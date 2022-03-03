Thursday, March 3, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 3, 2022
Play

Americans urge the U.S. to accept Ukrainian refugees, Ohio moves closer to abolishing the death penalty, and a judge blocks a Texas directive to investigate parents of children seeking gender-affirming medical care.

2022Talks - March 3, 2022
Play

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, more than 2, 000 civilians have been killed, the U.N. votes to reprimand Putin and demand he withdraw military forces, global oil prices surge, and the Fed plans to hike interest rates.

The Yonder Report - March 3, 2022
Play

It's off to the races with the 50th Iditarod in Alaska; Minnesotans fight for long-promised recreation dollars; Montana tribal members gain legal aid through training program; and a Texan calls on federal regulators to revisit effects of bank mergers on small towns.

Social Issues  |  Immigrant    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

MA Groups Call for Protections from Deportation for Ukrainian Residents

Play

Thursday, March 3, 2022   

The Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition is among the groups urging the U.S. to take in as many Ukrainian refugees as possible, as Ukraine faces an ongoing invasion by Russia.

Massachusetts has more than 20,000 Ukrainian residents, and Gov. Charlie Baker has said he plans to work with the Biden administration to help refugees resettle in the Commonwealth.

Elizabeth Sweet, executive director of the Coalition, said it is important to protect undocumented Ukrainians who are in the U.S. now from deportation as the conflict ensues.

"That protection could be, for example, through the use of temporary protected status (TPS), which is a status determination usually given in some type of emergency situation," Sweet suggested. "It would protect them from being sent back to Ukraine, given the circumstances."

According to the Migration Policy Institute, there are roughly 30,000 Ukrainian immigrants who would benefit from TPS. In addition, more than 100 recipients of the Deferred Action for Children Arrivals program, and more than 1,700 international students are from Ukraine.

Sweet noted while countries neighboring Ukraine have taken in massive numbers of refugees, there have been reports of nonwhite residents getting stuck at the border, including immigrants from Lebanon, Nigeria and India.

She argued the U.S. needs to beef up its refugee program.

"This crisis is reminding us of all of the refugees around the world who are fleeing conflict in dangerous situations," Sweet pointed out. "The reality is that our refugee resettlement program here in the United States is a relatively small program."

She added the U.S. is not even on track to bring in its goal of 125,000 refugees for the fiscal year. Since the invasion began a week ago, more than 650,000 Ukrainians have fled the country and about 160,000 are still in Ukraine, but displaced from their homes and communities.


get more stories like this via email
Crisis contacts from LGBTQ youths in Texas increased 150% in 2021 over 2020, according to Equality Texas. (Gerd Altmann/Pixabay)

Social Issues

TX Judge Issues Temporary Halt to Governor's Anti-Transgender Directive

A Texas judge has temporarily ruled the state may not continue investigations of parents seeking gender-affirming health care for their child…

Environment

Experts Press for Passage of Climate-Change Provisions of Build Back Better Bill

Experts say it's more important than ever to tackle climate change and reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and in light of a new United Nations report …

Health and Wellness

Lawmaker to Colleagues: Pass the NY Medical Aid in Dying Act

New York is among several states with medical aid-in-dying bills introduced this legislative session. A recent poll found residents are more likely …

Recent national polls show the public is generally split on whether schools should enhance teaching about contemporary racism. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

SD Educators: 'Divisive Concepts' Bill Confusing, Shortchanges Students

Bills have surfaced in nearly 30 states to crack down on public-school curriculum, with systemic racism as the focal point. Some bans have been …

Health and Wellness

Medicaid Expansion Proponents Not Backing Down

Supporters of expanding Medicaid in Wyoming said they will regroup after lawmakers once again blocked an expansion proposal late last week. Jeff …

Recent data show the number of young people in Connecticut admitted to juvenile-detention centers dropped 87% between 2005 and 2020. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

CT Advocates: Addressing Social Challenges That Lead to Youth Crime is Key

Connecticut Senate Republicans have released a draft bill aiming to provide more work opportunities while also addressing a rise in crime among young …

Social Issues

NH Educators: Students Need Arts, Phys Ed, World Languages in Education

Educators in New Hampshire are speaking out against a bill which would change the state's definition of an "adequate education" to include only four c…

Environment

Russia/Ukraine War Puts Pressure on Governments for More Wind, Solar

In recent years, New Mexico has tried to move away from its historical role as an oil and gas hub, and the crisis in Ukraine could have major …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021