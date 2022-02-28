Tuesday, March 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 1, 2022
President Biden's State of the Union address will focus on Ukraine, climate, infrastructure and the economy, Texas holds 2022's first primary, and more abortions are now done with medication than surgery. ***Due to unforeseen events we have been training our new host Gina this week, and it has obviously resulted in a later upload time. We are working on this but might continue to slightly miss our usual 10pm ET deadline. We apologize for the inconvenience.***

2022Talks - March 1, 2022
Ukraine's U.N. envoy describes disturbing scenes from the Russian invasion, President Biden faces a tough audience for his first State of the Union address, and a trucker convoy upset over COVID-19 rules heads east.

The Yonder Report - February 24, 2022
COVID-19 infections drop in rural America while intrepid healthcare workers keep on caring for the sick; diversity on the upswing despite overall rural population decline; a new data tool to identify what exactly makes a rural-serving institution; and Americans are warned not to leave money on the table this tax season.

IL Advocates Push for Greater Awareness of Soil Health

Monday, February 28, 2022   

Illinois environmental advocates are pushing lawmakers in Springfield to recognize the importance of soil health.

The General Assembly is considering a resolution that would establish the second full week of March this year as Soil Health Week, and March 9 as Soil Health Day.

Liz Rupel - lead organizer with the Illinois Stewardship Alliance - said the event will feature a series of virtual talks and discussions with lawmakers, farmers and experts in the field of sustainable agriculture.

"So it's an educational opportunity," said Rupel, "for really anybody in the food system who wants to learn about ways that farmers are building soil health from all the way up in the city of Chicago down to southern Illinois."

According to a report from the state, Illinois invested nearly $7 million in soil nutrient loss research and education programs from 2019 to 2020.

The resolution passed out of the Senate's environment committee with a recommendation to adopt, although the full chamber still needs to approve the measure.

Rupel said the event also will be an opportunity for folks to learn more about the state's expansive Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy - which, in part, aims to keep nutrients from agricultural operations out of the state's waters.

The initiative seeks to reduce nitrogen in Illinois waters by 15% and phosphorus by 25% by 2025.

"This event and the resolution," said Rupel, "can be a vehicle to reach those who don't understand how healthy soil can benefit our food and our drinking water."

Per the strategy's biennial report, from 2019 to 2020, partners in the state's agriculture sector invested nearly $27 million implementing the nutrient loss-reduction strategy.

Folks can register for the virtual event online at the Illinois Stewardship Alliance's website.




