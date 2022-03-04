Report: Nursing Homes Under Serious Financial Stress

South Dakota continues to grapple with staffing shortages at nursing homes, and a new report found some might not be able to recover financially.



The findings, issued this week by the American Health Care Association (AHCA), showed between 32% and 40% of nursing-home patients in the U.S. live in facilities considered financially "at risk." Separate reports showed close to half of South Dakota care facilities are dealing with staffing shortages.



Mark Deak, executive director of the South Dakota Health Care Association (SDHCA), said it is a dangerous mix in trying to provide quality care for the state's older residents.



"The pandemic has just exhausted our caregivers and nursing homes," Deak observed. "Certainly, it's hit other providers in the health-care sector as well, but not as hard as it's hit nursing homes."



While staffing shortages existed before the pandemic, the AHCA report noted other factors add to the challenge, including higher operating costs, which have prompting calls for better Medicaid reimbursement rates.



Deak acknowledged South Dakota recently increased its rate by 10%, but it still lags behind other states.



Advocates argued when a skilled-nursing home does not have enough money to recruit and retain staff, it creates a domino effect. Deak worried there will not be enough options, because the facilities are struggling to operate.



"You can't take folks that are being discharged from the hospital or who need your services," Deak pointed out. "It makes it very difficult, and sometimes, it gets to the point where, in fact, you have to close your doors."



According to the SDHCA, nine nursing homes in South Dakota have closed over the past five years. Deak added it creates big problems especially in smaller communities, where these facilities are key contributors to the local economy.



References: Nursing staffing report American Health Care Assn. 03/02/2022



get more stories like this via email



New York is among several states with medical aid-in-dying bills introduced this legislative session.



A recent poll found residents are more likely to vote for candidates who support medical aid in dying.



Asm. Amy Paulin, D-Scarsdale, has been trying to get medical aid in dying passed in New York for a few years. She said the New York Medical Aid In Dying Act would allow people diagnosed with a terminal illness and of sound mind the right to make a personal choice.



"It's really just a matter of dignity for people during a very horrendous time in their life," Paulin explained. "It's so reassuring for people to have a prescription that they know that they can use at any time if their pain becomes unbearable."



Paulin acknowledged the bill does not currently have enough support among Democrats or Republicans to move out of the Senate Health Committee, where it was referred at the beginning of this year.



Jim Lee, CEO of Susquehanna Polling and Research, which conducted the survey, pointed out with 68% of Republicans and 70% of Democrats polled in support, it is not a partisan issue.



"It was a real personal issue for them, so we didn't see that there was stronger support with one political party or the other," Lee reported. "The fact that we have strong consensus on this type of medical issue, I think, speaks volumes."



Kim Callinan, CEO of Compassion & Choices, which commissioned the poll, said it also showed strong support across the religious spectrum, including among Catholics.



"While the Catholic hierarchy is opposed to medical aid in dying, they are not speaking for the people that are sitting in the pews," Callinan asserted. "66% of Catholics personally want the option of medical aid in dying available."



Washington, D.C., and 10 states allow medical aid in dying, including nearby New Jersey and Vermont.



Disclosure: Compassion & Choices contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Health Issues, Senior Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Aid-in-dying states Compassion & Choices 2022

Poll Compassion & Choices 02/23/2022

Assembly Bill 4321 2022



get more stories like this via email



Supporters of expanding Medicaid in Wyoming said they will regroup after lawmakers once again blocked an expansion proposal late last week.



Jeff Kaus, interim executive director of the Wyoming Primary Care Association, said lawmakers are out of step with a majority of their constituents. He pointed to a recent survey which found nearly two-thirds of Wyoming voters across the political spectrum support Medicaid expansion.



"The pulse has been taken," Kaus asserted. "The overwhelming majority of Wyomingites want Medicaid expansion. This is not a partisan topic; everybody needs access to health care."



Expanding Medicaid is projected to give more than 24,000 workers access to coverage, mostly single mothers who earn too much to qualify for standard Medicaid but cannot afford private health insurance. Proponents worked to get Medicaid added as an amendment in this year's budget, but the proposal was withdrawn after the rules committee decided expansion was not an ordinary legislative expense.



Wyoming has one of the nation's highest uninsured rates for women of childbearing age, and if the state does expand Medicaid, about half the new enrollees would be working women younger than 35.



Kaus pointed out when people do not have insurance, they are far less likely to go to the doctor. When health conditions are not addressed, and people show up in the emergency room without insurance and cannot pay for care, Kaus noted costs are passed along to taxpayers.



"We don't pay now, we will pay later," Kaus contended. "Something small that could be caught very early on and adjusted, will continue to go on undetected, and that's only going to compound the problems."



Wyoming is one of just 12 states not opting to expand health coverage for workers who do not get health insurance through their jobs. People with incomes up to 138% of the Federal Poverty Level, just under $18,000 dollars a year for individuals, and roughly $32,000 for a family of four, would qualify for coverage.



Disclosure: The Wyoming Primary Care Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Consumer Issues, and Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: House Bill 20 2022

Poll American Cancer Society 11/01/2021

Medicaid expansion report Commonwealth Fund 05/20/2021



get more stories like this via email

