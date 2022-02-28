Tuesday, March 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 1, 2022
President Biden's State of the Union address will focus on Ukraine, climate, infrastructure and the economy, Texas holds 2022's first primary, and more abortions are now done with medication than surgery. ***Due to unforeseen events we have been training our new host Gina this week, and it has obviously resulted in a later upload time. We are working on this but might continue to slightly miss our usual 10pm ET deadline. We apologize for the inconvenience.***

2022Talks - March 1, 2022
Ukraine's U.N. envoy describes disturbing scenes from the Russian invasion, President Biden faces a tough audience for his first State of the Union address, and a trucker convoy upset over COVID-19 rules heads east.

The Yonder Report - February 24, 2022
COVID-19 infections drop in rural America while intrepid healthcare workers keep on caring for the sick; diversity on the upswing despite overall rural population decline; a new data tool to identify what exactly makes a rural-serving institution; and Americans are warned not to leave money on the table this tax season.

MN Looks to Return to Full Funding of Outdoors

Monday, February 28, 2022   

It's been two decades since Minnesota created a special account to fund aspects of outdoor recreation. Over time, some of the funding has gone elsewhere, prompting new legislation to restore subsidies.

Back in 2000, a law was adopted to set aside a portion of lottery-ticket sales to annual funding for things such as hunting and fishing resources, as well as parks and trails. But during lean budget years, some money was shifted to the general fund.

Former state Sen. Bob Lessard helped lead the effort for the original plan. Last week, he testified in support of a bill to restore original, higher levels.

"There should be no tinkering with the money," said Lessard, "'cause once you start going down that path, I can tell you you're opening Pandora's box."

The bill advanced and was sent to another Senate committee. There's a companion bill in the House and both measures have bipartisan support.

But it remains unclear if the proposal will win final approval with other pressing matters before lawmakers.

Attorney Brian Rice - general counsel for the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board - said as in 2000, Minnesota now has a sizable budget surplus. He argued this shouldn't be viewed as funding new initiatives.

"When you have these dedicated funds it makes it so much easier to plan and to build out the programs," said Rice. "And not just build them, but really to sustain them."

The effort comes as the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources gathers public input on how to bolster its overall budget amid downward trends in revenue from hunting and fishing license fees.

Agency leaders cite waning interest in these activities from younger generations.




