's supplemental budget bill signed into law Thursday includes a provision to block patients who rely on Medicaid from accessing Planned Parent…

According to the Climate Forests campaign, intact old-growth forests can help regulate water flow across land surface and stabilize water table levels by affecting soil permeability. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

VA Groups Urge Feds to Protect Old-Growth Forests

The George Washington and Jefferson national forests cover 1.8 million acres of land across several states, including Virginia. Now, advocates are …

Social Issues

Amid Statewide Enrollment Slump, Chicago Colleges Work to Re-Enroll Students

Since the pandemic began, enrollment in Illinois community colleges has declined to its lowest point in years, and now, one school is working to keep …

Kris Brown with the Brady Campaign to End Gun Violence will headline the 8th Annual Progresssive Summit this weekend. (Danielle St. Laurent/Brady)

Social Issues

8th Annual Progressive Summit Takes Place This Weekend

This weekend, progressive groups will come together for the 8th annual Progressive Summit, which will be held online. The keynote speaker will be …

Social Issues

Sisolak Highlights Investments in Housing, Child Care In NV State of the State

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced multiple initiatives to lower the cost of living for everyday Nevadans in his 2022 State of the State speech on …

Environment

WA Could Be First State to Require New Building Electrification

Washington state could head to the front of the pack when it comes to electrifying new buildings. Proposals before the State Building Code Council …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021