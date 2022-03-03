Thursday, March 3, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 3, 2022
Americans urge the U.S. to accept Ukrainian refugees, Ohio moves closer to abolishing the death penalty, and a judge blocks a Texas directive to investigate parents of children seeking gender-affirming medical care.

2022Talks - March 3, 2022
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, more than 2, 000 civilians have been killed, the U.N. votes to reprimand Putin and demand he withdraw military forces, global oil prices surge, and the Fed plans to hike interest rates.

The Yonder Report - March 3, 2022
It's off to the races with the 50th Iditarod in Alaska; Minnesotans fight for long-promised recreation dollars; Montana tribal members gain legal aid through training program; and a Texan calls on federal regulators to revisit effects of bank mergers on small towns.

NH Educators: Students Need Arts, Phys Ed, World Languages in Education

Thursday, March 3, 2022   

Educators in New Hampshire are speaking out against a bill which would change the state's definition of an "adequate education" to include only four core areas: math, science, social studies and English language arts.

It leaves it up to districts whether they will continue to offer other subjects such as art, music, physical education, computer science, digital literacy and world languages.

Katy Ballou, an elementary school music teacher in Nashua, said it gives districts strapped for cash the opportunity to cut those subjects.

"It creates inequity between districts," Ballou asserted. "You're going to wealthy districts that can continue offering these classes as core subjects, and then you're going to have the poor districts that can't."

A majority of New Hampshire's school funding is based around property taxes, so those districts with wealthier communities often have more money to spend, and those in low-income and middle-class communities have less.

Robin Peringer, an art teacher in Nashua, said it is important for students to have opportunities to collaborate and apply their knowledge, and she said it happens through some of the subjects that would no longer be required if the bill passes.

"Spending my entire life educating students in the arts and seeing the benefits for them, immediately I thought about the kids, the students," Peringer remarked. "I just can't imagine them not being offered an arts education."

Ballou added a subject such as music incorporates elements from each of the four core subjects.

"We talk about vibration, we talk about anatomy of our bodies and our lungs and how different muscles work," Ballou outlined. "And we use math all the time; we're talking about fractions with note values and rest values, and it is a core subject. We integrate everything."

