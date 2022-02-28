Tuesday, March 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 1, 2022
Play

President Biden's State of the Union address will focus on Ukraine, climate, infrastructure and the economy, Texas holds 2022's first primary, and more abortions are now done with medication than surgery. ***Due to unforeseen events we have been training our new host Gina this week, and it has obviously resulted in a later upload time. We are working on this but might continue to slightly miss our usual 10pm ET deadline. We apologize for the inconvenience.***

2022Talks - March 1, 2022
Play

Ukraine's U.N. envoy describes disturbing scenes from the Russian invasion, President Biden faces a tough audience for his first State of the Union address, and a trucker convoy upset over COVID-19 rules heads east.

The Yonder Report - February 24, 2022
Play

COVID-19 infections drop in rural America while intrepid healthcare workers keep on caring for the sick; diversity on the upswing despite overall rural population decline; a new data tool to identify what exactly makes a rural-serving institution; and Americans are warned not to leave money on the table this tax season.

Social Issues  |  Immigrant    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Statewide "Guaranteed Basic Income" Launches in New Mexico

Play

Monday, February 28, 2022   

In the next few days, more than 300 undocumented or mixed-immigration-status New Mexico families will begin receiving $500 monthly for the next year, part of the first statewide "Guaranteed Basic Income" program.

Launched by a coalition of immigrant-based and advocacy organizations, more than 2,000 applications were received by mid-February.

Marcela Díaz, executive director of Somos Un Pueblo Unido, said the 330 participants from 13 counties were randomly selected to ensure strong representation from rural and urban communities.

"This is the first project that is solely focused on trying to figure out how cash assistance helps these mixed-status families," Díaz explained. "How it impacts their educational outcomes, their work decisions, their health outcomes."

The New Mexico pilot was designed by community-based and advocacy groups with funding from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and UpTogether.

Guaranteed Basic Income programs are primarily designed to provide families earning low incomes a basic level of financial security through recurring cash payments, with no strings attached.

Diaz pointed out the New Mexico program will explore how cash assistance impacts immigrant families who are regularly excluded from traditional economic relief, safety net programs, and worker benefit programs. She noted during the pandemic, mixed-status families were not eligible for the thousands of dollars in stimulus payments received by others.

"It's really difficult to get bypassed in these really difficult times and have to make do without that additional support while being the last to leave the job, the first to return and really being essential," Diaz observed.

New Mexico Voices for Children will lead the evaluation of the project by surveying participants on how unrestricted cash alters family finances and other outcomes.

Disclosure: New Mexico Voices for Children/KIDS COUNT contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Early Childhood Education, Human Rights/Racial Justice, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
The California Department of Public Health's new mask guidance still recommends masks for the unvaccinated indoors at school settings, but does not require them. (Drubot Dean/Adobestock)

Social Issues

CA School Districts Can Drop Mask Mandate in 2 Weeks

School districts across California can stop requiring students and staff to wear masks in two weeks, since the state announced Monday it is dropping …

Social Issues

FL Coalition Wins National Grant to Improve Rural Higher Ed

Some national funding is headed toward Southwest Florida to help boost rural learning and workforce systems. CivicLab, a national nonprofit …

Environment

Report: BBB Would Put U.S. Carbon Emissions-Reduction Goals Within Reach

Ahead of tonight's State of the Union address and on the heels of a new United Nations' climate change report, a new analysis found clean-energy …

The Ross County Courthouse served as Ohio's first statehouse in 1803. (Ohio History Connection)

Social Issues

Happy Statehood Day, Ohio!

Ohio's heritage is on display as the Buckeye State marks 219 years since its founding. On March 1, 1803, our first governor, Edward Tiffin, and the …

Social Issues

Colorado's Clean-Energy Goals Hinge on Skilled Workforce

This story was produced with original reporting from Ramona Schindelheim for WorkingNationBroadcast version by Eric Galatas for Colorado News Connecti…

The bill also calls for establishing a study committee to research the feasibility of a statewide "Safe Streets" initiative. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

IN Advocates Push for New Protections for 'Vulnerable Road Users'

Cyclists in Indiana are pushing for new protections on the road, and are urging lawmakers to pass a bill which would ensure drivers who injure or …

Health and Wellness

Groups Push Back Against Attempt to Repeal Medicaid Expansion

Groups advocating for health-care access for all Missourians urged the state Senate to reject a proposed constitutional amendment to undermine Medicai…

Social Issues

Baltimore Co. Ordered to Resubmit Redistricting Plan In Compliance With VRA

A federal judge has ordered the Baltimore County Council to scrap its redistricting plan after a lawsuit brought by Black residents and civil-rights g…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021