MN Looks to Return to Full Funding of Outdoors

School districts across California can stop requiring students and staff to wear masks in two weeks, since the state announced Monday it is dropping the mask mandate in schools after March 11.



The California Department of Public Health now only strongly recommends people wear masks in schools, given plunging caseloads and hospitalizations, and rising vaccination rates.



Jeff Freitas, president of the California Federation of Teachers, applauded the move but hopes local districts will keep equity in mind when deciding whether to drop the mandate.



"Our Black and brown communities have been higher hit with COVID rates, higher hit with deaths, and lower vaccination rates," Freitas explained. "The school districts that are serving those communities need to keep that in mind when they are making that decision."



San Francisco schools are keeping the mandate for now and the Los Angeles Unified School District may need to keep its mask rules in place through the end of the year in accordance with its labor agreement. More than 1,000 school districts in California now will be able to re-evaluate mask policies.



The change brings California in line with updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Freitas emphasized schools need to keep providing high-quality masks for teachers and students who wish to wear them.



"There are many people that have autoimmune situations or higher risk," Freitas pointed out. "They need to continue to wear masks, and it needs to be OK. Schools need to create an environment where people don't feel harassed if they continue to wear masks."



Schools are advised to continue their push to get more students vaccinated and to offer free testing.



Some national funding is headed toward Southwest Florida to help boost rural learning and workforce systems.



CivicLab, a national nonprofit promoting civic collaboration, announced today five rural partnerships will get to divvy up a $750,000 grant to help facilitate training, provide technical assistance and direct financial support to benefit low-income learners, including adults entering or reentering workforce training programs.



Tessa LeSage, director of the FutureMakers Coalition, which plans to use the grant funds to improve education outcomes in Hendry County.



"We're very excited," LeSage remarked. "We're at the very beginning stages of this. Nothing like this has really been done in Hendry before, so we're happy to have such amazing partners including Florida Gulf Coast University, The Joseph Project, the Hendry County EDC (Economic Development Council)."



LeSage's coalition includes more than 300 different stakeholders, including people from the business and education community coming together to help solve the complete challenges in workforce and education in rural counties. Other states receiving grants include Texas, Indiana, New Mexico and California.



Dakota Pawlicki, director of Talent Hubs for CivicLab, said the application process for the grant was very competitive. However, they felt the FutureMakers Coalition demonstrated they had the relationships, capacity and capability to make real change.



"They have a great opportunity to work with their local school system," Pawlicki explained. "Their superintendent is on board and there to make sure that people have the kind of education skills they need, particularly as new business start coming into southwest Florida."



With funding support from Ascendium Education Group, partnerships will now work together to accomplish a system- and program-level plan to improve education and workforce outcomes for their residents, including helping with job placements, credential completion and social mobility. Each partnership will receive support during a two-year cycle of the initiative.



