Special Counsel: WI Partisan Election Review Not Over Yet

The leader of a partisan probe into Wisconsin's November 2020 election says lawmakers should consider decertifying the state's presidential election results.



Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman issued an interim report Tuesday, and said he intends to continue the investigation, which has twice had its deadline extended.



The review has been criticized by some Republicans, Democrats and voting-rights groups, who have argued it undermines the state's electoral process. Speaking before a legislative committee, Gableman said the probe is an effort to ensure the election was conducted fairly.



"When I started this process, when I started this whole procedure, I had no other goal in mind than to find the truth," he said, "and while we don't have it entirely yet, we're getting there."



Despite Gableman's testimony, his report noted that its purpose "is not to challenge certification of the presidential election," although it outlines how that might be done. According to Associated Press reports, nonpartisan legislative attorneys have said overturning those results is illegal, and Republican legislative leaders are against the move.



Among other things, the investigation alleges private election grants given to Wisconsin's largest cities were illegal, that the state mishandled voting in nursing homes and that absentee-ballot drop-boxes violate state law. Gableman also called for dissolving the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, which has been a major policy item for some Republican lawmakers in recent months.



"The Wisconsin Elections Commission - unfortunately, at best - is hopelessly incompetent," he said.



Several bills closely mirroring the report's recommendations passed in the Legislature last month, but Gov. Tony Evers is all but certain to veto them. Evers' GOP challengers in this year's gubernatorial race have made election administration a cornerstone of their platforms, and would likely be more receptive to the proposals should they be reintroduced.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



References: Gableman report Wisconsin Office of Special Counsel 3/1/2022



get more stories like this via email



Texans of both political parties go to the polls today for the first primary election of the year.



In a closely watched congressional race in south Texas, Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, is facing off against progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros, his former intern who came within 3,000 votes of an upset victory in 2020.



Kelly Dittmar, director of research at the Center for American Women and Politics, said for many candidates, an election loss is just the beginning of a political career.



"The importance of women not losing and giving up the first time, that persistence is important," Dittmar explained. "That's one of the story lines there in that race that matters."



Cuellar's home was raided by the FBI in January as part of an investigation related to the former Soviet Republic of Azerbaijan. Cuellar has maintained his innocence.



In recent years, Dittmar said at least half of the 36 Texas congressional races had a woman on the ballot representing a variety of cultures.



"The intersections in terms of diversity that we're seeing grow among the women in Congress," Dittmar observed. "We're seeing younger women get elected to Congress. That's important for generational perspective, and we're also seeing greater racial and ethnic diversity among those women."



After two election cycles in which record numbers of women ran for and won congressional office, Dittmar pointed out the 2022 election presents hurdles for incumbent women in the U.S. House because of congressional reapportionment and redistricting



She emphasized if some do not win this time around, there is incentive to try again.



"There's your networks of voters, there's your networks of volunteers, and there's your network of donors," Dittmar outlined. "All of those levels you come in with an advantage often the second time or event third time around."



Historically, turnout for primary elections in Texas is low. State Republicans last year enacted changes to voting rules, causing many ballots to be rejected ahead of the primary.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



References: Texas primary election information Ballotpedia 2022

Women candidates Center for American Women and Politics 08/10/2020

Voter turnout data Office of the Sec'y of State 2022



get more stories like this via email



Last week, the Wisconsin Assembly passed a bill which would strip university and college administrators of their qualified legal immunity in cases where they "violate certain individual expressive rights."



The legislation is in response to alleged discrimination against conservative students and speakers on college campuses.



Rep. Clint Moses, R-Menomonie, one of the measure's lead sponsors, argued campuses should be an open marketplace of ideas.



"As a legislator with a college campus in my district, as well as two other neighboring UW schools, I have heard all too well from students attending those UW campuses that they are fearful to share their thoughts openly on campus," Moses stated.



In written comments, a University of Wisconsin System spokesperson said while UW officials support free speech, removing university administrators' immunity could lead to "frivolous lawsuits or lawsuits of questionable merit." They also say, as a public university, providing legal defense in such a case would be at taxpayer expense.



The measure is the latest in a long line of Republican-authored bills which have sought to attach penalties to free-speech violations on university campuses.



Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, argued in a committee hearing on the bill it would limit universities' ability to intervene in cases where speakers or students voice beliefs that could spur violence against marginalized communities.



"How does this bill not end up giving an undeserved platform to white supremacy and neo-Nazis and fascism?" Larson asked.



The legislation has been passed on to the Senate for further deliberation and consideration. As a partisan bill with exclusively Republican sponsors, it faces a likely veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



References: Assembly Bill 885 2022

Bill comments Wis. Legislature 02/10/2022



get more stories like this via email

