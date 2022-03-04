Friday, March 4, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 4, 2022
Play

Nursing homes struggle financially; Delaware could approve a medical aid-in-dying law, while Virginia rejects it again; and infrastructure law funds moves to electric vehicles and better internet access.

2022Talks - March 4, 2022
Play

President Joe Biden meets with Finland's president; senators push to ban Russian imports; and Jan. 6th committee says it has evidence former President Trump broke the law in his efforts to overturn the election.

The Yonder Report - March 3, 2022
Play

It's off to the races with the 50th Iditarod in Alaska; Minnesotans fight for long-promised recreation dollars; Montana tribal members gain legal aid through training program; and a Texan calls on federal regulators to revisit effects of bank mergers on small towns.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Funds for Internet Expansion Could Help Thousands in PA

Play

Friday, March 4, 2022   

Pennsylvania is poised to receive $100 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for improving broadband access. Advocates and local lawmakers say it has the power to transform rural communities.

Susan Boser, professor of sociology at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, said the decline in manufacturing jobs in the mid-20th century hit rural towns the hardest, including in the Keystone State. In a Thursday news conference hosted by Keystone Research Center and ReImagine Appalachia, Boser argued broadband connectivity is key to bringing economic development back to these communities.

"On any weeknight, if you would drive into Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, you'd see cars in the parking lot around the McDonald's," Boser recounted. "It's parents who are sitting there, accessing the broadband so that their children can do their homework. That's been the state of things in Pennsylvania, rural areas, for about the last 10 years."

According to the Governor's office, 500,000 rural Pennsylvanians lack reliable internet coverage. In October, the state awarded $20.6 million to schools and libraries through the Emergency Connectivity Fund.

With the influx of federal dollars, state lawmakers unanimously passed legislation to create the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority. It will coordinate the broadband rollout, including construction of new towers, lines and equipment.

Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Greene County, a member of the Authority, said there is a lot of work to do to make sure the process is equitable.

"We're going to need folks from our labor union sector, you know," Snyder pointed out. "We want to make sure that this money is utilized properly and that it goes to Pennsylvania workers. This is to make sure that we are servicing unserved and underserved areas in the Commonwealth."

The Broadband Development Authority hosted its first meeting last month and is searching for an executive director. Snyder pointed out the state has the potential to access more funds through the $42 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program. She added the Authority plans to apply for the grant to receive extra support.

Disclosure: Keystone Research Center, Inc. contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, and Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
There are more than 17 gun deaths per 100,000 residents in Idaho. (prathaan/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Study: ID Among States with Weakest Gun-Safety Laws

A new report ranks Idaho near the bottom among states for its laws on gun safety. The organization Everytown for Gun Safety places Idaho 49th for …

Health and Wellness

Report: Nursing Homes Under Serious Financial Stress

South Dakota continues to grapple with staffing shortages at nursing homes, and a new report found some might not be able to recover financially…

Social Issues

MA Groups Call for Protections from Deportation for Ukrainian Residents

The Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition is among the groups urging the U.S. to take in as many Ukrainian refugees as possible…

Crisis contacts from LGBTQ youths in Texas increased 150% in 2021 over 2020, according to Equality Texas. (Gerd Altmann/Pixabay)

Social Issues

TX Judge Issues Temporary Halt to Governor's Anti-Transgender Directive

A Texas judge has temporarily ruled the state may not continue investigations of parents seeking gender-affirming health care for their child…

Environment

Experts Press for Passage of Climate-Change Provisions of Build Back Better Bill

Experts say it's more important than ever to tackle climate change and reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and in light of a new United Nations report …

The New York Medical Aid-in-Dying Act would allow a patient diagnosed with a terminal illness and six months to live the option to end their life with medication prescribed by a doctor. The bill has numerous safeguards, including requiring the patient to make both oral and written requests signed by two witnesses. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Lawmaker to Colleagues: Pass the NY Medical Aid in Dying Act

New York is among several states with medical aid-in-dying bills introduced this legislative session. A recent poll found residents are more likely …

Social Issues

SD Educators: 'Divisive Concepts' Bill Confusing, Shortchanges Students

Bills have surfaced in nearly 30 states to crack down on public-school curriculum, with systemic racism as the focal point. Some bans have been …

Health and Wellness

Medicaid Expansion Proponents Not Backing Down

Supporters of expanding Medicaid in Wyoming said they will regroup after lawmakers once again blocked an expansion proposal late last week. Jeff …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021