Tuesday, March 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 1, 2022
Play

President Biden's State of the Union address will focus on Ukraine, climate, infrastructure and the economy, Texas holds 2022's first primary, and more abortions are now done with medication than surgery. ***Due to unforeseen events we have been training our new host Gina this week, and it has obviously resulted in a later upload time. We are working on this but might continue to slightly miss our usual 10pm ET deadline. We apologize for the inconvenience.***

2022Talks - March 1, 2022
Play

Ukraine's U.N. envoy describes disturbing scenes from the Russian invasion, President Biden faces a tough audience for his first State of the Union address, and a trucker convoy upset over COVID-19 rules heads east.

The Yonder Report - February 24, 2022
Play

COVID-19 infections drop in rural America while intrepid healthcare workers keep on caring for the sick; diversity on the upswing despite overall rural population decline; a new data tool to identify what exactly makes a rural-serving institution; and Americans are warned not to leave money on the table this tax season.

Social Issues  |  Criminal Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Critics: NC Courts Have “Wide Discretion” on BodyCam Footage Release

Play

Monday, February 28, 2022   

Under a 2016 law, footage from cameras worn by North Carolina police officers can only be released through court order. But critics say the process the courts use to determine whether footage should be released is discretionary and often results in drastically different outcomes.

Groups such as Emancipate NC say the problem is highlighted by the recent decisions of a Superior Court Judge to deny an application for general release of footage during a 2020 "no knock" raid, while approving the release of body-camera footage of the shooting of Daniel Turcios by Raleigh police.

Durham civil rights attorney Abraham Rubert-Schewel of Tin Fulton Walker & Owen PLLC, explained that the current statue gives judges wide discretion.

"Part of the complexity," said Rubert-Schewel, "is that courts across the state and court systems across the state have very different procedural mechanisms for how they handle body-camera petitions and release of footage in general."

Last fall state lawmakers passed legislation that bars law-enforcement agencies from sharing body-camera footage with family members, who now must petition a court for access to footage.

Rubert-Schewel said the threshold of whether the recorded scene is a "critical incident" is often used to rule against releasing footage.

He pointed out that a critical incident typically means someone was seriously injured, died or was shot, but notes it's not a requirement of the state's body-camera release statute.

"I think it's important for the public to know that there is no critical incident standard written into the statute," said Rubert-Schewel. "That is not part of the statute; that is a standard that the city or law enforcement has put into place."

Schewel said access to body-camera footage is critical for the public to be able to weigh in on what types of police actions are considered acceptable. He added that most people have a limited understanding of how police operate in certain cases.

"An example of this is no-knock raids or raids of people's homes," said Rubert-Schewel. "This occurs somewhat frequently in North Carolina, and I think that the public really has very little to no conception of this or how it works unless it's actually happened to you."

According to federal data, nearly half of police departments in the country use body-worn cameras.




get more stories like this via email
The California Department of Public Health's new mask guidance still recommends masks for the unvaccinated indoors at school settings, but does not require them. (Drubot Dean/Adobestock)

Social Issues

CA School Districts Can Drop Mask Mandate in 2 Weeks

School districts across California can stop requiring students and staff to wear masks in two weeks, since the state announced Monday it is dropping …

Social Issues

FL Coalition Wins National Grant to Improve Rural Higher Ed

Some national funding is headed toward Southwest Florida to help boost rural learning and workforce systems. CivicLab, a national nonprofit …

Environment

Report: BBB Would Put U.S. Carbon Emissions-Reduction Goals Within Reach

Ahead of tonight's State of the Union address and on the heels of a new United Nations' climate change report, a new analysis found clean-energy …

The Ross County Courthouse served as Ohio's first statehouse in 1803. (Ohio History Connection)

Social Issues

Happy Statehood Day, Ohio!

Ohio's heritage is on display as the Buckeye State marks 219 years since its founding. On March 1, 1803, our first governor, Edward Tiffin, and the …

Social Issues

Colorado's Clean-Energy Goals Hinge on Skilled Workforce

This story was produced with original reporting from Ramona Schindelheim for WorkingNationBroadcast version by Eric Galatas for Colorado News Connecti…

The bill also calls for establishing a study committee to research the feasibility of a statewide "Safe Streets" initiative. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

IN Advocates Push for New Protections for 'Vulnerable Road Users'

Cyclists in Indiana are pushing for new protections on the road, and are urging lawmakers to pass a bill which would ensure drivers who injure or …

Health and Wellness

Groups Push Back Against Attempt to Repeal Medicaid Expansion

Groups advocating for health-care access for all Missourians urged the state Senate to reject a proposed constitutional amendment to undermine Medicai…

Social Issues

Baltimore Co. Ordered to Resubmit Redistricting Plan In Compliance With VRA

A federal judge has ordered the Baltimore County Council to scrap its redistricting plan after a lawsuit brought by Black residents and civil-rights g…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021