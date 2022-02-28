Tuesday, March 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 1, 2022
President Biden's State of the Union address will focus on Ukraine, climate, infrastructure and the economy, Texas holds 2022's first primary, and more abortions are now done with medication than surgery. ***Due to unforeseen events we have been training our new host Gina this week, and it has obviously resulted in a later upload time. We are working on this but might continue to slightly miss our usual 10pm ET deadline. We apologize for the inconvenience.***

2022Talks - March 1, 2022
Ukraine's U.N. envoy describes disturbing scenes from the Russian invasion, President Biden faces a tough audience for his first State of the Union address, and a trucker convoy upset over COVID-19 rules heads east.

The Yonder Report - February 24, 2022
COVID-19 infections drop in rural America while intrepid healthcare workers keep on caring for the sick; diversity on the upswing despite overall rural population decline; a new data tool to identify what exactly makes a rural-serving institution; and Americans are warned not to leave money on the table this tax season.

During Parent Leadership Month, Advocates Push to Fund Helpline

Monday, February 28, 2022   

As National Parent Leadership Month draws to a close, advocates are calling on lawmakers - who are writing the new state budget - to fund programs that support families' emotional health.

In January, Gov. Gavin Newsom's budget proposal included $4.7 million to fund the Parents Anonymous helpline, where trained counselors to listen to parents and youths and link them to resources.

Antonia Rios is a California mom who went to work for Parents Anonymous after benefiting first-hand from its counseling service. She's now a senior parent partner and a chair of national and California parent leadership teams with the group.

"The help, support, strength and hope my children and I received changed our lives for the better," said Rios. "We are resilient. The circle of violence has been broken in my family."

Parents and youths can call the helpline at 855-4-A-PARENT or sign up for free weekly online support groups. The Parents Anonymous helpline, run by the nonprofit Raising the Future, has answered more than 1.5 million calls since it was established in March 2019.

Arizona State University teacher and researcher Elizabeth Harris PhD co-authored a study in the journal Child and Health Services Review, that found that the helpline and support groups are making a dent in child abuse and neglect.

"And that evaluation showed that her program substantially reduced the number of parents who ended up in the child welfare system and the number of children who ended up in the child welfare system," said Harris.

The group also helped lobby for an extension of COVID-related paid sick leave. The Legislature has until June to approve the state budget.




