MA Lawmakers Urge Colleagues to Pass End-of-Life Options Act

Some Arkansans who are eligible for Medicaid have trouble applying for it, according to a new report. Community advocates want administrators and policymakers to find solutions to ensure that people who qualify can be covered.



The report surveyed nearly 300 Arkansans and found that 41% experienced challenges enrolling in Medicaid, with most having issues applying online.



Neil Sealy, executive director of Arkansas Community Organizations, which helped compile the report, said getting Medicaid coverage can help prevent medical debt, which is a growing problem in the state.



"Medical debt, access to health care, is a big issue for folks in Arkansas," he said, "and that's why we hope to have a dialogue with DHS officials, to see if there's some ways that we can make it easier to apply."



Representatives from Arkansas Community Organizations hand-delivered the report Tuesday to the Department of Human Services. A DHS spokesperson said the agency values hearing from people and recently created a Medicaid Client Voice Council for feedback. More than 900,000 Arkansans are Medicaid or CHIP recipients.



The report also presented policy recommendations, such as staffing call centers with online support representatives, along with in-person help, to meet demand. Sealy said implementing what is known as "presumptive eligibility," which allows people likely eligible for Medicaid to access services prior to being fully enrolled, would help.



"If someone applies, they have been screened for income or they're on another DHS program," he said, "they should just automatically be considered having insurance until they can get all their paperwork."



Arkansas recently received federal approval to change its Medicaid system, to shorten retroactive eligibility from 90 days to 30 days. Health-care advocates have warned these changes could be a burden for Medicaid enrollees.



Groups advocating for health-care access for all Missourians urged the state Senate to reject a proposed constitutional amendment to undermine Medicaid expansion passed by the House.



House Joint Resolution 117 would empower the Legislature to block services to the hundreds of thousands of newly eligible residents who are signing up, by repealing expansion and making it subject to annual funding.



Patty Hendren, certified application counselor and program director for the Randolph County Caring Community Partnership, said before voters approved Medicaid expansion, too many people fell into the Medicaid gap, meaning they earned too much to qualify for Medicaid but earned too little to afford Marketplace insurance.



"These people have made choices not to get care because they're fearful of losing everything they work so hard for," Hendren explained. "If I could say anything to the legislators, I would say please don't go backwards."



If the Senate follows the House in passing the measure, it would go on the Nov. 8 ballot for voters to approve or disapprove. The amendment would implement a work requirement for the Medicaid expansion population of at least 80 hours each month of employment, education, community service, job searching or participation in a substance-abuse treatment program.



Hendren added many of the newly-eligible Missourians have gone decades without health insurance, and therefore have not had much of the preventive care they needed.



She argued it is one of the reasons so many people started applying as soon as Medicaid opened up to households making up to 138% of the poverty level.



"We've had some situations where Medicaid has definitely kind of bottlenecked up because we've had so many people apply," Hendren observed. "They've gone so many years without having any insurance, so it was an overwhelming amount that was applying."



Applications for Medicaid are supposed to be processed within 45 days, but according to the state, it has been taking an average of 70 days to process them. Advocates say Missouri's Family Support Division needs to be beefed up to handle the additional demand from the expansion population.



