WV Lawmakers Move to Slash Jobless Benefits

A bill moving through the West Virginia Legislature would cut unemployment benefits from 26 weeks to 12. Lawmakers cite cost and the need to push people back into the workforce.
Critics say Senate Bill 2 does not tackle obstacles preventing people from finding employment or staying employed.
Lindsey Jacobs, advocacy and access program director for Mountain State Justice, believes the legislation will only destabilize families.
"For the folks that are having trouble finding jobs, it has to do with access to child care, access to transportation, job training or retraining," Jacobs outlined. "If you live in an area where your industry has dried up, and now you need to go into some different field, that's going to take time."
Supporters of the bill argued benefits would only be capped at 12 weeks if the state's unemployment rate dips to 5.5% or below. According to federal data, West Virginia's unemployment rate has reached a historic low, hovering around 4%.
Jacobs added the legislation could prompt more individuals to drop out of the workforce entirely.
"I think it's going to be really discouraging and demoralizing," Jacobs contended. "I also think that it will hurt local economies and communities. In counties where work is scarce, unemployment benefits not keep families afloat but also keep local businesses afloat."
Eran Molz, president of the Upper High Valley Building and Construction Trades Council, said construction workers and other seasonal hires tend to rely on unemployment benefits to support their families in the winter or offseason.
He pointed to the more than two hundred workers at the Cleveland-Cliffs carbon coke plant in Follansbee, many of whom will be out of work when the plant shuts down later this year.
"To actually attack working people that depend on that, when they're laid off, all those people at the coke plant that are going to lose their jobs, now they're going to worry," Molz asserted. "They got 12 weeks to try to find something. If I was them I'd just move to Ohio."
According to February data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the nation's unemployment rate has edged down to 3.8%.
Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering Gov. Tom Wolf's final budget proposal, which includes raising the minimum wage to $12 an hour by July.
Child behavioral health agencies warn that increasing wages without more funding could affect the quality of care.
Pennsylvania agencies are paid a pre-determined reimbursement rate controlled by the state Department of Human Services and counties.
Samea Kim - vice president of legal and public affairs at the Pennsylvania Council of Children, Youth & Family Services - said providers support a higher minimum wage, but feel it's not financially feasible without also raising reimbursement rates.
"At a really difficult time," said Kim, "when there's already reductions in services, when there's already workforce challenges especially in the human services field, it's likely to have a really significant impact on providers' ability to recruit and retain a really high-quality and high-functioning workforce."
The current state minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.
A Wolf administration spokesperson says many workers in the social-services field already are earning close to or more than $12 an hour.
He adds that rates paid by DHS for services will be set with the costs of the minimum-wage increase in consideration and that layoffs by social-service providers are not expected.
Beth Endy is the director of human resources at at Bethany Children's Home, a Berks County residential facility for young people experiencing behavioral health challenges.
Endy said there's been discussion about exempting human services from a minimum wage increase - and she worries that would lead to more people leaving the field for better pay.
"If a staff can go to a different type of industry, which a lot of times is less draining and make more than they do here, that's what's going to happen," said Endy. "They're going to leave. They're going to go to another type of industry in order to meet their needs and their family's needs, financially."
Endy said to retain workers dealing with burnout during the pandemic, her organization increased starting pay to a range of $16 to $19 an hour for direct support professionals.
Short-term budget extensions are often used by Congress to keep the federal government funded, and with another budget deadline looming, community action agencies in North Dakota say it's time to adopt a different approach, so people who are struggling are not left behind.
The latest continuing resolution to keep federal money flowing expires March 11, and social-service groups argued the temporary approach often results in flat aid levels.
Andrea Olson, executive director of the Community Action Partnership of North Dakota (CAP-ND), added they are dealing with staffing shortages for Head Start and home-weatherization programs. The uncertainty makes it hard to serve clients.
"Are there going to be fluctuations in the funding levels? We just don't know enough right now," Olson stated.
CAP-ND is part of a coalition of 350 organizations nationwide petitioning Congress to approve a full-year omnibus spending bill. The Coalition on Human Needs estimates under temporary plans, nearly one-third of these groups have lost at least 20% of their funding in the past decade when considering inflation.
North Dakota's economy has shown signs of rebounding from the pandemic, but weekly Census Household Pulse survey data showed roughly half of low-income residents in the state still struggle to find employment.
Olson contended reliable federal funding could help.
"If we could deploy more job-training and education programs, that would be advantageous," Olson explained. "Simultaneously though, job-training programs have lost 18% or more of their funding over the past decade."
She noted when child care cost and access issues are added in, it is even harder for parents to stay in the workforce.
As Congress races to meet the budget deadline, some Republicans have floated a full-year plan locking in spending levels from the Trump administration, but Democrats are pushing for larger increases for nondefense agencies.
Pennsylvania is poised to receive $100 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for improving broadband access. Advocates and local lawmakers say it has the power to transform rural communities.
Susan Boser, professor of sociology at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, said the decline in manufacturing jobs in the mid-20th century hit rural towns the hardest, including in the Keystone State. In a Thursday news conference hosted by Keystone Research Center and ReImagine Appalachia, Boser argued broadband connectivity is key to bringing economic development back to these communities.
"On any weeknight, if you would drive into Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, you'd see cars in the parking lot around the McDonald's," Boser recounted. "It's parents who are sitting there, accessing the broadband so that their children can do their homework. That's been the state of things in Pennsylvania, rural areas, for about the last 10 years."
According to the Governor's office, 500,000 rural Pennsylvanians lack reliable internet coverage. In October, the state awarded $20.6 million to schools and libraries through the Emergency Connectivity Fund.
With the influx of federal dollars, state lawmakers unanimously passed legislation to create the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority. It will coordinate the broadband rollout, including construction of new towers, lines and equipment.
Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Greene County, a member of the Authority, said there is a lot of work to do to make sure the process is equitable.
"We're going to need folks from our labor union sector, you know," Snyder pointed out. "We want to make sure that this money is utilized properly and that it goes to Pennsylvania workers. This is to make sure that we are servicing unserved and underserved areas in the Commonwealth."
The Broadband Development Authority hosted its first meeting last month and is searching for an executive director. Snyder pointed out the state has the potential to access more funds through the $42 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program. She added the Authority plans to apply for the grant to receive extra support.
