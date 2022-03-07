WV Lawmakers Move to Slash Jobless Benefits

A bill moving through the West Virginia Legislature would cut unemployment benefits from 26 weeks to 12. Lawmakers cite cost and the need to push people back into the workforce.



Critics say Senate Bill 2 does not tackle obstacles preventing people from finding employment or staying employed.



Lindsey Jacobs, advocacy and access program director for Mountain State Justice, believes the legislation will only destabilize families.



"For the folks that are having trouble finding jobs, it has to do with access to child care, access to transportation, job training or retraining," Jacobs outlined. "If you live in an area where your industry has dried up, and now you need to go into some different field, that's going to take time."



Supporters of the bill argued benefits would only be capped at 12 weeks if the state's unemployment rate dips to 5.5% or below. According to federal data, West Virginia's unemployment rate has reached a historic low, hovering around 4%.



Jacobs added the legislation could prompt more individuals to drop out of the workforce entirely.



"I think it's going to be really discouraging and demoralizing," Jacobs contended. "I also think that it will hurt local economies and communities. In counties where work is scarce, unemployment benefits not keep families afloat but also keep local businesses afloat."



Eran Molz, president of the Upper High Valley Building and Construction Trades Council, said construction workers and other seasonal hires tend to rely on unemployment benefits to support their families in the winter or offseason.



He pointed to the more than two hundred workers at the Cleveland-Cliffs carbon coke plant in Follansbee, many of whom will be out of work when the plant shuts down later this year.



"To actually attack working people that depend on that, when they're laid off, all those people at the coke plant that are going to lose their jobs, now they're going to worry," Molz asserted. "They got 12 weeks to try to find something. If I was them I'd just move to Ohio."



According to February data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the nation's unemployment rate has edged down to 3.8%.



Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering Gov. Tom Wolf's final budget proposal, which includes raising the minimum wage to $12 an hour by July.



Child behavioral health agencies warn that increasing wages without more funding could affect the quality of care.



Pennsylvania agencies are paid a pre-determined reimbursement rate controlled by the state Department of Human Services and counties.



Samea Kim - vice president of legal and public affairs at the Pennsylvania Council of Children, Youth & Family Services - said providers support a higher minimum wage, but feel it's not financially feasible without also raising reimbursement rates.



"At a really difficult time," said Kim, "when there's already reductions in services, when there's already workforce challenges especially in the human services field, it's likely to have a really significant impact on providers' ability to recruit and retain a really high-quality and high-functioning workforce."



The current state minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.



A Wolf administration spokesperson says many workers in the social-services field already are earning close to or more than $12 an hour.



He adds that rates paid by DHS for services will be set with the costs of the minimum-wage increase in consideration and that layoffs by social-service providers are not expected.



Beth Endy is the director of human resources at at Bethany Children's Home, a Berks County residential facility for young people experiencing behavioral health challenges.



Endy said there's been discussion about exempting human services from a minimum wage increase - and she worries that would lead to more people leaving the field for better pay.



"If a staff can go to a different type of industry, which a lot of times is less draining and make more than they do here, that's what's going to happen," said Endy. "They're going to leave. They're going to go to another type of industry in order to meet their needs and their family's needs, financially."



Endy said to retain workers dealing with burnout during the pandemic, her organization increased starting pay to a range of $16 to $19 an hour for direct support professionals.







