Study: ID Among States with Weakest Gun-Safety Laws

A new report ranks Idaho near the bottom among states for its laws on gun safety.
The organization Everytown for Gun Safety places Idaho 49th for the strength of its firearm laws. Of the 50 gun-related policies the group investigated, it said the state only has four policies in place, and Idaho's gun-violence rate is higher than the national average.
Jacqui Hamilton, volunteer state chapter co-lead for Moms Demand Action Idaho, which is associated with Everytown for Gun Safety, believes the Gem State can do better to protect people from gun violence.
"It's disheartening," Hamilton stated. "I grew up here, I grew up in Idaho; we moved here when I was 13 in 1982. My family has hunted. We've owned firearms in our house, but we also practice safety."
The report noted Idaho has the fourth-highest rate of gun ownership in the country, and also the fourth-highest rate of gun suicides. Groups supporting gun use and ownership argued laws restricting access violate Americans' Second-Amendment rights.
Hamilton countered there are laws on the books in other states Idaho lawmakers could pass to promote gun safety.
"We would like to see universal background checks on every gun sale," Hamilton asserted. "Right now, there are loopholes. We would like to keep firearms out of the hands of people who shouldn't have firearms, such as convicted domestic abusers."
She also pointed to a shooting at the Boise Towne Square mall last year which killed two people. The shooter had been convicted of felony theft in Illinois, but it did not bar him from having a gun under Idaho state law.
Idaho ranks above only Mississippi in the Everytown for Gun Safety report. The group identified California as first for the strength of its gun-safety laws.
A new coalition is urging the Michigan Legislature to tackle the epidemic of gun violence.
Michigan ranks 21st for overall gun homicides, though the number is far greater when race is factored in. The state ranks ninth for gun homicides of Black residents.
Despite polls showing what is known as common-sense gun legislation is popular, the Legislature has not advanced such measures such as red-flag laws and safe gun-storage laws.
Mia Reid, CEO and founder of the Charles W. Reid Community Help Center in Detroit, which was named after her son who was killed by gun violence in 2011, said there's no time to waste.
"There are lots of other great ideas that can also reduce gun violence, too," Reid emphasized. "Like increasing mental health funding, returning citizen reentry programs, violence intervention, and so much more. And we support all of these."
The coalition, called End Gun Violence Michigan, said if the Legislature does not act in the next year, it will launch an initiative campaign to put gun-control laws on the ballot. Yesterday, Valentine's Day, marked four years since the Parkland school shooting in Florida.
Kylie Myrand, an Oxford High School student, survived last November's shooting which took four lives, including one of her close friends, 16-year-old Tate Myre.
"Tate was going to be one of my forever friends, with his goofy and dedicated personality, and our time together ended far too soon," Myrand said. "This is why I'm talking to you all today, saying as a survivor and as a mourning 16-year-old girl, that something needs to change now."
A report from the Center for American Progress finds gun suicides are on the rise in Michigan, especially among young people and veterans. Nonfatal gun injuries, as well as stolen firearms, also continue to be issues in the state.
Democratic lawmakers are seeking to reinstate Wisconsin's 48-hour handgun purchase waiting period, a proposal facing long odds in the Republican-held Legislature.
In 2015, GOP lawmakers, then in control of the state's government, repealed the handgun waiting period, which had been in place since the 1970s and allowed the state's Department of Justice time to conduct a background check of the purchaser.
Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, said in a Wednesday news conference, the waiting period also acted as a guard against impulsive actions.
"Allowing purchases of firearms to be done on a whim opens the door to impulsive decisions, to result in terrible consequences," Stubbs asserted.
Since the pandemic began, Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee has reported treating an "unprecedented number of patients for gunshot wounds." The bill is unlikely to pass the Legislature, as Republican lawmakers have repeatedly introduced legislation to loosen gun-control laws. Those proposals have been rejected by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
The proposal was introduced on the six-year anniversary of the murder of Caroline Nosal, who was shot and killed outside the grocery story where she worked on Madison's east side.
Dr. James Nosal, her father, said the 48-hour waiting period might have been enough to cause her killer, a former co-worker, to reconsider his plan.
"I'm not going to stand here and tell you that I can guarantee that a 48-hour waiting period would have saved my daughter's life," Nosal acknowledged. "But it might have given a troubled young man some time to get over his anger that he had lost his job because of his despicable behavior at work, and not because my daughter reported it."
Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, hopes the bill will serve as a starting point for a broader discussion about gun control in Wisconsin.
"We know that it's not one piece of legislation that is going to solve the epidemic of gun violence in Wisconsin, but we need to start somewhere," Agard contended. "And this is a pragmatic solution."
According to a 2020 report from the state's Department of Health Services, nearly half of all recorded suicides from 2013 to 2017 were from a firearm. The same report noted the suicide rate in rural counties was slightly higher than in suburban and urban counties.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.
Around 125 gun-law reform advocates and gun-violence survivors rallied in Annapolis Tuesday, less than a week after gun deaths across Baltimore and a school shooting in Montgomery County.
The groups that gathered at the State Capitol want legislative leaders to pass gun-safety bills they say would save lives, such as banning "ghost guns" made from at-home kits that can be purchased online without a background check. A ghost gun was used in a Magruder High School shooting in Rockville on Friday, leaving one student wounded.
Melissa Ladd, chapter leader of Maryland Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, said the Magruder shooting took place in her neighborhood - and was the first school shooting in Montgomery County.
"We know that ghost guns are a problem because people who can't normally purchase firearms are able to get ahold of them, no questions, asked over the internet," she said. "So, I think it, unfortunately, is a really tragic way of highlighting this problem and hopefully, really giving us a sense of urgency and finally pass this bill."
On Monday, state Sen. Susan Lee, D-Montgomery County, introduced SB 387, which would regulate ghost guns in the state.
Tuesday's rally was hosted in conjunction with Students Demand Action, Marylanders to Prevent Gun Violence, Brady United and the Giffords Law Center. The rally was part of Moms Demand Action's annual Advocacy Days, at the beginning of the legislative session.
Ladd said the group will meet virtually with 144 lawmakers today to discuss other policy priorities they'd like to see addressed.
"We believe that we can tighten up some of the police reform work that was done last year," she said. "One part that got carved out, unfortunately, was a qualified-immunity bill, and that is a bill that would allow a police officer to be held liable if they were to shoot someone without reason."
Last Wednesday, multiple shootings in Baltimore took three lives and injured four people. In an average year, 743 Marylanders die in gun-related incidents, according to Everytown for Gun Safety.