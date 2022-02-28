Tuesday, March 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 1, 2022
Play

President Biden's State of the Union address will focus on Ukraine, climate, infrastructure and the economy, Texas holds 2022's first primary, and more abortions are now done with medication than surgery. ***Due to unforeseen events we have been training our new host Gina this week, and it has obviously resulted in a later upload time. We are working on this but might continue to slightly miss our usual 10pm ET deadline. We apologize for the inconvenience.***

2022Talks - March 1, 2022
Play

Ukraine's U.N. envoy describes disturbing scenes from the Russian invasion, President Biden faces a tough audience for his first State of the Union address, and a trucker convoy upset over COVID-19 rules heads east.

The Yonder Report - February 24, 2022
Play

COVID-19 infections drop in rural America while intrepid healthcare workers keep on caring for the sick; diversity on the upswing despite overall rural population decline; a new data tool to identify what exactly makes a rural-serving institution; and Americans are warned not to leave money on the table this tax season.

Social Issues  |  Hunger/Food/Nutrition    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Program Providing Extra Fruit, Vegetables to Kids Set to Expire

Play

Monday, February 28, 2022   

Advocates warn that low-income families may have to cut back on fruits and vegetables starting in April - if Congress allows part of their food benefits to expire.

President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan bumped up the amount families get to buy fruits and vegetables as part of the Women Infants and Children program, called WIC.

Shannon Whaley - director or research and evaluation for Public Health Foundation Enterprises WIC program, a part of Heluna Health in LA - said unless Congress extends that bump by March 11, benefits go back to $9 a month for kids younger than five.

"For a child to intake all their monthly vegetables, 5 fruits and vegetables a day, a child would need $48 a month," said Whaley. "What the cash-value benefit bump has done is enable the WIC program to provide half of those fruits and vegetables, so $24 a month."

In California, almost a million low-income pregnant women, mothers of newborns and children younger than five depend on WIC.

Brian Dittmeier - senior director of public policy for the National WIC Association - said the benefit helps families afford healthy food, and boosts farmers and retailers in the process.

"Access to healthy foods in early childhood can shape lifelong taste preferences and build healthier diets in the long run," said Dittmeier.

UCLA Fielding School of Public Health Professor of Community Health Sciences May Wang is an expert on WIC. She said in the past, adding more vegetables to the program produced measurable results.

"When WIC had that change in the food package in 2009," said Wang, "we saw a decrease in childhood obesity in the 3- to 5-year-olds."

Kiran Saluja - the executive director for the PHFE WIC Program in LA - said Congress should extend the benefit until September and then make the new rates permanent.

"When Congress goes in," said Saluja, "whether they do an omnibus bill which would take us through September or they do a continuing resolution through September, we want to make sure that this fruit and vegetable benefit continues to stay."




get more stories like this via email
The California Department of Public Health's new mask guidance still recommends masks for the unvaccinated indoors at school settings, but does not require them. (Drubot Dean/Adobestock)

Social Issues

CA School Districts Can Drop Mask Mandate in 2 Weeks

School districts across California can stop requiring students and staff to wear masks in two weeks, since the state announced Monday it is dropping …

Social Issues

FL Coalition Wins National Grant to Improve Rural Higher Ed

Some national funding is headed toward Southwest Florida to help boost rural learning and workforce systems. CivicLab, a national nonprofit …

Environment

Report: BBB Would Put U.S. Carbon Emissions-Reduction Goals Within Reach

Ahead of tonight's State of the Union address and on the heels of a new United Nations' climate change report, a new analysis found clean-energy …

The Ross County Courthouse served as Ohio's first statehouse in 1803. (Ohio History Connection)

Social Issues

Happy Statehood Day, Ohio!

Ohio's heritage is on display as the Buckeye State marks 219 years since its founding. On March 1, 1803, our first governor, Edward Tiffin, and the …

Social Issues

Colorado's Clean-Energy Goals Hinge on Skilled Workforce

This story was produced with original reporting from Ramona Schindelheim for WorkingNationBroadcast version by Eric Galatas for Colorado News Connecti…

The bill also calls for establishing a study committee to research the feasibility of a statewide "Safe Streets" initiative. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

IN Advocates Push for New Protections for 'Vulnerable Road Users'

Cyclists in Indiana are pushing for new protections on the road, and are urging lawmakers to pass a bill which would ensure drivers who injure or …

Health and Wellness

Groups Push Back Against Attempt to Repeal Medicaid Expansion

Groups advocating for health-care access for all Missourians urged the state Senate to reject a proposed constitutional amendment to undermine Medicai…

Social Issues

Baltimore Co. Ordered to Resubmit Redistricting Plan In Compliance With VRA

A federal judge has ordered the Baltimore County Council to scrap its redistricting plan after a lawsuit brought by Black residents and civil-rights g…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021