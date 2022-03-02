Wednesday, March 2, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 2, 2022
Play

President Joe Biden addresses nation on economy and Ukraine; Biden's SCOTUS nominee gets another nod; groups in WI call for more action into a Senator's alleged unethical behavior; and Maine looks to create more clean energy jobs.

2022Talks - March 2, 2022
Play

President Biden gives his first State of the Union address; Congress debates a measure to support veterans exposed to toxic chemicals; a Wisconsin election probe pushes to decertify election results.

The Yonder Report - February 24, 2022
Play

COVID-19 infections drop in rural America while intrepid healthcare workers keep on caring for the sick; diversity on the upswing despite overall rural population decline; a new data tool to identify what exactly makes a rural-serving institution; and Americans are warned not to leave money on the table this tax season.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

MA Lawmakers Urge Colleagues to Pass End-of-Life Options Act

Play

Wednesday, March 2, 2022   

According to a new poll, more than half of voters across the nation are more likely to vote for a candidate who supports medical aid in dying, and just 6% say they'd be less likely to do so.

In Massachusetts, lawmakers have introduced the "End of Life Options Act" since 2012, with some adjustments over the years. It would allow patients who have received a terminal diagnosis to voluntarily request a prescription to end their lives peacefully. Rep. James O'Day, D-West Boylston, a primary sponsor this session, said people want to be in control of their lives.

"Why should we, at the end of people's lives, take that option away from individuals," he said, "particularly individuals who find themselves in really difficult physical health and putting themselves and loved ones through a really difficult and traumatic experience?"

O'Day noted that opponents of the bill try to frame medical aid in dying as controversial, or a form of suicide. He said he disagrees with that characterization and believes it's a way for someone who is of sound mind to make an informed decision with their family in the context of a terminal diagnosis.

Jim Lee, chief executive of Susquehanna Polling and Research,, which conducted the survey, said support for medical aid in dying is seen across party lines.

"Respondents to the poll did not view this through a partisan lens; it was a real personal issue for them," he said. "So many things are polarized these days, so the fact that we have strong consensus on this type of medical issue, I think, speaks volumes."

Kim Callinan, president and chief executive of Compassion & Choices, added that support has grown even in the last couple years.

"As a result of the COVID pandemic, people have become face to face with the inevitability of life's end," she said, "and they're recognizing that the current policies are lacking, and seeking greater autonomy and compassion."

Disclosure: Compassion & Choices contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Health Issues, Senior Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Environmental groups are circulating a petition asking elected officials to oppose a mining exploration project at Conglomerate Mesa near the town of Lone Pine, Calif. (Brian Ferwerd/BLM)

Environment

Groups Fight Proposed Mining Exploration Near Death Valley

Local environmental groups are voicing their concerns about a proposed mining exploration project about two miles west of California's Death Valley…

Social Issues

Study: Gender-Affirming Care Decreases Depression for Trans Youth

Depression and thoughts of suicide are higher among transgender youth. But studies show that gender-affirming care improves their mental health…

Health and Wellness

Weaving Personal Stories into IA Mental-Health Policy Debates

Iowa is considering proposals to address access issues for people seeking mental-health care. And it isn't just lobbyists meeting with lawmakers; …

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., has previously opposed other measures to alter the U.S. Tax Code, including the expanded Child Tax Credit, which he referred to as "economic or social engineering" in a tweet last year. (Jonah Chester)

Social Issues

Groups Push for Greater Accountability for WI Senator

Members of social-justice organizations gathered outside the Wisconsin State Capitol on Tuesday in an effort to draw attention to allegations of uneth…

Social Issues

Special Counsel: WI Partisan Election Review Not Over Yet

The leader of a partisan probe into Wisconsin's November 2020 election says lawmakers should consider decertifying the state's presidential election r…

In a virtual news conference, Maine labor leaders react to a new set of recommendations about how to improve the state's climate resiliency. (Maine AFL-CIO)

Social Issues

Report Recommends Slew of Climate, Labor Policies for Maine

A new report outlines steps Maine could take to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and pollution, create new jobs and build more equitable and resilient …

Social Issues

Bill Would Restore Rights for West Virginians on Probation, Parole

West Virginians with past felonies who are on probation and parole currently are barred from voting, but new legislation aims to change that…

Social Issues

Stop the Stopgap: Groups say Ohioans Deserve More Certainty, Dignity

Federal programs that help struggling Ohioans are running on a temporary spending bill that expires in 10 days, on March 11, and hundreds of groups …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021