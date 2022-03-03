SD Educators: 'Divisive Concepts' Bill Confusing, Shortchanges Students

Bills have surfaced in nearly 30 states to crack down on public-school curriculum, with systemic racism as the focal point. Some bans have been adopted, and South Dakota has its own version in the works even as educators voice concerns.



Today, a Senate committee will hear a GOP-led bill to prevent teachers from promoting politically divisive concepts. One example is individuals are inherently responsible for past actions committed by other members of the same race.



Loren Paul, president of the South Dakota Education Association, called the measure troubling in part because the provisions are subjective and lack clarity.



"I believe it will cause a chilling effect on what our educators actually teach in their classroom and take away some of the confidence that an educator may have to teach certain things," Paul asserted.



He contended the state's Code of Ethics already offers a process for dealing with such matters, and the new bill would only add confusion. The association also worried it would harm a student's ability to absorb certain subject matters. Bill supporters say they want to protect students from political indoctrination.



The bill, which recently cleared the House, does not mention Critical Race Theory (CRT), the higher-education concept at the center of recent debate.



Rep. Sue Peterson, R-Sioux Falls, acknowledged CRT is not taught in public schools and argued the bill would not prevent difficult lessons about racism.



"This bill is about balance," Peterson emphasized. "It's about preventing the promotion of racist and political ideas to a captive audience of young students in our public schools."



Paul countered the captive audience does not need the Legislature interfering via the bill.



"That will deny students the opportunity to learn and to ask questions and not just accept everything they hear as fact," Paul stressed.



He also worried it would add to the list of challenges in trying to recruit and retain teachers.



The proposal has seen amendments to win over more lawmaker support. A similar bill also originated in the House as Gov. Kristi Noem pushes for bans to be sent to her desk.



Educators in New Hampshire are speaking out against a bill which would change the state's definition of an "adequate education" to include only four core areas: math, science, social studies and English language arts.



It leaves it up to districts whether they will continue to offer other subjects such as art, music, physical education, computer science, digital literacy and world languages.



Katy Ballou, an elementary school music teacher in Nashua, said it gives districts strapped for cash the opportunity to cut those subjects.



"It creates inequity between districts," Ballou asserted. "You're going to wealthy districts that can continue offering these classes as core subjects, and then you're going to have the poor districts that can't."



A majority of New Hampshire's school funding is based around property taxes, so those districts with wealthier communities often have more money to spend, and those in low-income and middle-class communities have less.



Robin Peringer, an art teacher in Nashua, said it is important for students to have opportunities to collaborate and apply their knowledge, and she said it happens through some of the subjects that would no longer be required if the bill passes.



"Spending my entire life educating students in the arts and seeing the benefits for them, immediately I thought about the kids, the students," Peringer remarked. "I just can't imagine them not being offered an arts education."



Ballou added a subject such as music incorporates elements from each of the four core subjects.



"We talk about vibration, we talk about anatomy of our bodies and our lungs and how different muscles work," Ballou outlined. "And we use math all the time; we're talking about fractions with note values and rest values, and it is a core subject. We integrate everything."



School districts across California can stop requiring students and staff to wear masks in two weeks, since the state announced Monday it is dropping the mask mandate in schools after March 11.



The California Department of Public Health now only strongly recommends people wear masks in schools, given plunging caseloads and hospitalizations, and rising vaccination rates.



Jeff Freitas, president of the California Federation of Teachers, applauded the move but hopes local districts will keep equity in mind when deciding whether to drop the mandate.



"Our Black and brown communities have been higher hit with COVID rates, higher hit with deaths, and lower vaccination rates," Freitas explained. "The school districts that are serving those communities need to keep that in mind when they are making that decision."



San Francisco schools are keeping the mandate for now and the Los Angeles Unified School District may need to keep its mask rules in place through the end of the year in accordance with its labor agreement. More than 1,000 school districts in California now will be able to re-evaluate mask policies.



The change brings California in line with updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Freitas emphasized schools need to keep providing high-quality masks for teachers and students who wish to wear them.



"There are many people that have autoimmune situations or higher risk," Freitas pointed out. "They need to continue to wear masks, and it needs to be OK. Schools need to create an environment where people don't feel harassed if they continue to wear masks."



Schools are advised to continue their push to get more students vaccinated and to offer free testing.



