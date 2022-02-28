Statewide "Guaranteed Basic Income" Launches in New Mexico

In the next few days, more than 300 undocumented or mixed-immigration-status New Mexico families will begin receiving $500 monthly for the next year, part of the first statewide "Guaranteed Basic Income" program.



Launched by a coalition of immigrant-based and advocacy organizations, more than 2,000 applications were received by mid-February.



Marcela Díaz, executive director of Somos Un Pueblo Unido, said the 330 participants from 13 counties were randomly selected to ensure strong representation from rural and urban communities.



"This is the first project that is solely focused on trying to figure out how cash assistance helps these mixed-status families," Díaz explained. "How it impacts their educational outcomes, their work decisions, their health outcomes."



The New Mexico pilot was designed by community-based and advocacy groups with funding from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and UpTogether.



Guaranteed Basic Income programs are primarily designed to provide families earning low incomes a basic level of financial security through recurring cash payments, with no strings attached.



Diaz pointed out the New Mexico program will explore how cash assistance impacts immigrant families who are regularly excluded from traditional economic relief, safety net programs, and worker benefit programs. She noted during the pandemic, mixed-status families were not eligible for the thousands of dollars in stimulus payments received by others.



"It's really difficult to get bypassed in these really difficult times and have to make do without that additional support while being the last to leave the job, the first to return and really being essential," Diaz observed.



New Mexico Voices for Children will lead the evaluation of the project by surveying participants on how unrestricted cash alters family finances and other outcomes.



A coalition of immigrants and allies in Michigan has kicked off a week of action, urging the Legislature to take up bills to restore the ability of any resident to get a driver's license, regardless of immigration status.



Since 2008, Michigan has required proof of permanent legal residency to get a driver's license.



Nelly Fuentes, immigrant justice coordinator for We the People Action Fund, pointed out a driver's license or state ID is not only needed for driving, but for opening a bank account, renting or buying a home, getting health insurance and more.



"Things like getting a library card, you know, buying NyQuil at your pharmacy," Fuentes outlined. "Things like picking up some prescriptions, going to the doctor, what is the very first thing that they ask you? Your insurance card and your identification."



The measures, House Bill 4835 and House Bill 4836, were first introduced last fall, but a public hearing was canceled at the last minute. This week, groups are urging the Michigan Legislature to reschedule a hearing and get the bills back on track.



Alsina McMorris, community member and administrative fellow at the African Bureau for Immigration and Social Affairs, has lived in Michigan with her family for almost 10 years. Her husband had a driver's license, but it expired in March 2019. Shortly afterward, she said he was stopped by police for an apparent issue with his headlights, and was then detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.



"Knowing that we did not have an option to get a driver's license in Michigan, we had reached out to our native land and where we got an international driver's license," McMorris explained. "But that did not make a difference."



In Congress, some lawmakers back a pathway to citizenship for the nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S., most recently in the Build Back Better bill. Although it stalled in the Senate, Michigan groups say it is still a critical issue, and the state should do what it can.



