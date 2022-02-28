Tuesday, March 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 1, 2022
Play

President Biden's State of the Union address will focus on Ukraine, climate, infrastructure and the economy, Texas holds 2022's first primary, and more abortions are now done with medication than surgery. ***Due to unforeseen events we have been training our new host Gina this week, and it has obviously resulted in a later upload time. We are working on this but might continue to slightly miss our usual 10pm ET deadline. We apologize for the inconvenience.***

2022Talks - March 1, 2022
Play

Ukraine's U.N. envoy describes disturbing scenes from the Russian invasion, President Biden faces a tough audience for his first State of the Union address, and a trucker convoy upset over COVID-19 rules heads east.

The Yonder Report - February 24, 2022
Play

COVID-19 infections drop in rural America while intrepid healthcare workers keep on caring for the sick; diversity on the upswing despite overall rural population decline; a new data tool to identify what exactly makes a rural-serving institution; and Americans are warned not to leave money on the table this tax season.

Social Issues  |  Human Rights/Racial Justice    News
NY Immigration Coalition Urges U.S. to Welcome Ukrainian Refugees

Play

Monday, February 28, 2022   

The New York Immigration Coalition is among the groups urging the U.S. to take in as many Ukrainian refugees as possible, as Ukraine faces an ongoing invasion by Russia.

New York has roughly 150,000 Ukrainian residents, the largest population in the nation. Gov. Kathy Hochul has said New York is prepared to coordinate with the Biden administration to accept refugees fleeing the conflict.

Nicole Catá, director of immigrant rights policy for the New York Immigration Coalition, said she hopes to see resources directed to beefing up the refugee program.

"It's been an absolutely devastating week for Ukrainians both at home and abroad," said Catá. "And our strongest message is that the NYIC will always stand with those seeking a safe haven from violence and war. And we're urging the United States to take as many refugees in as possible."

Cata said the U.S. needs to strengthen and rebuild its refugee program, after the former Trump administration gutted it. The former president halted the program multiple times, and set the ceiling for admitting refugees lower than ever.

More than 100 recipients of DACA, the Deferred Action for Children Arrivals program, and more than 1,700 international students are from Ukraine. Catá said she hopes the Biden administration will put measures into place protecting them from deportation.

"We're calling for an immediate designation of temporary protected status," said Catá, "or deferred enforced departure or special student relief for the tens of thousands of Ukrainians who are in the United States already, and without a permanent status in the U.S."

Special student relief refers to a Homeland Security program that removes visa restrictions for students - such as duration of stay and ability to work off-campus - when "emergent" circumstances occur, such as war or military conflict.




