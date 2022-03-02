Bill Would Restore Rights for West Virginians on Probation, Parole

Under a 2016 law, footage from cameras worn by North Carolina police officers can only be released through court order. But critics say the process the courts use to determine whether footage should be released is discretionary and often results in drastically different outcomes.



Groups such as Emancipate NC say the problem is highlighted by the recent decisions of a Superior Court Judge to deny an application for general release of footage during a 2020 "no knock" raid, while approving the release of body-camera footage of the shooting of Daniel Turcios by Raleigh police.



Durham civil rights attorney Abraham Rubert-Schewel of Tin Fulton Walker & Owen PLLC, explained that the current statue gives judges wide discretion.



"Part of the complexity," said Rubert-Schewel, "is that courts across the state and court systems across the state have very different procedural mechanisms for how they handle body-camera petitions and release of footage in general."



Last fall state lawmakers passed legislation that bars law-enforcement agencies from sharing body-camera footage with family members, who now must petition a court for access to footage.



Rubert-Schewel said the threshold of whether the recorded scene is a "critical incident" is often used to rule against releasing footage.



He pointed out that a critical incident typically means someone was seriously injured, died or was shot, but notes it's not a requirement of the state's body-camera release statute.



"I think it's important for the public to know that there is no critical incident standard written into the statute," said Rubert-Schewel. "That is not part of the statute; that is a standard that the city or law enforcement has put into place."



Schewel said access to body-camera footage is critical for the public to be able to weigh in on what types of police actions are considered acceptable. He added that most people have a limited understanding of how police operate in certain cases.



"An example of this is no-knock raids or raids of people's homes," said Rubert-Schewel. "This occurs somewhat frequently in North Carolina, and I think that the public really has very little to no conception of this or how it works unless it's actually happened to you."



According to federal data, nearly half of police departments in the country use body-worn cameras.







Applications are being accepted through March for a new effort designed to attract more lawyers for rural communities in North Dakota.



Last year, the Legislature approved the Rural Attorney Recruitment Program. It provides payments of $45,000 for licensed lawyers around the state to either stay in eligible communities or relocate to them and practice law full-time.



Sally Holewa, state court administrator, said it will help people in underserved areas going through a divorce or preparing their will. She pointed out they could hire someone from a larger city, but it is just not the same.



"You can work remotely with an attorney," Holewa acknowledged. "But I think there's definitely something lost with that transaction because you don't actually know the attorney, and they don't know you. "



The American Bar Association said North Dakota actually saw a 21% increase in its lawyer stock in the past decade, but the report cautioned attorneys are not evenly distributed, and rural areas have the biggest shortages.



Eligible cities and counties falling under population thresholds have to apply, along with interested lawyers. The incentive is paid out over five years.



Another factor in having enough local attorneys is to provide another option for low-income individuals. While residents can seek out legal aid groups, Holewa contended having a practicing lawyer in town helps, too.



"A lot of them do what they call pro bono work or reduced-fee work," Holewa explained. "They do that in their spare time, right, as volunteer work. And so that stays within the community most of the time."



The current application for period communities ends March 31. Another one will be held in the fall. Holewa hopes they will see the successes other states adopting similar programs have seen, including South Dakota.



