Invasion of Ukraine Felt by Descendents in ND

Ukrainians, along with many Germans and Norwegians, accounted for most of the European settlers who landed in North Dakota. Now, their descendants worry about what lies ahead for the country's drive for freedom following Russia's invasion.
The Ukrainian Culture Institute (UCI), based in Dickinson, said locals with ties to the country are watching the developments with great concern.
Kate Kessel, executive director of the Institute, said through the Homestead Act, Ukrainian immigrants came to North Dakota for farmland. Younger generations are now steeped in the American way of life.
But she pointed out they still worry loved ones back in Ukraine facing the possibility of going back to Soviet-era rule.
"Ukraine just celebrated their 30th anniversary of freedom, so they are a young country yet," Kessel explained. "The people, they don't want to go back to their communists and be under communist rule. "
According to recent polling from the National Democratic Institute, roughly 75% of Ukrainians want to become a fully functioning democracy. World leaders opposed to Russian actions, including U.S. President Joe Biden, say the invasion is an attempt to reestablish the former Soviet Union.
The UCI was established in 1980 to preserve Ukrainian culture in North Dakota. Kessel noted as older immigrants and descendants retired, a number of them passed down their farms to their children. They are heartbroken to see loved ones across the globe not fully enjoy the freedoms they were afforded after coming to the U.S.
"Many of the older Ukrainians, they still have family, distant cousins, back in Ukraine," Kessel emphasized. "And of course, you know, any unrest over there in their homeland is very concerning to them."
Gov. Doug Burgum issued a statement condemning Russia's actions, saying, "Our thoughts are with those of Ukrainian heritage in North Dakota." The governor also expressed concern about North Dakota farmers and businesses with interests in Ukraine.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.
The new year is just around the corner, and one Ohio faith leader is asking folks to find comfort in community during uncertain times.
With the Omicron coronavirus variant surging, some folks may begin to feel isolated from their friends and loved ones.
Rev. Dr. Jack Sullivan, executive director of the Ohio Council of Churches, said relying on people in our community can be a powerful tool.
"I think it's important, especially now, during this era of COVID, that each of us lives as a continuing education student of life and the beautiful array of people who live on this Earth alongside us," Sullivan urged.
The pandemic has exacerbated mental-health concerns. In a November Gallup poll, only 34% of respondents said their mental health was "excellent," a 21-year low.
For those who need additional support, the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services offers a 24/7 toll-free emotional health hotline.
As part of building community in 2022, Sullivan advised people to speak out against hatred and divisiveness, and to go forward into the new year with a mindset of love and cooperation. The Ohio Council of Churches has several resources on its website for combatting racism and hate.
"We must be willing to avoid cooperating with hate and injustice and indifference, and instead cooperate and project love and peace and justice in the world and our communities," Sullivan contended.
Sullivan added community connection does not necessarily need to be in-person. Connecting virtually can also be a powerful tool for combatting stress and anxiety over challenges in the new year. For those who do meet up in-person, public health officials recommend wearing a mask, social distancing and getting vaccinated and boosted.
Disclosure: Ohio Council of Churches contributes to our fund for reporting on Human Rights/Racial Justice, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
BOSTON -- With a United Nations treaty banning nuclear weapons now in place, Massachusetts advocates for peace, including Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., are laying out their hopes for the future of nuclear-weapons policy.
Not a single nation with nuclear weapons ratified the international agreement, although more than 50 non-nuclear states did.
Markey said nuclear powers such as the U.S. are unlikely to surrender their arsenals and join the treaty any time soon.
"But even if we can see that nuclear weapons will not disappear overnight, we can at least work on measures that ensure that Hiroshima and Nagasaki will never be repeated," Markey urged.
Markey stated he plans to reintroduce a bill in the Senate that would require a congressional declaration of war before the president can authorize a nuclear-weapons launch, as well as urging President Joe Biden and the Senate to make cuts to defense spending on nuclear-weapons.
He added he wants any savings redirected to efforts to vaccinate every American against COVID-19.
Rev. Dr. William Barber, co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign, said our current military budget of $800 billion dwarfs the roughly $200 billion allocated for education, jobs and housing combined.
He noted it's more than the military budgets of China, Russia, North Korea, Iran and Iraq combined.
"The pandemic exposed the fissures of poverty, racism and how bad our public-health systems really are," Barber asserted. "Federal funding for emergency preparedness and health care has been on the decline for 15 years, while the military budget keeps going up, up, up, up."
Barber also pointed to research that found $1 billion in military spending creates roughly 11,200 jobs, while the same amount of money would create 26,000 jobs if it were invested in education, 16,000 jobs if it were put into clean energy, and 17,000 jobs in health care.
BOSTON -- Seventy-five years ago this Saturday, Imperial Japan announced its surrender, ending World War II.
Now, an American survivor of Iwo Jima is speaking out on the lessons to be learned, then and now.
Retired Navy Lieutenant (J.G.) Robert Pennoyer, 95, was just 19 when his unit helped occupy Japan's northern island of Hokkaido. He said it is a tribute to the Japanese culture that they were able to accept General Douglas MacArthur's help and transition to a democracy.
"They were able to change and become a peace-loving nation, and that was really a remarkable change," Pennoyer said. "But getting control of the military, getting rid of the military, not letting the military dominate their foreign policy, that was the key."
Pennoyer said he was amazed at how well the Japanese people treated American soldiers after the war.
A grandson of J.P. Morgan, he went on to become assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York under President Dwight Eisenhower and served on the boards at Columbia University and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Pennoyer said although we had no choice in World War II, the U.S. has become too quick in recent decades to use military force to impose our will on other countries.
"The trouble is not the military but the civilian leadership in the White House who, because of the hubris about our power, misuse it and abuse it and take us into unjust wars like the Iraq War and Vietnam," Pennoyer said.
Pennoyer counseled greater use of diplomacy and said we should spend much less money on the military and much more on foreign aid and domestic concerns such as education.
