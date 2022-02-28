Tuesday, March 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 1, 2022
Play

President Biden's State of the Union address will focus on Ukraine, climate, infrastructure and the economy, Texas holds 2022's first primary, and more abortions are now done with medication than surgery. ***Due to unforeseen events we have been training our new host Gina this week, and it has obviously resulted in a later upload time. We are working on this but might continue to slightly miss our usual 10pm ET deadline. We apologize for the inconvenience.***

2022Talks - March 1, 2022
Play

Ukraine's U.N. envoy describes disturbing scenes from the Russian invasion, President Biden faces a tough audience for his first State of the Union address, and a trucker convoy upset over COVID-19 rules heads east.

The Yonder Report - February 24, 2022
Play

COVID-19 infections drop in rural America while intrepid healthcare workers keep on caring for the sick; diversity on the upswing despite overall rural population decline; a new data tool to identify what exactly makes a rural-serving institution; and Americans are warned not to leave money on the table this tax season.

Health and Wellness  |  Reproductive Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Proposed Bill Would Increase Contraceptive Access Among Rural Women

Play

Monday, February 28, 2022   

Nearly 300,000 Kentucky women live in counties lacking a health center providing contraceptive methods such as the birth-control pill.

Advocates in eastern Kentucky say proposed legislation would boost access to the full variety of birth-control methods in rural counties and help lower the number of unintended pregnancies.

Mimi Pickering, team leader for All Access EKY, a project working to increase the availability of comprehensive reproductive-health services in Appalachia, said cost and the need to make frequent trips to health clinics or pharmacies to get and refill prescriptions are major barriers.

"And this can mean having to leave work or having to find and pay for child care," Pickering explained. "Or, for many, locating transportation. So these are real obstacles to getting long-term and consistent access to birth control."

Rep. Josie Raymond, D-Louisville, Rep. Attica Scott, D-Louisville, Rep. Kelly Flood, D-Lexington, and Rep. Susan Westrom, D-Lexington, sponsored House Bill 300, which would require insurance coverage of all FDA-approved contraceptive methods, with no cost-sharing and without the requirement for a prescription. Under the legislation, insurance companies also would have to cover a 12-month supply of contraceptives at one time.

Pickering pointed out when contraceptives are widely available and easier to acquire, pregnancy rates go down.

"It should be the goal of all Kentuckians, including members of the General Assembly, to reduce the number of unintended pregnancies in Kentucky," Pickering asserted. "And the best way to do that is to increase access and affordability of birth control for all who desire to use it. "

A study by researchers at Washington University found providing birth control to women at no cost substantially reduces unplanned pregnancies and cuts abortion rates by 62% to 78%.

Tamara Weider, state director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, said another bill known as House Bill 3, would add onerous requirements for abortion providers and patients.

"It's going to require patients to complete an in-person visit, effectively prohibiting safe telemedicine abortion," Weider noted. "So these restrictions that are in House Bill 3 fly in the face of the current medical, scientific guidance."

The bill is currently being considered by the Veteran's, Military Affairs, and Public Protection committee.


get more stories like this via email
The California Department of Public Health's new mask guidance still recommends masks for the unvaccinated indoors at school settings, but does not require them. (Drubot Dean/Adobestock)

Social Issues

CA School Districts Can Drop Mask Mandate in 2 Weeks

School districts across California can stop requiring students and staff to wear masks in two weeks, since the state announced Monday it is dropping …

Social Issues

FL Coalition Wins National Grant to Improve Rural Higher Ed

Some national funding is headed toward Southwest Florida to help boost rural learning and workforce systems. CivicLab, a national nonprofit …

Environment

Report: BBB Would Put U.S. Carbon Emissions-Reduction Goals Within Reach

Ahead of tonight's State of the Union address and on the heels of a new United Nations' climate change report, a new analysis found clean-energy …

The Ross County Courthouse served as Ohio's first statehouse in 1803. (Ohio History Connection)

Social Issues

Happy Statehood Day, Ohio!

Ohio's heritage is on display as the Buckeye State marks 219 years since its founding. On March 1, 1803, our first governor, Edward Tiffin, and the …

Social Issues

Colorado's Clean-Energy Goals Hinge on Skilled Workforce

This story was produced with original reporting from Ramona Schindelheim for WorkingNationBroadcast version by Eric Galatas for Colorado News Connecti…

The bill also calls for establishing a study committee to research the feasibility of a statewide "Safe Streets" initiative. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

IN Advocates Push for New Protections for 'Vulnerable Road Users'

Cyclists in Indiana are pushing for new protections on the road, and are urging lawmakers to pass a bill which would ensure drivers who injure or …

Health and Wellness

Groups Push Back Against Attempt to Repeal Medicaid Expansion

Groups advocating for health-care access for all Missourians urged the state Senate to reject a proposed constitutional amendment to undermine Medicai…

Social Issues

Baltimore Co. Ordered to Resubmit Redistricting Plan In Compliance With VRA

A federal judge has ordered the Baltimore County Council to scrap its redistricting plan after a lawsuit brought by Black residents and civil-rights g…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021