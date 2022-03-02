Wednesday, March 2, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 2, 2022
President Joe Biden addresses nation on economy and Ukraine; Biden's SCOTUS nominee gets another nod; groups in WI call for more action into a Senator's alleged unethical behavior; and Maine looks to create more clean energy jobs.

2022Talks - March 2, 2022
President Biden gives his first State of the Union address; Congress debates a measure to support veterans exposed to toxic chemicals; a Wisconsin election probe pushes to decertify election results.

The Yonder Report - February 24, 2022
COVID-19 infections drop in rural America while intrepid healthcare workers keep on caring for the sick; diversity on the upswing despite overall rural population decline; a new data tool to identify what exactly makes a rural-serving institution; and Americans are warned not to leave money on the table this tax season.

Social Issues  |  Campaign Finance Reform/Money in Pol    News
Groups Push for Greater Accountability for WI Senator

Wednesday, March 2, 2022   

Members of social-justice organizations gathered outside the Wisconsin State Capitol on Tuesday in an effort to draw attention to allegations of unethical behavior by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who has faced criticism in recent years for endorsing tax laws that benefit him personally.

Miranda Stark, deputy program director for the group Opportunity Wisconsin, said Johnson's personal net worth is 400 times greater than that of the median American household, which the Federal Reserve estimated was less than $122,000 in 2020.

"Now this didn't just happen on its own, and it certainly wasn't because of some smart investing," she said. "Sen. Ron Johnson, time and time again, has prioritized his personal profits over the people of Wisconsin."

Multiple investigations found that in 2017, Johnson pushed for tax breaks that directly benefited not only his personal holdings, but those of his largest donors as well. Johnson has said those measures benefited a wide swath of businesses across the country, spurring economic development and job creation.

However, Stark said the 2017 tax law encourages large companies to leave the state, in part through significantly reducing tax rates on profits brought back from overseas.

Richard Hampton, a former employee of Hufcor, a Janesville-based company which last year announced plans to close its Wisconsin manufacturing plant to move operations to Mexico, said the town has lost many of its jobs in recent years.

"We need jobs there in Janesville," he said. "We're losing all our big companies. We lost General Motors, we lost Lear Seating, now we lost Hufcor."

Based on filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Opportunity Wisconsin calculated that Johnson's estimated net worth at about $48 million in 2020.

Disclosure: Opportunity Wisconsin contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Civic Engagement, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


Environmental groups are circulating a petition asking elected officials to oppose a mining exploration project at Conglomerate Mesa near the town of Lone Pine, Calif. (Brian Ferwerd/BLM)

Environment

Groups Fight Proposed Mining Exploration Near Death Valley

Local environmental groups are voicing their concerns about a proposed mining exploration project about two miles west of California's Death Valley…

Social Issues

Study: Gender-Affirming Care Decreases Depression for Trans Youth

Depression and thoughts of suicide are higher among transgender youth. But studies show that gender-affirming care improves their mental health…

Health and Wellness

Weaving Personal Stories into IA Mental-Health Policy Debates

Iowa is considering proposals to address access issues for people seeking mental-health care. And it isn't just lobbyists meeting with lawmakers; …

In a new survey, Arkansas Medicaid applicants said they've experienced such issues as no one answering the phone or calls being dropped, trouble navigating the website, and long wait times for support. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Report: Arkansans Face Barriers to Medicaid Enrollment

Some Arkansans who are eligible for Medicaid have trouble applying for it, according to a new report. Community advocates want administrators and …

Social Issues

Special Counsel: WI Partisan Election Review Not Over Yet

The leader of a partisan probe into Wisconsin's November 2020 election says lawmakers should consider decertifying the state's presidential election r…

Connecticut's Senate Bill 88 would allow patients diagnosed with a terminal illness and less than six months to live the option of medical aid in dying. They would first need to be diagnosed by two different doctors who could speak to their mental capacity to make the decision. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Poll: Voters Favor Candidates Who Support Medical Aid in Dying

As Connecticut considers legalizing medical aid in dying for people with terminal illnesses, a new poll reveals voters are more likely to back …

Social Issues

Report Recommends Slew of Climate, Labor Policies for Maine

A new report outlines steps Maine could take to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and pollution, create new jobs and build more equitable and resilient …

Social Issues

Bill Would Restore Rights for West Virginians on Probation, Parole

West Virginians with past felonies who are on probation and parole currently are barred from voting, but new legislation aims to change that…

 

