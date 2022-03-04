Funds for Internet Expansion Could Help Thousands in PA

Short-term budget extensions are often used by Congress to keep the federal government funded, and with another budget deadline looming, community action agencies in North Dakota say it's time to adopt a different approach, so people who are struggling are not left behind.



The latest continuing resolution to keep federal money flowing expires March 11, and social-service groups argued the temporary approach often results in flat aid levels.



Andrea Olson, executive director of the Community Action Partnership of North Dakota (CAP-ND), added they are dealing with staffing shortages for Head Start and home-weatherization programs. The uncertainty makes it hard to serve clients.



"Are there going to be fluctuations in the funding levels? We just don't know enough right now," Olson stated.



CAP-ND is part of a coalition of 350 organizations nationwide petitioning Congress to approve a full-year omnibus spending bill. The Coalition on Human Needs estimates under temporary plans, nearly one-third of these groups have lost at least 20% of their funding in the past decade when considering inflation.



North Dakota's economy has shown signs of rebounding from the pandemic, but weekly Census Household Pulse survey data showed roughly half of low-income residents in the state still struggle to find employment.



Olson contended reliable federal funding could help.



"If we could deploy more job-training and education programs, that would be advantageous," Olson explained. "Simultaneously though, job-training programs have lost 18% or more of their funding over the past decade."



She noted when child care cost and access issues are added in, it is even harder for parents to stay in the workforce.



As Congress races to meet the budget deadline, some Republicans have floated a full-year plan locking in spending levels from the Trump administration, but Democrats are pushing for larger increases for nondefense agencies.



Gov. Steve Sisolak announced multiple initiatives to lower the cost of living for everyday Nevadans in his 2022 State of the State speech on Wednesday.



The governor said that the state will use $500 million in federal funds for the Home Means Nevada Initiative, which will help people stay in their homes and build new affordable housing. Sisolak also promised to direct funds to make low-cost child-care slots available to more families.



"And today, I'm announcing a further investment of $160 million to help lower costs for parents and keep child-care workers on the job," said Sisolak. "This investment will double the number of families we support."



Much of the money comes from the American Rescue Plan, which was unanimously opposed by Congressional Republicans, who cited concern about the cost.



Multiple Republican candidates for governor will face off in the June primary for the right to challenge Sisolak in his bid for re-election this November.



Hector Fong, communications and digital strategies co-director with the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada, praised the plan's focus on the needs of working families.



"I think it's a great way to ensure that President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan funds reach our community and not just corporations and billionaires," said Fong.



In his address, the governor also announced that Nevada will join the Northwest Drug Consortium, which allows states to negotiate with drug companies to keep costs down.



He also plans to use federal funds to provide free lunch at all K-12 schools for the next two years, and will direct his workforce development committee to explore ways to make community college free by 2025.











